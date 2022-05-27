Bassett Easley, Magna Vista's Lawson and Starkie win events at Region 3D track championship; Full results for the Bengals and Warriors

Bassett High School junior Brendon Easley has only been competing in the triple jump for about two weeks.
Next week he’ll compete in the event at the VHSL Class 3 state championship.
Easley finished fourth in the event at Thursday’s Region 3D Outdoor Track and Field championship with a jump of 39-feet, 7.5-inches. It was one of two individual events Easley finished in the top-4, qualifying him for next week’s VHSL Class 3 championship.
Easley also picked up a win the boys 110-meter hurdles, running a time of 16.46, and was part of the Bengals 4x100 meter relay team that also won. The relay team, consisting of Sterling Jamison, Donald Patterson, Easley, and Jamari Johnson, ran a time of 43.95.
Magna Vista had seven top-4 finishes between two athletes. Warriors senior Deontae Lawson won the boys triple jump with a jump of 43-feet, 0.5-inches. He added a second place finish in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.37, and a third place finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.06.
On the girls side, Warriors senior Tania Starkie had a win of her own in the 100 meter hurdles, running a time of 16.79. Starkie added a second place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 34-feet, 1.75-inches, and third place finishes in the 100 meter dash (13.14) and long jump (16-feet, 3.5-inches).
Bassett had seven top-4 finishes at the event, with the top four in each event automatically qualifying for states.
Bassett’s boys 4x400 meter relay finished third with a time of 3.39.15. The Bengals girls 4x800 meter relay (Sienna Bailey, Claire Howe, Alheli Ramos-Garcia, and Brittany Cruz, 11:26.37) also finished third.
The Bengals girls 4x400 meter relay (Bailey, Vintoria Manns, Aliviah Fulcher, and Cruz, 4:43.71) and 4x100 meter relay (Manns, Brianna Taylor, Ka’Miya Hairston, and Lana Roberts-Jordan, 53.34) both finished fourth.
The Bengals had two additional fifth places finishes by Branson Mattox in the boys high jump (5-feet, 8-inches) and by Jamari Johnson in the boys 200 meter dash (23.47)
Dakota Reid added a fifth place finish for MVHS in the girls discus with a throw of 81-feet, 8-inches.
Magna Vista’s girls finished sixth as a team, and Bassett finished eighth.
In the boys team event, Bassett finished seventh and Magna Vista finished eighth.
The VHSL Class 3 Outdoor Track and Field Championship will take place on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at Liberty University. In addition to athletes who finished in the top four on Thursday, anyone who previously met a state qualifying standard at a sanctioned meet this season can also compete at states.
Full results from Thursday’s meet for Bassett and Magna Vista are listed below:
Region 3D Outdoor Track and Field Championship
Thursday at Staunton River High School
Bassett results
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
13.69 Lana Roberts-Jordan 9th
13.89 Brianna Taylor 13th
18.81 Ja'Onna Baker 29th
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
27.74 Lana Roberts-Jordan 7th
36.27 Karlee Shively 27th
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:09.41 Aliviah Fulcher 13th
1:20.29 Karlee Shively 17th
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
3:00.18 Alheli Ramos-Garcia 14th
3:04.84 Claire Howe 16th
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES
20.82 Kamiya Hairston 11th
20.93 Vintoria Manns 12th
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY
53.34 Relay Team 4th
GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY
4:43.71 Relay Team 4th
GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY
11:26.37 Relay Team 3rd
GIRLS HIGH JUMP
4-6 Aliviah Fulcher 7th
GIRLS LONG JUMP
13-2 Brianna Taylor 17th
GIRLS DISCUS
72-10 Jaeda Manns 9th
66-8 Annie Laine 12th
59-9 Asjah Taylor 16th
GIRLS SHOT PUT
27-1 Jaeda Manns 8th
25-9 Titiana Dillard 10th
21-10 Destinee Spencer 18th
BOYS 100 METER DASH
11.89 Sterling Jamison 13th
12.29 Simeon Walker-Muse 24th
12.36 Jaylen Lide 26th
BOYS 200 METER DASH
23.47 Jamari Johnson 5th
25.43 Deonte Hairston 21st
BOYS 400 METER DASH
1:12.57 Isaiah Watkins 25th
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:19.09 Chase Smith 12th
2:33.59 Tyress Wiltz 22nd
2:51.54 Michael Dudley 26th
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
5:32.69 Michael Foley 16th
BOYS 3200 METER RUN
12:29.77 Benjamin Flores 12th
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES
16.46 Brendon Easley 1st
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY
43.95 Relay Team 1st
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
3:39.15 Relay Team 3rd
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
9:22.85 Relay Team 8th
BOYS HIGH JUMP
5-8 Branson Mattox 5th
BOYS LONG JUMP
18-9.75 Jamari Johnson 7th
17-1.5 Donald Patterson 19th
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
39-7.5 Brendon Easley 4th
36-7 Simeon Walker-Muse 10th
BOYS DISCUS
112-4 Ty Cline 11th
102-0 Gabe Divers 17th
69-9 Keyonte Akeridge 31st
BOYS SHOT PUT
42-10 Gabe Divers 6th
36-3.5 Ty Cline 16th
31-2.5 Martevion Wilson 23rd
Magna Vista results
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
13.14 Tania Starkie 3rd
100 METER HURDLES
16.79 Tania Starkie 1st
LONG JUMP
16-3.5 Tania Starkie 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
34-1.75 Tania Starkie 2nd
DISCUS
81-8 Dakota Reid 5th
SHOT PUT
26-1 Dakota Reid 9th
BOYS 100 METER DASH
11.37 Deontae Lawson 2nd
12.06 Joseph (JJ) Spriggs 18th
12.08 Torian Younger 19th
200 METER DASH
23.06 Deontae Lawson 3rd
24.46 Torian Younger 12th
25.98 Joseph (JJ) Spriggs 22nd
400 METER DASH
58.86 Ian Hale 15th
3200 METER RUN
11:36.14 Benjamin Stafford 9th
4X800 METER RELAY
9:22.16 Relay Team 7th
LONG JUMP
18-4.5 Nicholas Becker 10th
TRIPLE JUMP
43-0.5 Deontae Lawson 1st
37-8.75 Nicholas Becker 8th
DISCUS
93-7 Christian Bruner 21st
91-7 Caleb Martin 22nd
88-2 Demarius Barksdale 23rd
SHOT PUT
38-1 Xavier Carter 9th
38-0 Rion Martin 10th
37-4 Austin Laprade 12th