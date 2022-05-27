Bassett Easley, Magna Vista's Lawson and Starkie win events at Region 3D track championship; Full results for the Bengals and Warriors

Bassett High School junior Brendon Easley has only been competing in the triple jump for about two weeks.

Next week he’ll compete in the event at the VHSL Class 3 state championship.

Easley finished fourth in the event at Thursday’s Region 3D Outdoor Track and Field championship with a jump of 39-feet, 7.5-inches. It was one of two individual events Easley finished in the top-4, qualifying him for next week’s VHSL Class 3 championship.

Easley also picked up a win the boys 110-meter hurdles, running a time of 16.46, and was part of the Bengals 4x100 meter relay team that also won. The relay team, consisting of Sterling Jamison, Donald Patterson, Easley, and Jamari Johnson, ran a time of 43.95.

Magna Vista had seven top-4 finishes between two athletes. Warriors senior Deontae Lawson won the boys triple jump with a jump of 43-feet, 0.5-inches. He added a second place finish in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.37, and a third place finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.06.

On the girls side, Warriors senior Tania Starkie had a win of her own in the 100 meter hurdles, running a time of 16.79. Starkie added a second place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 34-feet, 1.75-inches, and third place finishes in the 100 meter dash (13.14) and long jump (16-feet, 3.5-inches).

Bassett had seven top-4 finishes at the event, with the top four in each event automatically qualifying for states.

Bassett’s boys 4x400 meter relay finished third with a time of 3.39.15. The Bengals girls 4x800 meter relay (Sienna Bailey, Claire Howe, Alheli Ramos-Garcia, and Brittany Cruz, 11:26.37) also finished third.

The Bengals girls 4x400 meter relay (Bailey, Vintoria Manns, Aliviah Fulcher, and Cruz, 4:43.71) and 4x100 meter relay (Manns, Brianna Taylor, Ka’Miya Hairston, and Lana Roberts-Jordan, 53.34) both finished fourth.

The Bengals had two additional fifth places finishes by Branson Mattox in the boys high jump (5-feet, 8-inches) and by Jamari Johnson in the boys 200 meter dash (23.47)

Dakota Reid added a fifth place finish for MVHS in the girls discus with a throw of 81-feet, 8-inches.

Magna Vista’s girls finished sixth as a team, and Bassett finished eighth.

In the boys team event, Bassett finished seventh and Magna Vista finished eighth.

The VHSL Class 3 Outdoor Track and Field Championship will take place on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at Liberty University. In addition to athletes who finished in the top four on Thursday, anyone who previously met a state qualifying standard at a sanctioned meet this season can also compete at states.

Full results from Thursday’s meet for Bassett and Magna Vista are listed below:

Region 3D Outdoor Track and Field Championship

Thursday at Staunton River High School

Bassett results

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

13.69 Lana Roberts-Jordan 9th

13.89 Brianna Taylor 13th

18.81 Ja'Onna Baker 29th

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

27.74 Lana Roberts-Jordan 7th

36.27 Karlee Shively 27th

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1:09.41 Aliviah Fulcher 13th

1:20.29 Karlee Shively 17th

GIRLS 800 METER RUN

3:00.18 Alheli Ramos-Garcia 14th

3:04.84 Claire Howe 16th

GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES

20.82 Kamiya Hairston 11th

20.93 Vintoria Manns 12th

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY

53.34 Relay Team 4th

GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY

4:43.71 Relay Team 4th

GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY

11:26.37 Relay Team 3rd

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

4-6 Aliviah Fulcher 7th

GIRLS LONG JUMP

13-2 Brianna Taylor 17th

GIRLS DISCUS

72-10 Jaeda Manns 9th

66-8 Annie Laine 12th

59-9 Asjah Taylor 16th

GIRLS SHOT PUT

27-1 Jaeda Manns 8th

25-9 Titiana Dillard 10th

21-10 Destinee Spencer 18th

BOYS 100 METER DASH

11.89 Sterling Jamison 13th

12.29 Simeon Walker-Muse 24th

12.36 Jaylen Lide 26th

BOYS 200 METER DASH

23.47 Jamari Johnson 5th

25.43 Deonte Hairston 21st

BOYS 400 METER DASH

1:12.57 Isaiah Watkins 25th

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:19.09 Chase Smith 12th

2:33.59 Tyress Wiltz 22nd

2:51.54 Michael Dudley 26th

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

5:32.69 Michael Foley 16th

BOYS 3200 METER RUN

12:29.77 Benjamin Flores 12th

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES

16.46 Brendon Easley 1st

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY

43.95 Relay Team 1st

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

3:39.15 Relay Team 3rd

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

9:22.85 Relay Team 8th

BOYS HIGH JUMP

5-8 Branson Mattox 5th

BOYS LONG JUMP

18-9.75 Jamari Johnson 7th

17-1.5 Donald Patterson 19th

BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

39-7.5 Brendon Easley 4th

36-7 Simeon Walker-Muse 10th

BOYS DISCUS

112-4 Ty Cline 11th

102-0 Gabe Divers 17th

69-9 Keyonte Akeridge 31st

BOYS SHOT PUT

42-10 Gabe Divers 6th

36-3.5 Ty Cline 16th

31-2.5 Martevion Wilson 23rd

Magna Vista results

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

13.14 Tania Starkie 3rd

100 METER HURDLES

16.79 Tania Starkie 1st

LONG JUMP

16-3.5 Tania Starkie 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

34-1.75 Tania Starkie 2nd

DISCUS

81-8 Dakota Reid 5th

SHOT PUT

26-1 Dakota Reid 9th

BOYS 100 METER DASH

11.37 Deontae Lawson 2nd

12.06 Joseph (JJ) Spriggs 18th

12.08 Torian Younger 19th

200 METER DASH

23.06 Deontae Lawson 3rd

24.46 Torian Younger 12th

25.98 Joseph (JJ) Spriggs 22nd

400 METER DASH

58.86 Ian Hale 15th

3200 METER RUN

11:36.14 Benjamin Stafford 9th

4X800 METER RELAY

9:22.16 Relay Team 7th

LONG JUMP

18-4.5 Nicholas Becker 10th

TRIPLE JUMP

43-0.5 Deontae Lawson 1st

37-8.75 Nicholas Becker 8th

DISCUS

93-7 Christian Bruner 21st

91-7 Caleb Martin 22nd

88-2 Demarius Barksdale 23rd

SHOT PUT

38-1 Xavier Carter 9th

38-0 Rion Martin 10th

37-4 Austin Laprade 12th

