The Bassett High School girls tennis team lost to Halifax County High School twice in the regular season this spring. But the Bengals went into the Piedmont District Tournament a different team than the one that lost to the Comets, 9-0, just two weeks prior.

In the finals of the Piedmont District Tournament on Monday, Bassett finally got the best of Halifax, defeating the Comets, 5-4, for the district championship.

Halifax won the PD regular season title, giving them the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Bassett was the No. 2 seed, and had to travel to South Boston for the finals.

Taylor Reed, Hannah Eanes, Evan Parnell, and Jenna Meadors each picked up singles wins on Monday. Eanes and Meadors both won in third-set tiebreaks.

The doubles team of Parnell and Laken Porter defeated Abigail Baisch and Francesca Potenza, 10-4, in a third-set tiebreak to seal the overall win for Bassett.

Full results from Monday's match are listed below.

Bengals coach Jennifer Yeaman spoke with the Bulletin by email this week about her team's district title. Here's what she had to say.

Martinsville Bulletin: What did you see out of your team on Monday night?

Yeaman: Monday night I saw a team that believed in themselves and each other. I saw a group of young ladies who dug deep and played with confidence.

Halifax had beat you all twice in the regular season. What was different for your team this time around?

Yeaman: The first time we played Halifax we split singles 3-3, however we were unable to pull away with any of the doubles. We lost the first match, 6-3.

The second match we lost to Halifax, 9-0. The second match we were missing our third seed. Instead of forfeiting at the No. 3 seed, we decided to shift our line-up and try some of our younger players to give them some play time and experience.

It was a very disappointing loss, however we learned a lot about ourselves individually and what we need to work on for not only this season but next year as well.

The next day at practice we decided that we were not going to let that match define us. We were going to accept the loss, acknowledge our weaknesses and work to improve them.

I am reminded of the quotes from Serena Williams and Billie Jean King, respectively. "I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall," and "Champions keep playing until they get it right." These young ladies took everything that we worked on in drills and practice that week and put it into action during their matches.

You said at the beginning of the year you had a young team. What growth have you seen? What did it take for you all to win the title?

Yeaman: We started out the year with only four returning players, and two of those had played in the Top 6 the previous year. The two seeded players, Taylor Reed and Hannah Eanes, found themselves quickly at the top of the roster at seeds 1 and 2.

We did a lot of recruiting and encouraged any young ladies that wanted to give tennis a try to come out. On the day of tryouts we had 19 excited young ladies eager to learn. The coaches were pleasantly surprised to see some natural raw talent in the group.

The first three or four weeks were tough. We spent time learning technique, scoring, and adjusting to a completely new sport for most of these young ladies. We have seen so much growth in their tennis skills, knowledge, and confidence.

Most tennis players would say tennis is 80 percent mental and 20 percent physical. I would agree that mental toughness is a key component for tennis.

Unlike most sports, in tennis you cannot sub out a player because they are playing bad. So each girl has two options: one, to cave under pressure, or, two, rise to the challenge. We chose to rise to the challenge. We prepared both mentally and physically the best we could as a team to claim the Piedmont District Tournament title.

How special is this championship for you as a coach?

Yeaman: This championship is very special to me because we had to work really hard and as a team. I love challenges and I love seeing hard work pay off. There is no greater feeling than beating a successful team. To see a group with mostly new players in the top six pull together and work so hard to achieve success is amazing!

How are you feeling heading into regions? Is there a little more enthusiasm and confidence since you all won the district?

Yeaman: We are definitely more confident and excited about heading into regionals, however we also know we will be facing strong competition against girls who have been playing since they were young and/or have taken private lessons.

That will not stop us from giving 100 percent and learning from this experience. You can't get better if you are not playing teams that are better than you.

We are currently seeded No. 3 in regions, and will host the No. 6 seed for the first rounds of the quarterfinals. No matter what happens, this year has been so much fun and a success. Go Bengals!

Piedmont District Girls Tennis Championship

Monday at Halifax County High School

Singles

Taylor Reed (BHS) def. Christina Bruce (HCHS), 6-4, 6-3

Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Myah Forest (HCHS), 7-5, 6-3, 10-7

Abigail Baisch (HCHS) def. Bailer Dyer (BHS), 6-1, 6-4

Evan Parnell (BHS) def. Francesca Potenza (HCHS), 6-1, 6-0

Meredith Duffer (HCHS) def. Laken Porter (BHS), 6-4, 6-2, 11-9

Jenna Meadors (BHS) def. Kendall Crowder (HCHS), 6-6 (7-5), 6-1, 10-8

Doubles

C. Bruce/M. Forest (HCHS) def. T. Reed/H. Eanes (BHS), 6-3, 6-1

E. Parnell/Laken Porter (BHS) def. A. Baisch/F. Potenza (HCHS), 6-3, 6-6 (7-5), 10-4

M. Duffer/K. Crowder (HCHS) def. B. Dyer/Charity Whitfield (BHS), 6-4, 6-3