Bassett’s Jade Hylton named first team all-state; Magna Vista’s Morgan Smith named all-state second team

The VHSL has continued announcing this week all-state selections for spring sports, with two local names making the list for VHSL Class 3.

Bassett High School’s Jade Hylton was named First Team All-State for VHSL Class 3 softball as a shortstop.

The honor is the latest in a long list of awards for Hylton during her senior season with the Bengals. The UVA softball commit was also named Player of the Year for the Piedmont District and Region 3D this spring.

In 61 at-bats this season, Hylton had 43 hits for a .705 average at the plate. Sixteen of those hits were home runs, six were doubles, and three were triples. She had 34 RBIs, 37 stolen bases, 19 walks, and only struck out twice. She finished with an on-base percentage of .778.

Defensively, the Bengals shortstop had 30 putouts and just two errors.

Fourteen players are selected first-team all-state and second-team all-state: Three pitchers, one catcher, four infielders by position, three outfielders, one designated player/flex, and two at-large players from any position. Only those players selected to the first-team all-region teams are eligible for selection to the all-state team.

Also in VHSL Class 3, Magna Vista’s Morgan Smith was named second team all-state girls soccer as a forward.

Smith was also named Player of the Year in the Piedmont District during her senior season this spring, and First Team All-Region 3D as a forward. It was the second straight season she was named to the all-region first team.

Smith led MVHS with 43 goals, including 11 games with at least three goals scored. She scored her 100th career goal during her senior night on May 10, a 12-0 win over Bassett in which she scored four goals in all.

Smith was also named First Team All-Region 3D and honorable mention all-state in volleyball last fall. The 2022 Magna Vista graduate will also be attending the University of Virginia this fall, where she plans to join the Cavaliers club volleyball team while studying on a pre-med track.

Sixteen players are selected first-team all-state and second-team all-state: Four forwards, four midfielders, four defensive players, one goalie, and three at-large from any position. Only those players selected to the first-team all-region teams are eligible for selection to the all-state team.

Each all-state selection committee is comprised of eight coaches, two from each region.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.