Through the first 11 events of Wednesday’s Piedmont District Outdoor Track and Field championship, the Bassett High School girls team was tied for first, and the Bengals boys team was in third.

That was before the 3,200 meter race. After that 2-mile event, everything changed.

Bassett swept the first three spots in the boys 3,200 meter, and had finishes of second, fourth, and fifth in the girls. From there, the Bengals ran away with boys and girls team championships.

Bassett’s girls scored 121 points, besting second place Halifax County High School by 18 points. The Bengals boys finished with 116 points as a team, besting second place Mecklenburg County High School by 22.

Bassett boys coach Kevin Underwood said he believes this is the first time the Bengals have swept both district championships.

“So many kids contributed in so many ways, jumping, throwing, running, long distance, but the 2-mile is what, I think, put us over,” said Bassett girls coach Brandy Arnold. “And I think at that point Coach (Kevin) Underwood knew that we had it on the girl’s side anyway. On the 4x4 (relay) we changed, we tweaked little bit just to be sure. Now I can breathe.”

“We got 24 points in the 2-mile,” Underwood said. “That’s what pulled us ahead… It feels like we’re continuing building. The distance runners really carried the load today. And as we keep building, we know where to put them, so we need to just believe where we’re putting you and go do what you’ve got to do.”

Bassett sophomore Tyress Wiltz won the boys 3,200 meter with a time of 11:06.16. Jaime Lopez (11:31.51) finished second, and Michael Foley (11:40.46) finished third.

Bassett freshman Kayleigh Spencer (15:13.74) finished second in the girls 3,200. Amanda Goad (16:57.92) finished fourth, and Karlee Shivley (16:59.56) finished fifth.

Wednesday's Piedmont District championships were held at G.W.-Danville High School. It was the first race at the school's brand new track, which was installed over the fall and winter and opened with a ceremony earlier in the week.

Bassett finished the day with six first place finishes. Junior Sienna Bailey won both the girls 1,600 meter (6:22.03) and 800 meter (2:29.13) runs. In the 800, Bailey bested Patrick County’s Sadie Martin (2:35.90) and McKensie Williams (2:43.72), and Bengals teammate Gracie Ratcliffe (2:44.89), who finished 2-4 in the event.

Bassett senior Brendon Easley won the boys 200 meter dash (22.85), beating Martinsville’s Rayshawn Dickerson (23.05), Magna Vista’s Jolen Schoefield (23.34), and Martinsville’s Jordan Smith (23.36), the 2-4 finishers.

Bengals junior Annie Laine won the girls shot put with a final throw of 33-feet, 11-inches.

Bassett’s 4x100 meter relay team of Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, and Egypt Phillips also picked up a win, running a time of 50.59.

Arnold said she and Underwood spent a lot of time the night before the meet looking at all the entries for every event and trying to figure out how to maximize both team’s potential.

“That was close,” Arnold said. “Coach Underwood and I, we’ve just been going over all different kinds of scenarios. Last night we were on the phone for like an hour and a half, just looking at, ‘What if here?’ Looking at the entries of the other school, putting in ours, ‘Who can get points here?’”

“I’m proud of them. Super proud,” Underwood said. “We maxed a lot of kids out. We didn’t bring everybody today, so we had to really go after every point that we could during the meet.”

Patrick County High School had a strong day, finishing fourth in the girls team championship, and fifth in the boys, with six first place finishes on the day.

The Cougars girls and boys 4x800 meter relay teams both picked up wins in the first running events of the day. The girls ran a time of 11:15.56, and the boys ran 9:10.21.

Noah Hiatt won the boys 1600 meter run (5:03.04). Moises Cisneros win the boys 800 meter run (2:07.82), and Callie Wood won the girls 3,200 meter run (14:17.97).

The Cougars finished the day with a win in the girls 4x400 meter relay, running a time of 4:30.46.

Martinsville’s boys team finished third overall, and the girls finished seventh.

Bulldogs senior Rayshawn Dickerson won the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.30 seconds. Dickerson bested his teammate Jahmal Jones, the state champion in the 100 at the 2022 VHSL Class 2 state championship, who ran 11.40 on Wednesday. Bassett’s Easley (11.48) finished fourth in the boys 100, and Magna Vista’s Schoefield (11.49) finished fifth.

