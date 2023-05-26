The Bassett High School outdoor track and field team finished the Region 3D championship with seven state qualifiers, while Magna Vista came away with two.
Thursday's Region 3D championship was held at Cave Spring High School. The top four finishers in each event qualified for the VHSL Class 3 state finals, while the top six were named to the all-region team.
Bengals junior Sienna Bailey qualified for states in both the girls 1,600 and 800 meter runs. Bailey ran 5:16.68 in the 1,600 to finish second, and was fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:27.95.
Bassett's girls 4x100 meter relay team, of Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, and Egypt Phillips also finished second with a time of 51.51 seconds.
Annie Laine finished second in the girls shot put with a throw of 31-feet, 6-inches.
On the boys side, Bengals senior Brendon Easley qualified for states in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 200 meter dash. Easley ran 16.25 seconds in the hurdles to finish third, was fourth in the 200 with a time of 23.11.
Marquez Duvernay also qualified for states in the boys 400 meter dash with a third place time of 53.31.
Magna Vista's Dakota Reid came away with a second place finish in the girls discus throw with a final throw of 88-feet, 11-inches.
Reid also finished all-region in the girls shot put, finishing in fifth with a throw of 30-feet, 3-inches.
The Warriors boys 4x100 meter relay team of Bryson Kidd, Jolen Schoefield, Ian Hale, and Ethan Dukes, qualified for states with a third place finish after running the relay in a time of 44.95 seconds.
Bassett also had all-region finishes by: Egypt Phillips (5th, girls 100 meter dash), Tyress Wiltz (6th, boys 3200 meter run), Marquez Duvernay (5th, boys high jump), the boys 4x100 meter relay team of Demetrus Dillard, Deonte Hairston, Zycheus Hylton, and Jaylen Lide (5th), the boys 4x400 meter relay team of Daniel Howell, Demetrus Dillard, Marquez Duvernay, Brendon Easley (5th), the boys 4x800 meter relay team of Colin Turner, Daniel Howell, Tyress Wiltz, and Michael Foley (5th), and the girls 4x400 meter relay team of Gracie Ratcliff, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, and Sienna Bailey (5th).
Full Bassett and Magna Vista results from the region finals are listed below.
The VHSL Class 3 Outdoor Track and Field state championship will be held on June 2-3 at Liberty University.
Region 3D Outdoor Track and Field Championships
Thursday at Cave Spring High School
Bassett results
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
13.25 Egypt Phillips 5th
13.39 Brianna Taylor 8th
13.47 Kiara Brown 12th
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
27.52 w Nyasia Herndon 11th
28.41 Kiara Brown 15th
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:07.17 Vintoria Manns 11th
1:11.98 Kaylyn Graham 20th
1:23.25 Katelyn Spencer 25th
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
2:27.95 Sienna Bailey 4th
3:17.29 Brittany Cruz 17th
3:25.57 Crystal Lopez 23rd
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN
5:16.68 Sienna Bailey 2nd
6:38.28 Kayleigh Spencer 13th
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES
20.00 Vintoria Manns 13th
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY
51.51 Relay Team (Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, Egypt Phillips) 2nd
GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY
4:29.67 Relay Team (Gracie Ratcliff, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, Sienna Bailey) 5th
GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY
12:00.81 Relay Team (Kayleigh Spencer, Brittany Cruz, Kaylyn Graham, Gracie Ratcliff) 7th
GIRLS LONG JUMP
14-1.5 Nyasia Herndon 12th
14-1 Brianna Taylor 13th
13-8.75 Egypt Phillips 17th
GIRLS DISCUS
68-3 Annie Laine 10th
62-10 Titiana Dillard 20th
56-6 Ja'Onna Baker 26th
GIRLS SHOT PUT
31-6 Annie Laine 2nd
22-10.75 Titiana Dillard 21st
17-7.75 Ja'Onna Baker 28th
BOYS 100 METER DASH
11.69 Jaylen Lide 17th
12.00 w Ja'Shaun Turner 27th
12.03 Deonte Hairston 28th
BOYS 200 METER DASH
23.11 Brendon Easley 4th
24.76 Jakyari Menefee 24th
25.71 Tayvion Penn 29th
BOYS 400 METER DASH
53.31 Marquez Duvernay 3rd
1:01.60 Aaron Osgood 26th
1:02.55 Bryson Easley 29th
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:46.74 Iker Ramirez-Hernandez 24th
2:48.10 Tyler Powell 25th
2:51.91 Josh Alverson 26th
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
5:01.83 Daniel Howell 11th
5:19.55 Benjamin Flores 14nd
5:26.79 Colin Turner 15th
BOYS 3200 METER RUN
11:02.98 Tyress Wiltz 6th
11:34.58 Jaime Lopez 8th
11:38.19 Michael Foley 9th
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES
16.25 Brendon Easley 3rd
22.43 Jonathan Solis 18th
BOYS 300 METER HURDLES
56.09 Jonathan Solis 19th
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY
45.89 Relay Team (Demetrus Dillard, Deonte Hairston, Zycheus Hylton, Jaylen Lide) 5th
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
3:43.10 Relay Team (Daniel Howell, Demetrus Dillard, Marquez Duvernay, Brendon Easley) 5th
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
9:08.87 Relay Team (Colin Turner, Daniel Howell, Tyress Wiltz, Michael Foley) 5th
BOYS HIGH JUMP
5-8 Marquez Duvernay 5th
5-6 Jaylen Lide 7th
BOYS LONG JUMP
19-8 Marquez Duvernay 9th
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
39-3 Marquez Duvernay 7th
35-10 Brendon Easley 12th
34-6 Jaylen Lide 16th
BOYS DISCUS
99-4 Avion McRae 18th
88-0 Michael Dudley 28th
65-2 Keyonte Akeridge 32nd
BOYS SHOT PUT
34-10.75 Kameron Hodge 20th
31-11.5 Keyonte Akeridge 26th
Magna Vista results
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
13.40 Zyreonia Patterson 9th
13.74 Jordan Caldwell-McGee 17th
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
27.39 Zyreonia Patterson 7th
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:07.34 Jordan Caldwell-McGee 12th
1:09.58 Kasia Cox 17th
1:15.39 Grace Kellam-Robinson 23rd
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES
20.43 Aviana Turner 17th
GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES
53.33 Zyreonia Patterson 12th
55.58 Aviana Turner 15th
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP
27-3 Jordan Caldwell-McGee 14th
GIRLS DISCUS
88-11 Dakota Reid 2nd
GIRLS SHOT PUT
30-3 Dakota Reid 5th
BOYS 100 METER DASH
11.45 Jolen Schoefield 8th
11.66 Bryson Kidd 16th
11.73 Ethan Dukes 21st
BOYS 200 METER DASH
23.50 Jolen Schoefield 9th
24.36 Torian Younger 18th
26.14 Jontae Hairston 30th
BOYS 400 METER DASH
54.64 Ian Hale 8th
56.76 Benjamin Stafford 17th
57.67 Bryson Kidd 22nd
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:18.60 Benjamin Stafford 14th
2:31.62 Jamarion Hagwood 22nd
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY
44.95 Relay Team (Bryson Kidd, Jolen Schoefield, Ian Hale, Ethan Dukes) 3rd
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
36-10.5 TyQuerion Preston 11th
BOYS DISCUS
106-1 Demarius Barksdale 12th
100-4 Braylon Kidd 17th
98-4 Caleb Martin 21st
BOYS SHOT PUT
39-1 Austin Laprade 12th
37-7.5 Chandler Carter 15th
36-10 Jerelle Carter 16th