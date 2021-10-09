 Skip to main content
Bassett earns shutout win at homecoming versus Patrick County
Bassett earns shutout win at homecoming versus Patrick County

Simeon Walker-Muse

Bassett High School senior Simeon Walker-Muse broke the school record for most rushing yards in a game Friday night when he ran for 279 yards against Patrick County. Walker-Muse was also named homecoming king at the game.

 Photo contributed by Brandon Johnson

Coming into the game Friday night, Bassett’s offense and defense had been rocking over the past three games, having a 153-22 score differential. Neither side slowed down against Patrick County.

Bassett’s running back Simeon Walker-Muse eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season during the game, but that was the least surprising stat of the night. Walker-Muse broke the BHS single game rushing record previously held by Martin Scales, rushing for 279 yards in the Bengals victory.

In the first quarter it was all Walker-Muse as he had all three Bassett touchdowns to make it 21-0 going into the second.

Midway through the second quarter, Elijah Stokes returned a punt for a touchdown, and JaRicous Hairston ended up carrying in a extra point try for a two-point conversion. To head into halftime, Bassett kicker Freddie Lopez hit a 36-yard field goal to put the Bengals up 39-0.

Coming out of the half, Walker-Muse broke off a 60-yard run for a touchdown.

Later in the third quarter, Patrick County’s Demontez Hill connected with Krish Patel for a 61-yard pass to get the Cougars in the red zone, but the Bengals defense came up big, forcing a turnover-on-downs by the Cougars to maintain the shutout.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, Bassett’s Brayden Foley punched in a one-yard touchdown. After a late quarter interception by Jacob Gilbert, Tyheim Cline would take it 60 yards one play later to take a 67-0 lead.

Bassett improves to 5-1 on the year. The Bengals will return home next Saturday to take on Tunstall at 2 p.m.

Patrick County falls to 2-4. They will play a non-district game at Carroll County Friday at 7 p.m.

Bassett 67, Patrick County 0

PCHS 0     0     0    0 - 0

BHS 21   18   14   14 - 67