Dickerson, Jones, Ronnie Jackson, and Jordan Smith also won the boys 4x100 meter relay with a time 44.38 seconds. The Bulldogs are the defending state champions in the event.

Martinsville senior Christian Jones won the boys 400 meter dash, running a time of 52.19 seconds. Christian Jones was also a member of the winning 4x400 meter relay team, alongside Jaylon Eggleston, Marcus Long, and Izayveous Martin. The group ran 3:40.17.

Bulldogs sophomore Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston finished second in both the girls 100 (12.80) and 200 meter dash (26.80).

Magna Vista finished the day with wins by Zeonia Patterson in the girls 300 meter hurdles (50.12), and Dakota Reid in the girls discus throw (96-07).

Magna Vista’s girls finished fifth, and the Warriors boys finished seventh.

Martinsville and Patrick County will now move on to the Region 2C championship, which will take place on Thursday at Christiansburg High School. Field events begin at 10:30 a.m., and running events begin at 12:30 p.m.

Bassett and Magna Vista will both compete in the Region 3D championship, also on Thursday at Cave Spring High School. Field events will begin at 2 p.m., and running events will begin at 3 p.m.

Arnold and Underwood both said Wednesday’s win gives their team confidence heading into the rest of the postseason.

“We’re confident, but we’re going to be more strategic next week,” Underwood said. “Not maxing kids out, but going for specific things to try to get them to states. We don’t have enough depth yet to go for a team title, but upper half I think is a good goal for us.”

“I think it’s giving the kids a lot of confidence, put a little pep in their step going into regionals,” Arnold said. “We can’t wait to go to school tomorrow and hear the announcements and everything.”

Full results from Wednesday’s meet are listed below.

Piedmont District Championship

Wednesday at G.W.-Danville High School

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

1 Patrick County 11:15.56

2 Tunstall 12:48.38

3 Bassett 12:51.51

4 Magna Vista 14:55.19

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

1 Patrick County 9:10.21

2 Tunstall 9:34.62

3 Mecklenburg County 9:37.15

4 Bassett 9:40.44

5 Martinsville 10:13.99

6 Magna Vista 10:49.41

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1 Naideea Jones 12 G.W.-Danville 16.02

2 Brooklyn Brooks 12 Tunstall 17.14

3 Jade Syphax 10 Halifax County 18.49

4 Keeli Mills 10 Mecklenburg County 18.56

5 Vintoria Manns 10 Bassett 19.03

6 Rihanna Robertson 10 Mecklenburg County 19.27

7 Aviana Turner 9 Magna Vista 19.62

8 Hayden Wentz 12 Tunstall 23.16

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1 Jamal Bellamy 10 Halifax County 16.09

2 Brendon Easley 12 Bassett 16.65

3 J'Meriyon Osborne 10 Mecklenburg County 16.88

4 Bronson Ross 9 Mecklenburg County 17.57

5 Steffon Evans 12 Martinsville 17.91

6 Jaylin Haskins 11 Mecklenburg County 17.931

7 Curtis Watkins 9 Magna Vista 19.34

8 Tyshawn Mahan 11 Martinsville 19.43

9 Denyiran Hodge 9 Martinsville 20.92

10 Jonathan Solis 10 Bassett 23.91

11 Joseph (JJ) Spriggs 11 Magna Vista 26.59

Girls 100 Meter Dash

1 Markeria King 12 Mecklenburg County 12.42

2 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 10 Martinsville 12.80

3 Destiny Jackson 9 Halifax County 12.99

4 Egypt Phillips 9 Bassett 13.01

5 Zeonia Patterson 10 Magna Vista 13.04

6 Kiara Brown 11 Bassett 13.25

7 Brianna Taylor 10 Bassett 13.33

8 Jayla Smith 12 Mecklenburg County 13.41

9 Destiny Williams 12 Halifax County 13.46

10 Jordan Caldwell-McGee 11 Magna Vista 13.50

11 Jaydah Carter 9 Magna Vista 13.54

12 Shauntel Hill 11 Patrick County 13.54

13 Spirit Chavis 12 Mecklenburg County 13.63

14 Kira Thomas 10 Tunstall 13.66

15 Ashante Paige 12 Halifax County 13.78

16 Fonshay Moyer 11 Martinsville 13.88

17 Takiyah Harris 12 G.W.-Danville 13.94

18 A'Zoriah Hill 12 G.W.-Danville 14.44

19 Jazmyne Reynolds 9 Patrick County 14.45

20 Shekiyah Martin 11 G.W.-Danville 14.95

21 Emaria Jones 10 Tunstall 15.02

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1 Rayshawn Dickerson 12 Martinsville 11.30 3

