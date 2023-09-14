On Saturday, the Bassett High School cross country teams competed in the Knight Crossing XC Invitational at Green Hill Park in Salem.

In a first for the program, the Bengals boys varsity team won the Black Varsity race team title, besting more than 30 other schools in their division.

In their race, Bassett came away with 16 season or career best performances, with three boys finishing in the the top 25.

Freshman Thomas Fulcher finished second overall after running the 5K in 16:32.70. Fellow Bengal Michael Foley finished 22nd, and Colin Turner finished 23rd.

In the girls Black Varsity race, Bengals senior Sienna Bailey finished sixth with a time of 20:34.20.

This year’s edition of the annual Knights Crossing, hosted by Cave Spring High School, was the largest high school cross country invitational ever held in southwest Virginia. With more than 100 schools in attendance, varsity teams were broken up into three divisions: Black, Red, and White.

Full Bassett results from the race are listed below.

Knights Crossing XC Invitational

Saturday at Green Hill Park

Salem

Boys Varsity Black race

2 - Thomas Fulcher 16:32.70

22 - Michael Foley 17:53.60

23 - Colin Turner 17:57.80

38 - Tyress Wiltz 18:39.70

40 - Chase Smith 18:41.80

59 - Jaime Lopez 19:05.10

97 - Daniel Howell 19:49.60

117 - Marquez Duvernay 20:27.70

141 - Martin Gutierrez-Garrido 21:01.70

196 - Robert Knouse 22:44.80

Girls Varsity Black race

6 - Sienna Bailey 20:34.20

110 - Crystal Lopez 27.08.30

116 - Jasmine Espana 27:34.70

121 - Clarissa Martinez-Olgin 28:12.70

132 - Brittany Cruz 29:28.90

135 - Karlee Shivley 29:55.00

136 - Angie Roldan 29:56.00

138 - Katie Miner 30:05.20

180 - Dulce Ramos-Machuca 38:32.20