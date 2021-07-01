Bassett, Magna Vista football gaining experience through 7v7s

Tyler Johnson acknowledged that with his commitment comes the additional pressure of expectations, but he embraces the challenge.

“I know I have a target on my back, so I'm just going to go out and do what I know I can do, be the best I can be,” he said. “I'm going to just show everybody that I can be a leader.”

Bassett will similarly look to a returning player to serve as an example for their new team members.

“Right now we're going to be real young, ... but we’ve also got some veteran leadership with Ja’Ricous Hairston going into his third year at quarterback,” Brandon Johnson said. “I’m very excited about him and to see how some of our guys that were behind other guys last year are going to take over leadership roles.”

Regardless of where he is on the field, Hairston is ready to make an impact and set the tone for the Bengals.

“Our mindset is to just go in and work like we’ve been working in the past.” Hairston said.

Bassett anticipates its biggest challenge coming on the defensive side of the ball.

“Defensively, we’re gonna be young, earning our stripes,” Johnson said. “We’ve still got some question marks to plug in.”