2 Jahmal Jones 12 Martinsville 11.40

3 Sha'mareon Rainey 9 Mecklenburg County H 11.45

4 Brendon Easley 12 Bassett 11.48

5 Jolen Schoefield 11 Magna Vista 11.49

6 Koby Alexander 12 Mecklenburg County 11.50

7 Jourdan Saunders 11 G.W.-Danville 11.53

8 Jordan Smith 11 Martinsville 11.54

9 Malik Barbour 11 Tunstall 11.55

10 Bryson Kidd 11 Magna Vista 11.62

11 Ethan Dukes 9 Magna Vista 11.66

12 Jaylen Lide 11 Bassett 11.68

13 KaNyle Canada 12 Halifax County 11.71

14 Atavion Mabins 11 Halifax County 11.72

15 Christopher Stone 10 G.W.-Danville 11.73

16 Jousha Pritchett 11 G.W.-Danville 11.80

17 Jeremiah Fields 9 Mecklenburg County 11.81

18 Skyler Conner 10 Patrick County 12.06

19 Jalen Hagwood 12 Patrick County 12.15

20 Nicholas Easley 11 Halifax County 12.30

21 Isaiah Watkins 10 Bassett 12.63

22 Keondre Tarpley 11 Tunstall 12.74

23 Conner Goad 10 Patrick County 12.97

Girls 1600 Meter Run

1 Sienna Bailey 11 Bassett 6:22.03

2 Cheyene Cline 9 Halifax County 6:43.84

3 Kayleigh Spencer 9 Bassett 6:45.67

4 Olivia Hayes 10 Mecklenburg County 6:59.04

5 Madison Walton 10 Tunstall 7:28.60

6 Lydia Davis 9 Tunstall 7:41.37

7 Lindsey Nichols 11 Bassett 7:43.89

8 Rachel Becker 10 Mecklenburg County 7:45.14

9 Kate Griffin 9 Mecklenburg County 8:14.89

Boys 1600 Meter Run

1 Noah Hiatt 9 Patrick County 5:03.04

2 Tyress Wiltz 10 Bassett 5:05.26

3 Chase Smith 11 Bassett 5:06.56

4 Edwin Diaz 11 Tunstall 5:17.23

5 Colin Turner 9 Bassett 5:25.20

6 William Overby 10 Patrick County 5:29.12

7 Conner Champion 9 Mecklenburg County 5:47.79

8 Rafferty Lee 11 Mecklenburg County 6:19.21

9 Russell Sager 9 Mecklenburg County 6:46.08

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

1 Bassett 50.59

2 Halifax County 50.89

3 Mecklenburg County 51.38

4 Magna Vista 51.91

5 Martinsville 52.28

6 G.W.-Danville 55.67

7 Tunstall 58.05

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

1 Martinsville 44.38

2 Mecklenburg County 44.50

3 Magna Vista 44.73

4 G.W.-Danville 44.80

5 Halifax County 44.85

6 Tunstall 45.24

7 Bassett 45.91

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1 Ayah Inge 9 G.W.-Danville 1:04.20

