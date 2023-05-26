Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Bassett High School outdoor track and field team finished the Region 3D championship with seven state qualifiers, while Magna Vista came away with two.

Thursday's Region 3D championship was held at Cave Spring High School. The top four finishers in each event qualified for the VHSL Class 3 state finals, while the top six were named to the all-region team.

Bengals junior Sienna Bailey qualified for states in both the girls 1,600 and 800 meter runs. Bailey ran 5:16.68 in the 1,600 to finish second, and was fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:27.95.

Bassett's girls 4x100 meter relay team, of Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, and Egypt Phillips also finished second with a time of 51.51 seconds.

Annie Laine finished second in the girls shot put with a throw of 31-feet, 6-inches.

On the boys side, Bengals senior Brendon Easley qualified for states in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 200 meter dash. Easley ran 16.25 seconds in the hurdles to finish third, was fourth in the 200 with a time of 23.11.

Marquez Duvernay also qualified for states in the boys 400 meter dash with a third place time of 53.31.

Magna Vista's Dakota Reid came away with a second place finish in the girls discus throw with a final throw of 88-feet, 11-inches.

Reid also finished all-region in the girls shot put, finishing in fifth with a throw of 30-feet, 3-inches.

The Warriors boys 4x100 meter relay team of Bryson Kidd, Jolen Schoefield, Ian Hale, and Ethan Dukes, qualified for states with a third place finish after running the relay in a time of 44.95 seconds.

Bassett also had all-region finishes by: Egypt Phillips (5th, girls 100 meter dash), Tyress Wiltz (6th, boys 3200 meter run), Marquez Duvernay (5th, boys high jump), the boys 4x100 meter relay team of Demetrus Dillard, Deonte Hairston, Zycheus Hylton, and Jaylen Lide (5th), the boys 4x400 meter relay team of Daniel Howell, Demetrus Dillard, Marquez Duvernay, Brendon Easley (5th), the boys 4x800 meter relay team of Colin Turner, Daniel Howell, Tyress Wiltz, and Michael Foley (5th), and the girls 4x400 meter relay team of Gracie Ratcliff, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, and Sienna Bailey (5th).

Full Bassett and Magna Vista results from the region finals are listed below.

The VHSL Class 3 Outdoor Track and Field state championship will be held on June 2-3 at Liberty University.

Region 3D Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Thursday at Cave Spring High School

Bassett results

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

13.25 Egypt Phillips 5th

13.39 Brianna Taylor 8th

13.47 Kiara Brown 12th

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

27.52 w Nyasia Herndon 11th

28.41 Kiara Brown 15th

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1:07.17 Vintoria Manns 11th

1:11.98 Kaylyn Graham 20th

1:23.25 Katelyn Spencer 25th

GIRLS 800 METER RUN

2:27.95 Sienna Bailey 4th

3:17.29 Brittany Cruz 17th

3:25.57 Crystal Lopez 23rd

GIRLS 1600 METER RUN

5:16.68 Sienna Bailey 2nd

6:38.28 Kayleigh Spencer 13th

GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES

20.00 Vintoria Manns 13th

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY

51.51 Relay Team (Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, Egypt Phillips) 2nd

GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY

4:29.67 Relay Team (Gracie Ratcliff, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, Sienna Bailey) 5th

GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY

12:00.81 Relay Team (Kayleigh Spencer, Brittany Cruz, Kaylyn Graham, Gracie Ratcliff) 7th

GIRLS LONG JUMP

14-1.5 Nyasia Herndon 12th

14-1 Brianna Taylor 13th

13-8.75 Egypt Phillips 17th

GIRLS DISCUS

68-3 Annie Laine 10th

62-10 Titiana Dillard 20th

56-6 Ja'Onna Baker 26th

GIRLS SHOT PUT

31-6 Annie Laine 2nd

22-10.75 Titiana Dillard 21st

17-7.75 Ja'Onna Baker 28th

BOYS 100 METER DASH

11.69 Jaylen Lide 17th

12.00 w Ja'Shaun Turner 27th

12.03 Deonte Hairston 28th

BOYS 200 METER DASH

23.11 Brendon Easley 4th

24.76 Jakyari Menefee 24th

25.71 Tayvion Penn 29th

BOYS 400 METER DASH

53.31 Marquez Duvernay 3rd

1:01.60 Aaron Osgood 26th

1:02.55 Bryson Easley 29th

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:46.74 Iker Ramirez-Hernandez 24th

2:48.10 Tyler Powell 25th

2:51.91 Josh Alverson 26th

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

5:01.83 Daniel Howell 11th

5:19.55 Benjamin Flores 14nd

5:26.79 Colin Turner 15th

BOYS 3200 METER RUN

11:02.98 Tyress Wiltz 6th

11:34.58 Jaime Lopez 8th

11:38.19 Michael Foley 9th

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES

16.25 Brendon Easley 3rd

22.43 Jonathan Solis 18th

BOYS 300 METER HURDLES

56.09 Jonathan Solis 19th

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY

45.89 Relay Team (Demetrus Dillard, Deonte Hairston, Zycheus Hylton, Jaylen Lide) 5th

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

3:43.10 Relay Team (Daniel Howell, Demetrus Dillard, Marquez Duvernay, Brendon Easley) 5th

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

9:08.87 Relay Team (Colin Turner, Daniel Howell, Tyress Wiltz, Michael Foley) 5th

BOYS HIGH JUMP

5-8 Marquez Duvernay 5th

5-6 Jaylen Lide 7th

BOYS LONG JUMP

19-8 Marquez Duvernay 9th

BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

39-3 Marquez Duvernay 7th

35-10 Brendon Easley 12th

34-6 Jaylen Lide 16th

BOYS DISCUS

99-4 Avion McRae 18th

88-0 Michael Dudley 28th

65-2 Keyonte Akeridge 32nd

BOYS SHOT PUT

34-10.75 Kameron Hodge 20th

31-11.5 Keyonte Akeridge 26th

Magna Vista results

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

13.40 Zyreonia Patterson 9th

13.74 Jordan Caldwell-McGee 17th

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

27.39 Zyreonia Patterson 7th

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1:07.34 Jordan Caldwell-McGee 12th

1:09.58 Kasia Cox 17th

1:15.39 Grace Kellam-Robinson 23rd

GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES

20.43 Aviana Turner 17th

GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES

53.33 Zyreonia Patterson 12th

55.58 Aviana Turner 15th

GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

27-3 Jordan Caldwell-McGee 14th

GIRLS DISCUS

88-11 Dakota Reid 2nd

GIRLS SHOT PUT

30-3 Dakota Reid 5th

BOYS 100 METER DASH

11.45 Jolen Schoefield 8th

11.66 Bryson Kidd 16th

11.73 Ethan Dukes 21st

BOYS 200 METER DASH

23.50 Jolen Schoefield 9th

24.36 Torian Younger 18th

26.14 Jontae Hairston 30th

BOYS 400 METER DASH

54.64 Ian Hale 8th

56.76 Benjamin Stafford 17th

57.67 Bryson Kidd 22nd

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:18.60 Benjamin Stafford 14th

2:31.62 Jamarion Hagwood 22nd

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY

44.95 Relay Team (Bryson Kidd, Jolen Schoefield, Ian Hale, Ethan Dukes) 3rd

BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

36-10.5 TyQuerion Preston 11th

BOYS DISCUS

106-1 Demarius Barksdale 12th

100-4 Braylon Kidd 17th

98-4 Caleb Martin 21st

BOYS SHOT PUT

39-1 Austin Laprade 12th

37-7.5 Chandler Carter 15th

36-10 Jerelle Carter 16th