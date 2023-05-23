A handful of Bassett High School seniors have committed recently to continue their sports careers at the college level. Here’s what all seven Bengals had to say about moving on.

Jacob Gilbert

Jacob Gilbert has played, and excelled in, just about every sport Bassett High School has to offer.

Last week, he decided to just do one in college.

Gilbert committed last week to continue his baseball career at Shenandoah University in the fall.

The Bengals senior was named Second Team All-Piedmont District as a third baseman last season. He’s also been one of Bassett’s top pitchers this spring.

“It’s definitely surreal because I’ve always dreamed of signing and going to play baseball at the next level,” Gilbert said at the signing ceremony.

A five-sport athlete at BHS, Gilbert was named to the honorable mention All-Region 3D football list as a defensive back last fall. Over the winter, he was named First Team All-PD in basketball, and had two all-region finishes at the Region 3D indoor track championship, finishing third in the boys high jump, good enough to qualify for states, and sixth in the boys shot put.

The 6-foot-3 senior said he chose baseball over other sports for college because “it’s been my favorite since I was younger, and I feel like it just comes easier, and I feel like it’s what I’m best at.”

Shenandoah is an NCAA Division III school that competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Hornets have won ODAC championships in four of the last nine seasons, and advanced to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament this season.

Shenandoah has spent much of the season in the Top 5 of the DIII baseball rankings.

“When I went up there on the visit they treated me really well,” Gilbert said. “They’re the top team in the nation, so I want to go play for a winning team.”

Gilbert said he’s looking forward to getting to focus on just baseball at the next level.

“I’m looking forward to just, I guess, getting out there,” he said. “I’ve always just been around Henry County and stuff, but I’m definitely excited to go up there and play baseball and only focus on baseball. Not worry about other sports as well.

“I’m going take everything. All the people and coaches, family, friends, all that. I’m going to take all the lessons I learned from them up there.”

Emily Gilley

Playing softball at the college level seemed like a pipe-dream for Emily Gilley. So when she got the call from Patrick & Henry Community College, she said, “I was kind of shocked at first.”

“I was kind of like, me? Honestly?,” Gilley added. “Because, it’s a small little town, and I know P&H is our personal community college, but for someone to hand select me and be like, ‘I want you here,’ it really meant a lot to me because it not only meant my hard work was showing and paying off, it meant that our team was actually getting out and being heard about.

“It just felt like a really big deal because I played locally, I didn’t really go too far out, and for somebody to pick me and be like, ‘I want you here,’ it meant a whole lot.”

The Bengal committed to join the softball team at P&HCC in the fall. Gilley has been Bassett’s starting pitcher the last three seasons, and was named First Team All-Piedmont District and Second Team All-Region 3D as a junior pitcher last spring.

P&HCC went 25-17 this season and spent much of the year in the top 10 of the NJCAA Division III national rankings.

Gilley said playing college softball was always a dream, but it was one she almost gave up on.

“I had so many people around me encouraging me,” she said. “This year… has really encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and I really just wanted to not only make myself proud but make the people around me proud because they’ve been telling me I’m fully capable of it for a super, super long time. It really feels like kind of a full-circle moment because I finally did it and finally know that after I graduate I get to go do bigger things and get to go be around people who love the game. It’s really exciting. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Gilley said she’s most looking forward to “being around people who love the game as much as I do.” She’s also excited to be around a good pitching staff and learn from the Patriots returners.

“I really look forward to learning from everybody,” she said. “I’ve competed against some of these girls my whole high school career and never even met them personally, and now I get to go into a team and actually talk to people and meet them face-to-face. It’s really exciting because it’s girls coming from Halifax, Patrick County, Tunstall, really great programs. I’m just really excited to play with everybody.”

MICHAEL CLARK III and JONATHAN JIMENEZ

A duo of Bassett wrestlers will join the Patrick & Henry Community College wrestling program this fall.

Michael Clark III and Jonathan Jimenez both committed to join coach Chad Lange’s Patriots program, which will be in its third year of existence this winter.

Clark, who wrestled in the 285 weight class with the Bengals this year, reached the VHSL Class 3 state tournament as a senior after finishing fourth at the Region 3D championship.

The Bengal also finished fourth at the Piedmont District championship.

When asked how excited he was to join the Patriots program, Clark said “Out of 1 through 10, it’s 11.”

“It feels great,” he added. “I just started wrestling this year, but I fell in love with it and I’m happy to be able to do it for at least two more years.”

As a junior, Clark would work in the BHS concession stand during wrestling matches, and thought the sport looked fun, which made him want to give it a try as a senior.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “I lost weight, I got more confidence in myself, and it was just really fun being active on the mat.

