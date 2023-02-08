Bassett High School swimmer Hunter Goad finished 4th in both the 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke at Wednesday's Region 3D swimming championship to advance to the VHSL Class 3 state swim meet.

The region championship was held on Wednesday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

Goad swam the 200 free in a time of 2:21.07, and finished the 100 back in 1:10.83.

The BHS girls placed 8th and the boys 7th as a team in the region. Bengals swimmer Nathan Goad finished 6th in the 200IM and 7th in the 100 breaststroke.

The VHSL Class 3 state swimming championships will be held on February 17 at Swim RVA, Collegiate School Aquatics Center, in Richmond.

Bassett and Magna Vista both competed at the event. Full results for both schools are listed below.

Region 3D Swimming Championship

Wednesday at Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Bassett High School results

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

6th - Bassett (Hunter Goad, Nathan Goad, Logan Allen, Ethan Yates) 2:15.71

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

7th - Bassett (Breanna Greer, Madeline Cooley, Emily Whitlow, Breanna Lawson) 2:54.43

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

4th – Hunter Goad 2:21.07

Boys 200 Yard IM

6th - Nathan Goad 2:44.41

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

11th - Logan Allen 27.68

20th - Ethan Yates 32.34

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

19th - Amanda Goad 34.83

25th - Callie Ferguson 37.60

30th - Sarah Campbell 41.57

31st - Breanna Greer 41.93

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

16th - Ethan Yates 1:15.72

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

17th - Emily Whitlow 1:15.26

25th – Breanna Lawson 1:22.31

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

31st - Callie Ferguson 1:31.51

33rd – Madeline Cooley 1:32.91

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

8th - Bassett High (Callie Ferguson, Amanda Goad, Breanna Greer, Breanna Lawson) 2:29.07

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

4th - Hunter Goad 1:10.83

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

16th - Emily Whitlow 1:27.75

24th - Breanna Greer 1:52.62

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

7th - Nathan Goad 1:21.54

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke

20th - Sarah Campbell 1:46.17

23rd - Amanda Goad 1:52.80

26th - Madeline Cooley 2:03.66

Magna Vista High School results

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

24th - Dakota Carter 36.00

25th - Abdullah Furooq 37.54

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

13th - Karli Barker 33.62

14th - Camille Underwood 33.66

17th - Chandler Motley 34.18

24th - Claire Coleman 37.28

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

19th - Camille Underwood 1:18.80

27th - Claire Coleman 1:24.46

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

30th - Caroline Kirby 1:29.49

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

6th – Magna Vista (Karlie Barker, Camille Underwood, Chandler Motley, Myssia Hairston-France) 2:14.20

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke

19th – Myssia Hairston-France 1:45.97