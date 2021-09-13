Bassett football game Friday postponed

Bassett High School's football games scheduled for this week against William Byrd have been postponed.

The Bengals varsity game against the Terriers, scheduled for Friday at Bassett High School, will now be played on Friday, September 24. That night was Bassett's originally scheduled bye week. The Bengals will now have a bye this Friday.

Kickoff on the 24th will be at 7 p.m.

The junior varsity game between Bassett and William Byrd scheduled for Thursday will now be played on Thursday, September 23. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.