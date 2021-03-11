Bassett football game canceled due to COVID-19 quarantines

The Bassett High School football team has canceled at least its next game as the team quarantines for COVID-19 exposure, an email from Henry County schools confirmed Thursday.

Bassett was scheduled to play Liberty High School at home on Friday night.

The Bassett High School Facebook page posted on Tuesday that Friday's game against Liberty was canceled "due to a quarantine situation," and the post was confirmed by Matthew Woods, director of student support services with Henry County Public Schools, via email on Thursday.

"As Mr. [Jay] Gilbert [BHS athletic director] shared on social media earlier this week, the team is quarantined due to a COVID exposure," the email read.

Woods did not say if the cancelation was because of a positive test of a player or coach or if the quarantines were for a contact tracing issue.

Woods said Thursday a decision about next Friday's game has not been made, however that game is also listed as canceled on the Piedmont District website. The Bengals were scheduled to travel to G.W.-Danville on March 19 for a 7 p.m. contest.

The canceled game is the first cancelation for COVID-19 issues among the three local high schools currently playing the spring football season.