“I originally just thought I was going to go to college for welding, and then (BHS) Coach (Dylan) Johnson told me they have a wrestling program, and I was like, oh, shoot, might as well do that while I’m there, just to pass the time.”

Clark is excited to see how well he can do as a college wrestler, but more importantly he’s just ready to have more fun with his new favorite sport.

“The main thing is to have fun, genuinely,” he said. “If I do great stuff, I do great stuff. If I don’t, I don’t. I hope to do great stuff, but as long as I’m having fun wrestling and working out and stuff I’m fine with that too.”

Clark will be joined at P&HCC by Jimenez, who wrestled in the 150 pound weight class with the Bengals this season.

Jimenez said he plans to move to up the 165 pound class, and would like to follow in his brother, Jesus Jimenez’s, footsteps. Jesus was a national qualifier with the Patriots this winter.

“It feels great,” Jimenez said of signing. “I get to roll around with the boys that I’ve known for a while now. It feels great.

“I get to do something that I enjoy for a long time. I appreciate my coach and stuff.”

BRENDON EASLEY, GRACIE RATCLIFF, AND BENJAMIN FLORES

Three Bassett runners, Brendon Easley, Gracie Ratcliff, and Benjamin Flores, will join the track and cross country programs at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall.

Easley has impressed in all aspects of track for the Bengals during his career. At the most recent Piedmont District outdoor track championships this spring, he won the boys 200 meter dash, was second in the 110 meter hurdles, fourth in the 100 meter dash, and fifth in the triple jump.

In indoor track this winter, he won the 55 meter hurdles at the Region 3D championships to qualify for the VHSL Class 3 state championship.

As a junior last spring at the VHSL Class 2 outdoor track championship, Easley was a member of the fifth place finishing 4x100 meter relay team, and finished sixth in the 110 meter hurdles. All of that came after he won the hurdles and relay championship at the region finals, and was fourth in the triple jump.

“It was weird because I’ve been doing this program for like my whole life, so it’s weird to just get up and leave,” Easley said of signing.

Ratcliff has been a multi-sport athlete with the Bengals, also competing in basketball and softball. She was a First Team All-PD selection in basketball this winter.

The Bengals senior said she chose running in college over other sports because track has become her “safe place,” she said.

“I kind of just fell in love with this sport more than the other ones,” Ratcliff said. “I can run all the time. It kind of helped me. It’s a win-win situation.”

With the BHS track team, Ratcliff finished fourth at the Piedmont District outdoor track championships this spring, and was a member of the girls 4x200 meter relay team that finished 13th at the VHSL Class 3 indoor track state finals this winter.

She said getting to sign with the P&HCC program “felt exhilarating.”

“It’s kind of like, I can’t believe I’m getting to sign… It was cool, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“P&HCC, it’s close by family and friends. Somewhere I can go to get used to college before I transfer to a big university. It will just help me.”

Flores will join the Patriots as a distance runner, and plans to compete in cross country, indoor, and outdoor track. As a senior this winter, he finished 14th in the 1000 meter run at the Region 3D indoor track championship. Last winter, he finished 10th at the PD cross country championship, and 46th at the region XC finals.

During his outdoor track junior season, Flores finished 2nd in the 3,200 meter finals at the PD championship, and 12th at the region finals.

“I was wanting to run, so it was either I could waste my time looking for another school, or I can run and go to P&H,” he said. “Running, it cures my boredom, and it’s better than doing nothing. Running is one of the more friendly sports… running is more chill and calm.”

All three Bengals said having each other on the team was a deciding factor for them in choosing P&HCC, and being together will help ease the transition to a college program.

They’ll also be joined by Bassett track coach Kevin Underwood, who is an assistant coach for all three teams at P&H.

“At least he’s still an assistant coach, so I’m not fully leaving because he’ll be with us too,” Easley said of having Underwood there. “When my brother did it, it was brand new, it was awkward. I know some people coming, people who are already there, so it does help you feel more comfortable.”

“I like it a lot,” Flores said. “I probably wouldn’t be doing it if they weren’t there.”

“I’ll have people I can talk to,” Ratcliff said. “It’ll help me a whole lot… I know a coach so I won’t be scared to ask questions.”

The Bassett boys and girls outdoor track teams both won Piedmont District team championships this spring. Those Bengals who are moving on are looking forward to hopefully continuing that success at the college level.

“I’m excited about winning,” Easley said. “I think we’re pretty stacked this year. So yea, it would be pretty cool to win.”