Bassett, Magna Vista football gaining experience through 7v7s

After a unique spring season, both Bassett and Magna Vista’s football programs have wasted no time getting back to work, whether it’s in the weight room, unofficial practices, or at the Smith River Sports Complex in the 7v7 Smith River Passing League.
Tuesday night saw the two local teams take on G.W.-Danville, Gretna, Hidden Valley, and McMichael in 30 minute sessions to work on different offensive and defensive schemes. While some might view the breakneck pace of continued competition as detrimental, Bengals head coach Brandon Johnson has a different outlook.
“We’re going to carry over momentum,” Johnson said Tuesday night following the final 7v7 session. “During the normal fall season we don’t take much time off anyway. We give them a couple weeks after the season and are back in the weight room until Christmas break. The guys are responding well and they’re coming to work every day.”
The fall football season in 2020 was moved to this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, with varsity programs across Virginia playing a six game regular season in March and April. Practices for the upcoming fall season are scheduled to begin in early August.
Magna Vista’s head coach Joe Favero has a similar view on the condensed nature of the offseason.
“It definitely was a quick turnaround to finish the season and get right into the offseason and go,” Favero said. “But I think the guys were so excited in the spring to get a chance to play, and that excitement and effort has carried over. Our returning kids are excited to get another shot at it this fall.”
A defining characteristic for both Bassett and Magna Vista this upcoming season is their youth. Both programs experienced significant roster turnover with graduating seniors leaving holes for newcomers to fill in and make an impact. Bassett lost nine seniors while Magna Vista lost 13, including quarterback Dryus Hairston, who was a three year starter, and defensive back/running back Dekavis Preston, both of whom were named First Team All-Region 3D last season.
The 7v7 games provide an opportunity for the younger players to gain experience and compete at the varsity level.
“I thought the young guys today really competed well.” Favero said of the newer members of his team. “They’ve had now a month in our system and are learning the plays. Today they came out and competed and that’s what we need for some depth.”
While the Warriors expect to field a young team, leadership will undoubtedly come from rising senior and recent Penn State football commit Tyler Johnson. Johnson was named First Team All-Region 3D as a receiver and kick returner in the spring, and fielded offers from the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Liberty, and a host of other schools before deciding to continue his playing career at Penn State.
“I'm just looking to lead and [help us] be the best we can be,” Tyler Johnson said about stepping up for his team. “Push everybody in the weight room, on the field. Just be a leader and push everybody.”
Tyler Johnson acknowledged that with his commitment comes the additional pressure of expectations, but he embraces the challenge.
“I know I have a target on my back, so I'm just going to go out and do what I know I can do, be the best I can be,” he said. “I'm going to just show everybody that I can be a leader.”
Bassett will similarly look to a returning player to serve as an example for their new team members.
“Right now we're going to be real young, ... but we’ve also got some veteran leadership with Ja’Ricous Hairston going into his third year at quarterback,” Brandon Johnson said. “I’m very excited about him and to see how some of our guys that were behind other guys last year are going to take over leadership roles.”
Regardless of where he is on the field, Hairston is ready to make an impact and set the tone for the Bengals.
“Our mindset is to just go in and work like we’ve been working in the past.” Hairston said.
Bassett anticipates its biggest challenge coming on the defensive side of the ball.
“Defensively, we’re gonna be young, earning our stripes,” Johnson said. “We’ve still got some question marks to plug in.”
Despite the added stress and complications to the spring season due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, both Bassett and Magna Vista were able to find success, despite missing out on the smaller playoffs.
The teams met in April in an offensive slugfest, with Bassett coming out on top, 56-55.
The two coaches shared their philosophies that they hope will contribute to their programs’ sustained success in the fall.
“Every day get better,” Favero said. “I told them today, when you step out there you need to be working to get better. We did that today, but we need to continue.”
“Since I’ve been here it’s been, ‘All In’.” Brandon Johnson said. “The guys are really buying in. We’re going to be all in on everything we do, whether it’s related to school, life, home, or on the football field. We’re going to give everything we’ve got. We’re not going to sell ourselves short. I tell our guys the only competition is being better than you were yesterday.”
Two more SRSC 7v7 events are currently planned, with the next scheduled for July 13th, which will feature ten teams. Official practices will begin for both teams in early August.