2 Sienna Bailey 11 Bassett 1:05.37

3 Vintoria Manns 10 Bassett 1:05.51

4 Kyla Clauden 11 Halifax County 1:06.57

5 Jordan Caldwell-McGee 11 Magna Vista 1:08.39

6 Spirit Chavis 12 Mecklenburg County H 1:08.76

7 Kasia Cox 10 Magna Vista 1:09.99

8 Brianna Chigwerewe 10 Martinsville 1:10.40

9 Brandy Whittle 9 Mecklenburg County H 1:11.75

10 Christian Gunter 10 G.W.-Danville 1:12.31

11 Destiny Witcher 11 Martinsville 1:12.36

12 Kaia Hairston 9 Bassett 1:12.45

13 Carolina Wheeler 9 Tunstall 1:13.50

14 Loreal Judah 10 G.W.-Danville 1:13.93

15 Sarah Merricks 9 Tunstall 1:16.13

16 Caroline Clay 9 Tunstall 1:19.55

17 Grace Kellam-Robinson 9 Magna Vista 1:22.88

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1 Christian Jones 12 Martinsville 52.19

2 Ethan Cobbler 11 Patrick County 53.43

3 Marquez Duvernay 9 Bassett 54.00

4 Lathan Witcher 11 Tunstall 54.40

5 Quashawn Bullock 9 Mecklenburg County 55.40

6 Amauriyen Jones 12 Halifax County 55.50

7 Ian Hale 10 Magna Vista 55.91

8 Xavier Christian 10 Tunstall 56.08

9 Franklin Leigg 9 G.W.-Danville 56.13

10 Larry Hayes 12 Mecklenburg County 56.45

11 Mark Betts 12 Halifax County 56.68

12 Daniel Howell 9 Bassett 56.97

13 Zarvyair Pulliam 12 Mecklenburg County 57.03

14 Jy'Quez Ferrell 11 Halifax County 57.65

15 Jaylon Eggleston 9 Martinsville 57.68

16 Chase Lewis 10 G.W.-Danville 1:00.31

17 Kwalib Hubbard 9 G.W.-Danville 1:00.64

18 Bryson Easley 10 Bassett 1:01.60

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1 Zeonia Patterson 10 Magna Vista 50.12

2 Jade Syphax 10 Halifax County 50.38

3 Keeli Mills 10 Mecklenburg County 51.43

4 Justice Key 9 Halifax County 52.59

5 Brooklyn Brooks 12 Tunstall 52.98

6 Rihanna Robertson 10 Mecklenburg County 54.92

7 Aviana Turner 9 Magna Vista 55.87

8 Jakayla Brown 11 Mecklenburg County 56.81

9 Greta Spaeh 10 Patrick County 56.94

10 Yoshikoe Moyer 9 Martinsville 58.77

11 Kyndal Burke 9 Tunstall 1:04.56

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1 Jamal Bellamy 10 Halifax County 44.72

