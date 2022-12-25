Bassett High School Where Are they Now: A look at former Bengals still competing at the next level

Here’s a look at Bassett High School graduates currently competing at the college or professional level.

(Editor’s note: This list is not exhaustive)

- Samuel Aboytes – P&HCC men’s soccer – Competed as a freshman this season.

- Jake Arnold – Randolph College cross country and track – Competing this year as a junior. Finished 104th at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference cross country championship this fall.

- Jessica Beam – Averett University volleyball – As a senior this fall, appeared in 30 games, recording 167 kills, 27 kills, and 40 blocks.

- Will Belongia – University of Charleston football – Appeared in three games on the offensive line as a redshirt freshman this fall.

- Maddie Barker—P&HCC women’s soccer – Started all 10 games, and had one goal this fall as a freshman.

- Madeline Bishop – Emory & Henry cross country and track and field – Named Emory & Henry All-Academic last year. Raced in all six outdoor meets last spring, posting a personal best in the 400 meters (1:11.48) and the 800 meters (2:40.84) at the Electric City Invitational, on April 16. Also competed in two meets for the Wasps cross country team this fall, running a season-best time of 23:37.5 at the JWU Wildcat XC Classic 5K, finishing 37th.

- Cameron Blankenship – Guilford College volleyball—Played in 17 matches this season as a senior, finishing with 98 kills, 55 digs, and six assists.

- Hunter Cassady—Virginia Tech swimming—Competing as a senior this winter. Finished 53rd in the 50 free at the 2022 CSCAA National Invitational Championship. He finished third in the 100 free, sixth in the 200 free, and 15th in the 50 free at the Virginia Tech Invitational. He also placed 42nd in the 200 free, 45th in the 100 free, 53rd in the 500 free, and 72nd in the 50 free at the 2021 Ohio State Fall Invitational last season, and was fifth in the 100 fly and sixth in the 200 free at a meet at George Washington University.

- Tyheim Cline – Concord University football – Was a true freshman linebacker this fall.

- Greyson Crouch – Ferrum College track and cross country – Named to ODAC All-Academic Team last year as a freshman. Finished 115th at the ODAC Cross Country championship this fall, and 157th at the NCAA South Regional.

- Martina Cruz—P&HCC women’s soccer – Started five games and made seven appearances this fall as a sophomore.

- Cameron Easley – P&HCC track and field – Competing this season as a sophomore.

- Christian Easley – UMBC baseball – Will compete as a graduate student senior this spring. Appeared in 55 games with the Retrievers last spring, starting 51 games, and hitting .213 with 33 runs scored, 28 walks, and 23 stolen bases.

- Drew Fisher – P&HCC baseball – Made 13 appearances out of the bullpen last spring as a freshman, throwing 14.2 innings, with a 7.36 ERA and 8.59 Ks per game.

- Geovanni Garcia – Ferrum College men’s soccer – Appeared in one game this fall as a senior forward.

- Roy Garcia – Ferrum College track and field – Competing as a sophomore this season.

- Dominique Gill – Ferrum College football – Saw playing time at outside linebacker this fall as a sophomore.

- Fatima Gonzale – P&HCC women’s soccer – Made two appearances this fall as a sophomore.

- Izzy Humble—Mary Baldwin women’s tennis—Competing as a freshman this school year.

- Jade Hylton – UVA softball – Will compete as a true freshman this spring.

- Jesus Jimenez—P&HCC wrestling – Competing as a freshman this season.

- Connor Kinkema—Assistant swim coach at VMI and professional tri-athlete.

- Logan Kinkema – Roanoke College cross country and track – Competing this season as a junior.

- Abbie Laine – University of Lynchburg cross country and track—Ran in one race this fall as a graduate student, taking 38th at the ODAC cross country championship meet.

- Jamie Lynskey – Averett University cheerleading – Competed as a junior flyer this season.

- Jaeda Manns – P&HCC women’s basketball – Has made five appearances so far this season as a freshman, averaging 2.8 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, and 3 assists.

- Giselle Marban—P&HCC women’s soccer – Started nine games this season as a freshman.

- Carly Nelson – Ferrum College softball—Played in 37 games last season as a junior, collecting 32 hits, 22 RBIs, and 15 runs, while hitting .311 on the season.

- Erin Nelson – Ferrum College softball – Last season as a junior, appeared in eight games out of the bullpen, throwing 17 innings with a 4.94 ERA.

- Kailyn Parks – Davis & Elkins softball – A fifth year senior this spring, hit .258 last season after starting all 51 games. Had 41 hits, 33 runs, and 20 RBIs. Was named MEC Academic All-Conference in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

- Antonio Penn—Fayetteville Mustangs – Signed as a defensive back in November to play with the Mustangs in the National Arena for the 2023 NAL season.

- Skyler Prillaman—High Point University women’s soccer—Started all 13 games this fall, scoring two goals with two assists.

- Alheli Ramos-Garcia – P&HCC cross country and women’s soccer – Won Region X women’s cross country championship, and was named Region X Runner of the Year, D3 player of the year, and NJCAA East Regional Runner of the Year. Finished 39th at the NJCAA DIII national championship. Also started all 10 games for the women’s soccer team this fall as a freshman.

- Chase Robertson – P&HCC cross country – As a sophomore this fall, finished 153rd at NJCAA DIII national championship.

- Makayla Rumley – UVA-Wise volleyball – Competed as a true freshman this fall.

- Cade Varner – Emory & Henry baseball – Will be a true freshman this season

- Kendall Varner – Emory & Henry softball – Last spring, appeared in 29 games for the Wasps as a fifth-year senior, batting .271 with six home runs, 13 RBIs, and 23 runs scored. Also had two triples, 20 stolen bases, and 15 walks.

- Simeon Walker-Muse – Emory & Henry football – Competed as a true freshman running back and slot receiver this season.

- Emily Vaught—P&HCC women’s tennis – Competed this fall as a freshman. Competed at the NJCAA Division III national championship tournament.