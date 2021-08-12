Bassett graduate Darius Hairston to play football at Emory & Henry

“Great kid,” Johnson said. “He didn’t play very much in our first two games, but he played in our last four which led to him getting a Division II scholarship to Emory & Henry. I knew that football could open doors for him that other sports wouldn’t, and he did the work he needed to do to make that possible and I’m excited that he’s getting this opportunity.”

“The best moment or memory I had would be playing G.W.(Danville),” Hairston said. “I think it was the second catch I ‘Mossed’ it, where I caught it over top of me. And it was called out of bounds. And Coach Johnson was like, ‘Go get them.’ And the very next play they gave it back to me and I caught it on the same guy that I did that to.”

E&H will move up to NCAA Division II this fall for all sports. The Wasps went 3-1 during the shortened spring season this year.

Hairston said he plans to study Sports Management in school.

“I liked when I went to go visit there it felt really homey, like a neighborhood almost,” Hairston said. “That’s what really attracted me to it. Then I saw highlights from there and I just liked how they moved and all that. And now they’re moving up to DII this year, so that was a good decision.