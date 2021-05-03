Bassett Softball: Bengals' bats override youth early in season

“I think it gives us a big boost off of our game Monday,” added junior Jade Hylton. “I think we improved a lot and I think we’re all feeling good right now.”

Bengals pitcher Emily Gilley also showed her coach improvement. Parks emphasized that while Gilley is a sophomore, she’s a freshman in experience, playing her first season of varsity.

“Emily wasn’t hitting her spots as well as I would have liked but she’s still young,” Parks said. “It’s a little different pitching on the varsity level with some of the competition we’ll be facing, so learning to locate pitches will be beneficial to her. But when she does, she battled, worked out of some situations today and got the win. That was confidence. She wanted the ball in her hands and I was going to let her go with it."

Hylton and Parks both agreed the Bengals bats will likely carry the team this season. Bassett had four home runs – including two by Hylton and one by Trinity Gravely, who hit her first career homer in Monday’s loss – and 15 hits Friday. All but one of the players in the lineup got on base at least once.