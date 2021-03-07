Bassett football starts season .500 for first time in Johnson's tenure

In all three seasons of head coach Brandon Johnson, the Bengals have started each 0-2.
After falling to Carroll County in the season opener last week, Johnson said Sunday defeating Halifax in Week 2 was "pretty big" for his young team. The Bengals defeated Halifax 30-6 in South Boston Saturday afternoon to go 1-1 in Year 4 under Johnson.
"This was just a big step in that direction," Johnson said by phone Sunday. "And to beat a Halifax team we haven't beat in three or four years, that was pretty big for us."
Bassett took advantage of three second-half Halifax turnovers, including two interceptions in the final minute of the game, one returned for a touchdown.
The Bengals scored 23 of their 30 points over the last four minutes of the game to escape from what had been a one-point contest for better than two-and a-half quarters. Kicker Freddi Lopez knocked home a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter, quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston scored on runs of 17 and six yards in the final period, and Elijah Stokes intercepted a Comets pass on the final play of the game and returned it 98 yards for a score.
Hairston finished the game with 48 yards rushing on six carries, and was 6-for-14 passing for 40 yards. Stokes had two interceptions on defense, and caught five passes for 35 yards.
“We started pretty slow, both teams started kind of slow in the beginning,” Johnson told reporters Saturday. “The difference with our offense was our quarterback’s ability to run the offense, and he started doing a better job of that in the second half.
“I pulled six (Hairston) to the side and just said, ‘Trust yourself, trust what you see and play football.’ I think from that moment he took a deep breath, started trusting the things going on around him and just played.”
Simeon Walker-Muse broke a scoreless deadlock with a 1-yard run with 1:22 left in the first half to cap an 11-play, 45-yard scoring drive by the Bengals. Lopez added the extra point to put Bassett up 7-0.
Halifax took advantage of a Bassett miscue on a punt, recovering the ball at the Bengals’ 27-yard line. Mykyler Smalls scored on the next play to make it a one-point game with 8:19 left in the third quarter. The Comets’ extra point attempt failed leaving the score 7-6.
After that, it was all Bassett.
The Comets turned the ball over on a fumble on their third possession of the second half, and the Bengals took advantage of the opportunity with Lopez connecting for the field goal with 4:23 left in the third to take a 10-6 lead.
The Bengals scored 20 points over the final 3:49 of the game, starting with a 17-yard run by Hairston to cap a five-play, 60-yard scoring drive. Leading 17-6, Hairston scored on a 6-yard run that followed Sterling Jamison’s return of an intercepted pass down to the Comets’ 6-yard line.
CLEAN GAME
In last week's contest against Carroll County, Bassett had six turnovers - five fumbles and an interception
Johnson said his team's ability to cut down on turnovers was the difference Saturday. Even though he said they were a little sloppy on offense in the first half, settling in late in the third helped the Bengals get into a rhythm that helped them in the win.
DEFENSE
Johnson said he and the coaching squad went back to the drawing board defensively and changed some people around, adding some new pieces.
From there, it was just about continuing to be strong up front, control the line of scrimmage, and force turnovers. The Bengals' defense forced four Comets turnovers Saturday.
"That was the the key for us to win was to win the turnover battle," Johnson said.
NEXT WEEK
Bassett originally had a bye week scheduled for this week, but with a possible canceled game later in the season, the Bengals made changes Saturday afternoon.
Bassett will now face Liberty High School (1-1) at home on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
"Now it's just on to the next, and we'll focus on Liberty and go to the film and see what they do and continue to get better at what we do," Johnson said.