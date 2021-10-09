Bassett earns shutout win at homecoming versus Patrick County

Coming into the game Friday night, Bassett’s offense and defense had been rocking over the past three games, having a 153-22 score differential. Neither side slowed down against Patrick County.

Bassett’s running back Simeon Walker-Muse eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season during the game, but that was the least surprising stat of the night. Walker-Muse broke the BHS single game rushing record previously held by Martin Scales, rushing for 279 yards in the Bengals victory.

In the first quarter it was all Walker-Muse as he had all three Bassett touchdowns to make it 21-0 going into the second.

Midway through the second quarter, Elijah Stokes returned a punt for a touchdown, and JaRicous Hairston ended up carrying in a extra point try for a two-point conversion. To head into halftime, Bassett kicker Freddie Lopez hit a 36-yard field goal to put the Bengals up 39-0.

Coming out of the half, Walker-Muse broke off a 60-yard run for a touchdown.

Later in the third quarter, Patrick County’s Demontez Hill connected with Krish Patel for a 61-yard pass to get the Cougars in the red zone, but the Bengals defense came up big, forcing a turnover-on-downs by the Cougars to maintain the shutout.