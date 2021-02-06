Bassett graduate DeVone Claybrooks looks back on his Tampa Bay Super Bowl victory

"Now you're at home so the biggest thing this week is going to be telling people no, probably," Claybrooks said. "Because everybody and your long lost cousin June is probably going to ask you for tickets or want some form or fashion or a piece of you."

Claybrooks said when he played in the Super Bowl he told his mom to worry about the tickets so he could focus on trying to win the game.

"As players, you've just got to focus on the task at hand because you don't want next week to think, 'I could have done this different or that different' and those type of things because you're very emotional."

Other than dealing with the emotions of the game, Claybrooks said players try to keep the week leading up to the Super Bowl as normal as possible. The week is structured just like any other - watching film on Monday, taking Tuesday off, and starting the week of practice on Wednesday.

There are added media obligations, though, so Claybrooks said it's about "separating church and state" and making sure you work to win the game, but also keep perspective.

"You're there to win a game but you also know it's a once in a lifetime opportunity, so you want your family to embrace it. It's definitely a balancing act," he said.