2 Jaylin Haskins 11 Mecklenburg County 44.96

3 Steffon Evans 12 Martinsville 46.40

4 Bronson Ross 9 Mecklenburg County 47.01

5 Evan Morton 11 Tunstall 47.31

6 Tyshawn Mahan 11 Martinsville 48.23

7 Torian Younger 10 Magna Vista 48.54

8 Kingston Ross 12 Mecklenburg County 51.22

9 Jarime Jones 9 Martinsville 52.04

10 Silvester Perkins 9 Tunstall 53.29

11 Sean Fitzgerald 10 Tunstall 53.54

12 Jonathan Solis 10 Bassett 57.75

13 Curtis Watkins 9 Magna Vista 1:03.15

Girls 800 Meter Run

1 Sienna Bailey 11 Bassett 2:29.13

2 Sadie Martin 10 Patrick County 2:35.90

3 McKensie Williams 10 Patrick County 2:43.72

4 Gracie Ratcliff 12 Bassett 2:44.89

5 Olivia Hayes 10 Mecklenburg County 3:01.91

6 Avalyn Emerson 9 Tunstall 3:03.66

7 Katelyn Brooks 9 Tunstall 3:07.53

8 Brittany Cruz 10 Bassett 3:10.22

9 Rachel Becker 10 Mecklenburg County 3:20.71

10 McCall Hollie 9 Tunstall 3:22.00

11 Kate Griffin 9 Mecklenburg County 3:22.87

Boys 800 Meter Run

1 Moises Cisneros 11 Patrick County 2:07.82

2 Azael Quintero 12 Tunstall 2:10.25

3 Daniel Howell 9 Bassett 2:12.84

4 Chase Smith 11 Bassett 2:15.56

5 Benjamin Stafford 11 Magna Vista 2:15.95

6 Amauriyen Jones 12 Halifax County 2:16.98

7 Xavier SedaTorres 10 Patrick County 2:18.53

8 Burdell Haskins 10 Mecklenburg County 2:26.17

9 Cole Grogan 12 Tunstall 2:28.35

10 Colin Turner 9 Bassett 2:29.09

11 Landon Hardy 9 Tunstall 2:30.04

12 Jailen Reynolds 11 Martinsville 2:32.06

13 Conner Champion 9 Mecklenburg County 2:35.88

14 Jamarion Hagwood 9 Magna Vista 2:36.55

15 Miguel Ballesteros 12 Mecklenburg County 2:39.58

16 Brycen Lewis 9 Patrick County 2:47.46

17 Jemauree Jackson 9 G.W.-Danville 3:10.06

Girls 200 Meter Dash

1 Markeria King 12 Mecklenburg County 25.57

2 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston10 Martinsville 26.80

3 Egypt Phillips 9 Bassett 27.23

4 Destiny Jackson 9 Halifax County 27.46

5 Zeonia Patterson 10 Magna Vista 27.50

6 Justice Key 9 Halifax County 27.94

7 Nyasia Herndon 9 Bassett 27.95

8 Jayla Smith 12 Mecklenburg County 28.00

9 Kiara Brown 11 Bassett 28.10

10 Shauntel Hill 11 Patrick County 28.39

11 Miranda Reynolds 10 Magna Vista 28.95

12 Destiny Flores 10 Tunstall 29.01

13 Hanna Sutphin 10 Halifax County 29.06

14 Jakiyah Gravely 12 Martinsville 29.10

15 Jaydah Carter 9 Magna Vista 29.11

16 Spirit Chavis 12 Mecklenburg County 29.60

17 Lic Moore 9 G.W.-Danville 30.59

18 Mallori Lowe 11 Martinsville 30.72

19 Jazmyne Reynolds 9 Patrick County 31.601

20 Nyla Walter 9 G.W.-Danville 32.15

21 Emaria Jones 10 Tunstall 32.26

22 Danyetta Whittle 11 G.W.-Danville 32.41

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1 Brendon Easley 12 Bassett 22.85

2 Rayshawn Dickerson 12 Martinsville 23.05

3 Jaden Glenn 10 G.W.-Danville 23.24

4 Jolen Schoefield 11 Magna Vista 23.34

5 Jordan Smith 11 Martinsville 23.36

6 Koby Alexander 12 Mecklenburg County 23.41

7 Marquez Duvernay 9 Bassett 23.87

8 Malik Barbour 11 Tunstall 23.97

9 Sha'mareon Rainey 9 Mecklenburg County 24.26

10 KaNyle Canada 12 Halifax County 24.89

11 Jeremiah Fields 9 Mecklenburg County 25.17

12 Deonte Hairston 11 Bassett 25.44

13 Deandre Robinson Neal 11 G.W.-Danville 25.52

14 Jaylen Womack 12 Halifax County 25.57

15 Isiah McCargo 12 Halifax County 25.64

16 Tavion Davis 10 Tunstall 25.77

17 Jontae Hairston 12 Magna Vista 26.09

18 Antonio Murphy 10 G.W.-Danville 26.24

19 Jacob Gosnell 10 Patrick County 26.35

20 Avone Kidd 9 Patrick County 26.79

21 Ben Sutphin 10 Patrick County 29.93

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1 Callie Wood 9 Patrick County 14:17.97

2 Kayleigh Spencer 9 Bassett 15:13.74

3 Cheyene Cline 9 Halifax County 16:00.52

4 Amanda Goad 12 Bassett 16:57.92

5 Karlee Shivley 10 Bassett 16:59.56

6 Madison Walton 10 Tunstall 17:00.81

7 Madeleine Jones 9 Tunstall 17:05.19

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1 Tyress Wiltz 10 Bassett 11:06.16

