Bassett High School Football: Bengals all-region linebacker Ty Cline signs with Concord University

The Concord University football team has made a habit of recruiting players from Henry County.

This week, the Mountain Lions added another local standout.

Bassett High School senior Tyheim Cline signed this week to continue his football career at Concord University this fall. Cline was named First Team All-Piedmont District and Second Team All-Region 3D as a linebacker in his final season with the Bengals, helping lead the Bengals to a 9-3 record and an appearance in the second round of the Region 3D playoffs.

Cline led the Bengals with 58.5 tackles during the 2021 regular season. In the team’s first playoff game of the fall, a win over Magna Vista, he stepped up as the number one running back with senior Simeon Walker-Muse out, rushing for 92 yards and one touchdown.

“Ty has been here since Day 1 with me,” Bassett football coach Brandon Johnson told reporters at this week’s signing ceremony. “He was a seventh grader when I got the job, but he never missed a weight room. He’s always done the right things, tried to do the right things.”

Concord is an NCAA Division II school and plays in the Mountain East Conference. The Mountain Lions were 4-6 last fall.

Magna Vista graduate Delando Morris was a freshman linebacker on Concord’s 2021 roster.

“When I went up there they showed me a lot of love and the coach was really excited,” Cline said of his decision. “He stayed on me, always texting me and stuff, so I felt like it was a good choice, and I’m just excited to continue to play what I love.”

Johnson said Cline is a perfect example of the type of program he’s tried to build at Bassett.

“Ty the football player is awesome, but Ty the person is even better,” Johnson said. “And that’s kind of what we built here at Bassett. Just a brand of good kids who do the right thing even when it’s not that easy to do the right thing, and he’s always done that.

“So this means a lot. It means a lot for the kids who are watching Ty go on to play college football. He’s been a role model since day 1. We’re going to miss him, but I’m super excited about his next chapter.”

Cline had a message for all those who helped him reach his college dreams.

“I’d like to thank every coach, they helped me through everything,” he said. “And my mom, she took me to every practice, took me home. She did everything for me. And all my friends that showed up to today. Everybody has been so supportive.”

The Mountain Lions will begin the 2022 season on September 3 at Emory & Henry College.