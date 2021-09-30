Bassett, Magna Vista rivalry heats up in Week 5 of Bulletin Football Pick'em

We're down one participate in football pick'em, but we've got rivals facing off as guests this week.

Bassett and Magna Vista will play in the Smith River Classic rivalry game tonight in Ridgeway. On one side of the rivalry, we have guest Mike Jeffress, the official voice of the Warriors. You'll see Jeffress's picks here, and if you're at the game you'll hear him over the PA all night.

On the other side of the rivalry, we have guest picker Taylor Sowers, a Bulletin sports writer and BHS graduate.

Both guests, as well as Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper and Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt, will pick that rivalry game and nine others this week. Cooper will look to repeat her nearly perfect slate from a week ago.

Here's this week's games and everyone's picks.

This week's game:

- Bassett at Magna Vista

- Martinsville at G.W.-Danville

- Patrick Co. at Tunstall

- No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 12 Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m.

- No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 8 Arkansas, noon

- No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.