Bassett High School names Mark Hughes new boys basketball coach

Last season, Mark Hughes randomly decided to attend a Bassett and G.W.-Danville boys basketball game.

While there, he said the environment was “just infectious to me.”

“Being a coach and sitting on the sideline and watching is one of those fun things that we don’t get to do often,” Hughes added in a phone interview this week. “We get to see things that some spectators get to see - the coach-to-player relationship, the player-to-player relationship. You get to watch the fans and see how the fans react. I just felt like that community-based environment was infectious to me. I wanted to be a part of that.”

At the time, Hughes was coaching at Bartlett Yancey High School in Yanceyville, North Carolina. He had no idea that the next season he would be coaching one of the schools he saw that night.

Henry County Public Schools announced last week the naming of Hughes as the new boys basketball coach at Bassett High School. Hughes spent the last 14 years coaching at Bartlett Yancey, first as the junior varsity head coach and then as the varsity head coach.

Hughes takes over for Demario Mattox, who left the team in April to take the same position at Carlisle School. Mattox took over the Bengals program in June 2020, but only coached one season because Bassett did not play boys basketball during the 2020-2021 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bengals finished the 2021-2022 season 11-12 and in fourth place in the Piedmont District.

Hughes played two seasons of basketball at Averett University, and began coaching in 2008. In addition to coaching high school, he has also coached two travel basketball teams in North Carolina since 2016.

“Basketball is the thing that I feel saved me from doing some of the things that other people might have done or strayed the wrong way, so I use the game of basketball to give back to the community, to the youth,” Hughes said. “That’s my ministry, I feel.”

Hughes will teach special education at Bassett High School.

Even though Hughes didn’t know the basketball job at Bassett would open up when he saw the Bengals play last season, watching the team play made him “excited for that future before I even knew I would be a part of it,” he said.

“I like the community-based environment that they have. So, once I saw that, I was kind of eager to see what more I could do with them by being in the community myself,” he added. “So that’s kind of what brought me to Bassett.

“I wanted to give myself a new challenge and I felt like I had done all I could at my previous job. I initially wasn’t going to coach this year, but I saw the position come up so I was excited to just apply, not knowing if I would get the job or not.”

The Bengals will begin practice in November.

“I have a ‘ship’ mentality, so I’m most looking forward to building relationships, creating scholarships, and winning championships,” Hughes said. “Relationships, scholarships, and championships. That’s the goal for us.

“I’m excited to get started.”