Bassett girls, Tunstall boys win Piedmont District outdoor track championships

For the first time under head coach Kevin Underwood, the Bassett High School girls outdoor track team won the Piedmont District championship Thursday. The Bengals scored 126 points as a team, 20 points better than second place Halifax County High School.

Tunstall High School won the boys championship, scoring 170 points. Bassett was second in the boys team standings, scoring 121.5 points.

Bassett girls had six first place finishes in all. Piper Doughton won both the 800 and 1,600 meter runs. Sienna Bailey won the 3,200 meter run, Asiah Taylor won the discus throw and Caroline Cook won the shot put.

The Bengals girls 4x800 meter relay, consisting of Hailey Helms, Claire Howe, Alheli Ramos-Garcia, and Bonnie Wells, also took home first place.

Patrick County and Bassett’s boys had three first place finishes each.

PCHS’s Michael Hamm won both the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes. Hamm was also the anchor leg of the winning 4x100 meter relay, joined by teammates Jeffrey Moore, Desmond McClaine, and Conner Stanley.

Bassett’s Darius Hairston won both the boys 400 meter dash and high jump events.

His Bengals teammate Brendon Easley won the boys 110 meter hurdles.