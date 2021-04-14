Bassett girls cross country team ushering new wave of talent in championship season

The runners on the girls cross country team at Bassett High School have been running together for several years, giving Bengals head coach Kevin Underwood and fans of running a lot of hope for the Bengals future.
But even though this year’s team doesn’t have a single senior—with two juniors, two sophomores, and three freshmen up front—Underwood may not have to wait long for the future to be here.
Bassett won every Piedmont District race they competed in this season, and sophomore Piper Doughton also finished first each time. The Bengals added to their winning streak with a second straight Piedmont District championship last week at Smith River Sports Complex.
The team may be young, but the girls have all been running together for several years already.
“It’s really fun. We’re close like a family… we’re all like family at this point,” said freshman Claire Howe. “It’s good to have that group of people around it. It makes it more enjoyable.”
The Bengals cross country and track program has a saying, “Flock,” that was created a few years ago. Sophomore Amanda Goad said it symbolizes running as a group and working together as team, similar to the Bassett football team’s mantra of “All In.”
Even though none of the runners on this year’s team were around when Bassett’s “Flock” mantra was created, they embody the saying and are bringing it into the new era they’re helping foster.
“Just by encouraging our teammates, pushing ourselves daily, and just being there when our coaches need us to be,” Goad said.
That tight-knit community among the team also makes it easier to stick together on the course. At last week’s PD championship, the second through sixth place finisher on the team all finished within two minutes of each other.
“It’s better to have people you’re close with to run with. And they know if you’re struggling or not. They’ll help you out,” Goad said. “And it’s just enjoyable to see how much we’ve improved and grown as people and as a team.”
“It helps because you just laugh and joke before races and you just try to have fun and not think about what you’re about to do,” said junior Zoe Kinkema.
“It helps us stick together in races and try to push each other more,” added junior Alheli Ramos-Garcia.
The Bengals will next compete in the Region 3D championship on Thursday at Smith River Sports Complex, the site of their PD title last week and where they’ve ran four other times this season. Even though this will be the biggest meet the team has competed in this season, running on a familiar course they feel will help give them a bit of an advantage.
They know they can’t rest on their laurels from a dominant regular season, though. Even in last week’s PD championship they were looking ahead to what’s next.
“You could also say we’re a little bit more prepared than they are since we’ve actually been running the course more, but then again they could have been doing harder courses or courses maybe just about the same as ours,” said Ramos-Garcia. “We also have to think about all the other schools that we haven’t competed against that we will compete against. That even though we have been winning, it’s tough competition with them, so we can’t have that winning mindset all the time.”
No matter what happens on Thursday, the Bengals are prepared for this week and beyond. They still have several more years to run together, plus their talent has helped bring others along too.
“We’re always trying to improve and we’re getting better as we go, and I feel like eventually we can just get better as team,” Howe said.
“We’re probably going to have a lot of middle schoolers and our freshmen are already really good, so I’m excited for them for that,” Kinkema said.
“I’m excited for next year to see them and their progress,” said Ramos-Garcia. “How much they’ve accomplished and what we can accomplish next year. So it’ll be our senior year, we really want to go out there and try to do our best.”
