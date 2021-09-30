 Skip to main content
Bassett, Magna Vista rivalry heats up in Week 5 of Bulletin Football Pick'em
Bassett, Magna Vista rivalry heats up in Week 5 of Bulletin Football Pick'em

football photo
Bulletin file photo

We're down one participate in football pick'em, but we've got rivals facing off as guests this week.

Bassett and Magna Vista will play in the Smith River Classic rivalry game tonight in Ridgeway. On one side of the rivalry, we have guest Mike Jeffress, the official voice of the Warriors. You'll see Jeffress's picks here, and if you're at the game you'll hear him over the PA all night.

On the other side of the rivalry, we have guest picker Taylor Sowers, a Bulletin sports writer and BHS graduate.

Both guests, as well as Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper and Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt, will pick that rivalry game and nine others this week. Cooper will look to repeat her nearly perfect slate from a week ago.

Here's this week's games and everyone's picks.

This week's game:

- Bassett at Magna Vista

- Martinsville at G.W.-Danville

- Patrick Co. at Tunstall

- No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 12 Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m.

- No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 8 Arkansas, noon

- No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

- Duke at UNC

- Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

- Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons

- Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys

Martinsville Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 9-1

Season: 24-16

Bassett

G.W.-Danville

Patrick County

Alabama

Georgia

Notre Dame

Duke

Bears

Atlanta

Panthers

Martinsville Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 7-3

Season: 24-16

Bassett

Martinsville

Patrick County

Alabama

Georgia

Cincinnati

UNC

Bears

Washington

Cowboys

Mike Jeffress, The Voice Of The Warriors

Mike Jeffress, The Voice of the Warriors

Last week (Martinsville Bulletin photographer Mike Paris): 6-4

Season: 26-14

Magna Vista

G.W.-Danville

Patrick County

Alabama

Georgia

Notre Dame

UNC

Bears

Washington

Panthers

Sports Writer Taylor Sowers

Sports Writer Taylor Sowers

Last week (Bulletin News Editor Steve Doyle): 6-4

Season: 19-21

Bassett

G.W.-Danville

Patrick County

Alabama

Georgia

Cincinnati

UNC

Lions

Washington

Dallas

