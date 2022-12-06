Bassett, Magna Vista football players named to all-region teams

Five football players from Bassett High School, and two players from Magna Vista, were named First Team All-Region 3D for their play this fall, the region announced on Monday.

Bassett senior Ja'Ricous Hairston was named to the first team for two different positions: Quarterback and linebacker. As the Bengals QB, Hairston completed 63.5 percent of his passes in the regular season, throwing for 1,422 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added eight rushing scores and 666 rushing yards.

On defense, Hairston had 46 solo tackles and two interceptions this season. He had one defensive touchdown, recovered a fumble, and had seven tackles for loss.

Hairston was also named Piedmont District Co-Offensive Player of the Year this fall.

Hairston was joined on the region first team by teammates Elijah Stokes (receiver), Cole Byrd (kicker), Branson Leduc-Mattox (defensive back), and Jaylen Lide (punt returner).

Stokes had 34 catches in the regular season for 558 yards and six touchdowns.

Byrd was 41-for-44 on extra point attempts during the regular season, and had a season-best 34-yard field goal. He kicked into the endzone on 30 of 53 kickoffs.

The Bengals sophomore was also named honorable mention all-region as a punter.

Leduc-Mattox had two interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and five tackles for loss in the regular season. He was also named Second Team All-Region 3D as a receiver.

Lide was the No. 1 kick and punt returner for the Bengals this season. He added 25 catches this season as a receiver for 497 yards and six touchdowns, and one rushing score. He was also named second team all-region as a kick returner, and honorable mention all-region as a receiver.

Magna Vista running back JJ Spriggs and defensive lineman Ethan Stockton were also named to the Region 3D first team.

Spriggs had 182 carries in the regular season for 1,391 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns, and a 2-pt conversion.

Stockton had 42 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 27 tackles for loss this season. The Warriors junior was also named Piedmont District Defensive Player of the Year this season.

In all, Bassett had 10 players named to the all-region teams this fall, while Magna Vista had nine.

All-region lists are voted on by football coaches in the region.

The Bengals finished the season 8-4, and reached the Region 3D semifinals.

Magna Vista finished the year 7-4, and fell in the first round of the Region 3D playoffs.

The full list of Bassett and Magna Vista players named all-region is listed below.

All-Region 3D Football

First Team Offense

Quarterback - Ja'Ricous Hairston (BHS)

Running back - JJ Spriggs (MVHS)

Receiver - Elijah Stokes (BHS)

Kicker - Cole Byrd (BHS)

First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman - Ethan Stockton (MVHS)

Linebacker - Ja'Ricous Hairston (BHS)

Defensive Back - Branson Leduc-Mattox (BHS)

Punt Returner - Jaylen Lide (BHS)

Second Team Offense

Center - Peyton Rakes (BHS)

Offensive Lineman - Parker Hardy (BHS)

Receiver - J'Mere Hairston (MVHS)

Receiver - Branson Leduc-Mattox (BHS)

Kick Returner - Jaylen Lide (BHS)

Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman - Joshua Dawson (BHS)

Linebacker - Jontae Hairston (MVHS)

Defensive Back - Simeon Moore (MVHS)

Punter - Caleb Lynch (MVHS)

Honorable Mention Offense

Offensive Lineman - Caleb Martin (MVHS)

Receiver - Torian Younger (MVHS)

Receiver - Jaylen Lide (BHS)

Honorable Mention Defense

Defensive End - Salvador Coca-Lobo (BHS)

Linebacker - A'Mari Thomas (MVHS)

Defensive Back - Jacob Gilbert (BHS)

Defensive All-Purpose - Jaylen Lide (BHS)

Punter - Cole Byrd (BHS)