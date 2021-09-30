Bassett, Magna Vista rivalry heats up in Week 5 of Bulletin Football Pick'em

We're down one participate in football pick'em, but we've got rivals facing off as guests this week.
Bassett and Magna Vista will play in the Smith River Classic rivalry game tonight in Ridgeway. On one side of the rivalry, we have guest Mike Jeffress, the official voice of the Warriors. You'll see Jeffress's picks here, and if you're at the game you'll hear him over the PA all night.
On the other side of the rivalry, we have guest picker Taylor Sowers, a Bulletin sports writer and BHS graduate.
Both guests, as well as Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper and Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt, will pick that rivalry game and nine others this week. Cooper will look to repeat her nearly perfect slate from a week ago.
Here's this week's games and everyone's picks.
This week's game:
- Bassett at Magna Vista
- Martinsville at G.W.-Danville
- Patrick Co. at Tunstall
- No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 12 Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m.
- No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 8 Arkansas, noon
- No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
- Duke at UNC
- Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
- Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 9-1
Season: 24-16
Bassett
G.W.-Danville
Patrick County
Alabama
Georgia
Notre Dame
Duke
Bears
Atlanta
Panthers
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 7-3
Season: 24-16
Bassett
Martinsville
Patrick County
Alabama
Georgia
Cincinnati
UNC
Bears
Washington
Cowboys
Mike Jeffress, The Voice of the Warriors
Last week (Martinsville Bulletin photographer Mike Paris): 6-4
Season: 26-14
Magna Vista
G.W.-Danville
Patrick County
Alabama
Georgia
Notre Dame
UNC
Bears
Washington
Panthers
Sports Writer Taylor Sowers
Last week (Bulletin News Editor Steve Doyle): 6-4
Season: 19-21
Bassett
G.W.-Danville
Patrick County
Alabama
Georgia
Cincinnati
UNC