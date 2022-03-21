Bassett, Martinsville take trophies at Rivalries Never End hoops tournament

Much like when local high school sports teams face off on the basketball court twice a year, Bassett and Martinsville High Schools have bragging rights for the next year after getting big wins in Saturday's Rivalries Never End Basketball Tournament.
The tournament, hosted by Hush Enterprises, took place in Saturday at BHS, with teams of alumni from Martinsville, Bassett, Laurel Park, and Magna Vista High Schools and Carlisle School facing off.
In the men's tournament, Bassett came away with the trophy. BHS graduate Josh McGill was named tournament MVP.
Martinsville won the women's tournament, with Janika Hunt named tournament MVP.
The tournament was put on by Hush and founder Deion Walker, a 2009 graduate of MHS. The annual event began in 2018.