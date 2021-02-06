Bassett graduate DeVone Claybrooks looks back on his Tampa Bay Super Bowl victory

Football players can play the game for years and years, in championships at all levels, but the emotions of playing in the Super Bowl hit the second players step out on the field.
"It definitely hits you at the beginning because everything is magnified," former NFL defensive tackle DeVone Claybrooks said by phone this week. "I think the emotions set in when you hear the national anthem and you see the flyover and that sort of thing. It sets in that you're in that elite game and in that elite company."
Claybrooks knows all about playing in the Super Bowl, and all about winning one. Seven years after graduating from Bassett High School, the former Bengal made his way through college at East Carolina University and into the NFL. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just before the start of the 2002 season, the same season the team won the Super Bowl.
When looking back on that Super Bowl team, Claybrooks said the writing was on the wall early. It was the team's first season under head coach Jon Gruden.
"When Gruden came in it was very funny, the section leaders on defense, (Derrick) Brooks, (Warren) Sapp, (John) Lynch, Simeon (Rice), and Ronde (Barber), those guys were pretty much like, "Gruden, if you can give us 17 points we can win the Super Bowl,'" Claybrooks said. "We just need you to score points, our defense is great. And Gruden said, 'I'll style y'alls way and I'll give you 20.'"
The Bucs were in control of that Super Bowl early, taking a 20-3 lead over the Oakland Raiders at the half. Never having a doubt about the win helped Claybrooks and his Tampa Bay teammates control their emotions.
"It wasn't really any doubt we were going to win that game," he said. "So then the anticipation of when the game is over and the feel and those type of things, I think it totally puts it in perspective. The film and watching on TV cannot give you the sense of emotions you're feeling. The chills. It's so crazy.
"It was one of those things, when you're in the moment you don't realize how big of a magnitude and how big it really is, but when you think about it, only 20,000 people have played in the NFL and you're part of that small number that's fortunate enough to win a Super Bowl, so it puts it in perspective."
Claybrooks was part of a squad that signaled a change in Tampa for the team and fans. Prior to that win the Bucs were bottom dwellers in the NFL, with just five winning seasons in 27 years of existence.
When Claybrooks first signed with the team he said they stayed in trailers by the airport. Now, the Bucs have, in Claybrooks' mind, an immaculate facility, one of the best in the league.
He's seen first hand how important the team is to the people of Tampa, and how hungry they are for another title this weekend.
"After we won the Super Bowl we got to go on a championship cruise with players and fans," Claybrooks said. "A guy was telling a story. He was a season ticket holder since the first year. He said that he'd have four tickets but could only get he and his wife to go, so he would leave two tickets on the car and write a sign that said, 'free tickets.'
"He said when he came back there were eight tickets there because everybody else had a come through and put their tickets there too. That kind of let you know how the fan base was hungry."
It's been 18 years since the Bucs last played in the Super Bowl, and they'll return this weekend to face the Kansas City Chiefs. This makes the third professional sports team from Tampa to reach their league's championship in the last year. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2020, and the Tampa Bay Rays lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2020 World Series.
"It's definitely a sports town," Claybrooks said. "You really have pretty much everything you want sports-wise there. And they live and breathe their football because that is pretty much what Florida is known for... They live and breath football and they love the Bucs."
One aspect of this week's game that Claybrooks said could be difficult for the Bucs is playing in their home stadium. In other years, when teams have to travel across the country for the game, players have to pick and choose who to give tickets to.
"Now you're at home so the biggest thing this week is going to be telling people no, probably," Claybrooks said. "Because everybody and your long lost cousin June is probably going to ask you for tickets or want some form or fashion or a piece of you."
Claybrooks said when he played in the Super Bowl he told his mom to worry about the tickets so he could focus on trying to win the game.
"As players, you've just got to focus on the task at hand because you don't want next week to think, 'I could have done this different or that different' and those type of things because you're very emotional."
Other than dealing with the emotions of the game, Claybrooks said players try to keep the week leading up to the Super Bowl as normal as possible. The week is structured just like any other - watching film on Monday, taking Tuesday off, and starting the week of practice on Wednesday.
There are added media obligations, though, so Claybrooks said it's about "separating church and state" and making sure you work to win the game, but also keep perspective.
"You're there to win a game but you also know it's a once in a lifetime opportunity, so you want your family to embrace it. It's definitely a balancing act," he said.
Part of Claybrooks's Super Bowl celebration involved a small parade in Martinsville, and a ceremony at Bassett High School. In the year's since, he's returned to the school to give a golden football from the NFL as part of the 50th Super Bowl celebration and have his jersey retired.
Now, he's living in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where he previously coached in the Canadian Football League. He has real estate and a small commercial cleaning company. He's had some NFL and college coaching interviews, and some others in the coming weeks, though he said he's taking his time and making an informed and educated decision on his next move.
He's been back home to Henry County a few times in the last few years. He and his mom made Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for people in the area.
"I always love to go back home and spend time with the family," he said. "Our family is really close there, and that small town feel you miss. You get into the city life where you just go, go, go, go and everything, so at home you feel so lazy and chill. The best thing about it is my mom and my family there have no problem keeping me humble, I can tell you that."
Claybrooks will be watching Sunday's Super Bowl from Canada, and rooting for the Bucs.
Who he thinks will win, though? That's tough for him to say.
"It is it's one of those things where do you think with your heart or your head?" he said. "I'm rooting with heart and rooting for the Bucs, for sure, as an alumni... But being a football guy and knowing football, it will be a huge uphill battle for them to contain that Chiefs offense. I would say the onus will be on the defensive line to be able to get pressure.
"You would hope it would be a competitive game but you also know Kansas City has that quick strike capability to strike up the band at any moment, so you're really trying to just hold those horses for a while to where you can hopefully get a lead they can't come back from."
