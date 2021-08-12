Bassett graduate Darius Hairston to play football at Emory & Henry

Darius Hairston only played one shortened season with the Bassett High School football team, but it was enough to get on the college radar.
Hairston, a 2021 BHS graduate, signed his letter of intent Thursday to play football at NCAA Division II Emory & Henry this fall.
The wide receiver had played basketball at Bassett since his freshman year, but decided to come out for the football team as a senior during this year’s spring season, which was moved and shortened to just six games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I met him his freshman year, it was my first year here,” Bassett football coach Brandon Johnson said at the signing. “He was a basketball player and I had heard a lot about his athletic ability, so I begged him and begged him, play football, play football. And it was always, ‘No, coach, I want to play basketball.’”
“About his junior year I had him in class so he had to see me every day and he told me before COVID hit, ‘I’m going to play football.’ So he came to our first week of spring workouts and then COVID hits and I was like, I don’t know if he’s going to come back or not. But when we opened back up this spring he was there every day, he did everything we asked him to do.”
Hairston was named Second Team All-Region 3D last season as a receiver. He caught two touchdown passes in the Bengals’ 56-55 win over Magna Vista.
“Great kid,” Johnson said. “He didn’t play very much in our first two games, but he played in our last four which led to him getting a Division II scholarship to Emory & Henry. I knew that football could open doors for him that other sports wouldn’t, and he did the work he needed to do to make that possible and I’m excited that he’s getting this opportunity.”
“The best moment or memory I had would be playing G.W.(Danville),” Hairston said. “I think it was the second catch I ‘Mossed’ it, where I caught it over top of me. And it was called out of bounds. And Coach Johnson was like, ‘Go get them.’ And the very next play they gave it back to me and I caught it on the same guy that I did that to.”
E&H will move up to NCAA Division II this fall for all sports. The Wasps went 3-1 during the shortened spring season this year.
Hairston said he plans to study Sports Management in school.
“I liked when I went to go visit there it felt really homey, like a neighborhood almost,” Hairston said. “That’s what really attracted me to it. Then I saw highlights from there and I just liked how they moved and all that. And now they’re moving up to DII this year, so that was a good decision.
“I do want to thank all my coaches and my mom and my dad, really all my family. And especially Coach Johnson and Coach Darrell. They really pushed me to be better.”