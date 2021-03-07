Bassett football starts season .500 for first time in Johnson's tenure

CLEAN GAME

In last week's contest against Carroll County, Bassett had six turnovers - five fumbles and an interception

Johnson said his team's ability to cut down on turnovers was the difference Saturday. Even though he said they were a little sloppy on offense in the first half, settling in late in the third helped the Bengals get into a rhythm that helped them in the win.

DEFENSE

Johnson said he and the coaching squad went back to the drawing board defensively and changed some people around, adding some new pieces.

From there, it was just about continuing to be strong up front, control the line of scrimmage, and force turnovers. The Bengals' defense forced four Comets turnovers Saturday.

"That was the the key for us to win was to win the turnover battle," Johnson said.

NEXT WEEK

Bassett originally had a bye week scheduled for this week, but with a possible canceled game later in the season, the Bengals made changes Saturday afternoon.

Bassett will now face Liberty High School (1-1) at home on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

"Now it's just on to the next, and we'll focus on Liberty and go to the film and see what they do and continue to get better at what we do," Johnson said.