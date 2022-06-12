 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bassett graduate Devontae Jordan wins Emory & Henry outstanding student-athlete award

Emory & Henry RB Devontae Jordan

Devontae Jordan set single-season E&H records for carries (28.5 per game), rushing yards (1,853) and rushing touchdowns (25) last season. The Bassett High School graduate is now playing for the Vienna Vikings in the European League of Football.

 The Bristol Herald Courier

The Emory & Henry College Department of Athletics presents an award each academic year to honor the dedication and excellence of an outstanding male senior student-athlete, titled the Porterfield Memorial Award. This year, the award was presented to football standout Devontae Jordan, a 2016 graduate of Bassett High School.

Jordan is the first football player since 2017 to be designated as the outstanding senior male at the school.

The Porterfield Award, named for former athletic director and football coach T.L. “Pidney” Porterfield ‘28, honors a male athlete and is presented to “an outstanding senior who has distinguished himself in athletic leadership during his undergraduate career,” a release from the school read.

“The award recognizes individual athletic accomplishments only when characterized by character, leadership, sportsmanship, and contributions to the college community,” the release continued. “The recipient embodies in his conduct, both in athletics and in leadership as a student, those qualities which represent Emory & Henry at its finest.”

People are also reading…

Jordan re-wrote the record book for Emory & Henry running backs last fall, setting nine different school records. He led all divisions of college football with 26 total touchdowns and finished as the number two rusher in NCAA Division II by just two yards.

Jordan set new E&H standards including rushing yardage in a season (1,853), rushing touchdowns in a game (six) and season (26), and points scored in a game (36) and season (156). He also became the first E&H rusher to gain more than 100 yards in all 10 games of a season and the first player to run for more than 200 yards in three straight contests.

For his efforts, Jordan won the Lanier Award from The Richmond Times-Dispatch designating him as Virginia’s Small College Player of the Year. He was also named to the All-State First Team by the Virginia Sports Information Directors as well as the VaSID Offensive Player of the Year.

Jordan now plays for the Vienna Vikings in the European League of Football.