2 Jaime Lopez 11 Bassett 11:31.51

3 Michael Foley 10 Bassett 11:40.46

4 William Overby 10 Patrick County 11:51.90

5 Edwin Diaz 11 Tunstall 12:01.99

6 Rafferty Lee 11 Mecklenburg County 13:55.04

7 Russell Sager 9 Mecklenburg County 15:22.05

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

1 Patrick County 4:30.46

2 Bassett 4:39.36

3 Tunstall 4:49.15

4 Magna Vista 5:00.65

5 Halifax County A 5:02.22 2

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

1 Martinsville 3:40.17

2 Patrick County 3:40.69

3 Mecklenburg County 3:47.93

4 Magna Vista 3:52.73

5 Tunstall 3:53.63

6 Halifax County 3:54.91

7 Bassett 4:11.29

8 G.W.-Danville 4:29.65

Girls Discus Throw

1 Dakota Reid 11 Magna Vista 96-07

2 Daniya White 12 Mecklenburg County 79-11

3 London Stovall 11 Halifax County 79-09

4 Brandy Quesinberry 11 Patrick County 79-01

5 Tatianna Carter 10 Tunstall 75-10

6 Tara Collins 10 Patrick County 71-04

7 Annie Laine 11 Bassett 70-11

8 Tania Harris 12 Mecklenburg County 68-06

9 Titiana Dillard 10 Bassett 65-01

10 Mallori Lowe 11 Martinsville 64-06

11 Malia Mitchell 10 Halifax County 63-09

12 Jolene Upton 10 Mecklenburg County 60-05

13 Egypt Boxley 11 Halifax County 60-04

14 Mary Bledsoe 10 Tunstall 54-08

Boys Discus Throw

1 Deandre Watson 10 Mecklenburg County 113-09

2 Avion McRae 10 Bassett 112-09

3 Javeion Gooden 12 Halifax County 112-02

4 Nolan Pounds 12 Halifax County 111-04

5 Kyle Handy 11 Patrick County 108-00

6 Tyrese Penn 10 Patrick County 105-03

7 Curtis Ingram 11 Tunstall 105-01

8 Demarius Barksdale 11 Magna Vista 100-11

8 Braylon Kidd 11 Magna Vista 100-11

10 Damien Wilborn 12 Halifax County 100-07

11 Caleb Martin 10 Magna Vista 93-08

12 Nyziah Jeffers 10 Mecklenburg County 93-01

13 Michael Dudley 11 Bassett 91-02

14 Camarion Shaw 12 Mecklenburg County 81-07

15 Kameron Hodge 10 Bassett 77-06

16 Cavis Martin 12 Martinsville 76-04

17 Josiah Bratton 10 G.W.-Danville 73-02

18 Tradarious Harper 11 G.W.-Danville 69-05

19 Tayemar Hodge 11 Martinsville 67-07

Girls Shot Put

1 Annie Laine 11 Bassett 33-11.00

2 Daniya White 12 Mecklenburg County 29-06.50

3 Egypt Boxley 11 Halifax County 27-10.01

4 Dakota Reid 11 Magna Vista 27-10.00

5 Tania Harris 12 Mecklenburg County 27-05.00

6 London Stovall 11 Halifax County 26-03.00

7 Titiana Dillard 10 Bassett 26-01.00

8 Malia Mitchell 10 Halifax County 24-11.50

9 Aiyana Davis 11 Mecklenburg County 23-07.50

10 Mary Bledsoe 10 Tunstall 21-04.00

11 Brandy Quesinberry 11 Patrick County 21-01.00

12 Tara Collins 10 Patrick County 18-05.00

Boys Shot Put

1 Javeion Gooden 12 Halifax County 44-06.00

2 Curtis Ingram 11 Tunstall 41-01.50

3 Josiah Bratton 10 G.W.-Danville 40-06.00

4 Austin Laprade 12 Magna Vista 40-02.50

5 Trevor Joyce 11 Patrick County 39-05.00

6 Nyziah Jeffers 10 Mecklenburg County 39-03.00

7 Jalen Hagwood 12 Patrick County 38-06.50

8 Joseph (JJ) Spriggs 11 Magna Vista 36-06.00

9 Camarion Shaw 12 Mecklenburg County 35-05.50

10 Damien Wilborn 12 Halifax County 34-07.50

11 Nolan Pounds 12 Halifax County 34-01.50

12 Tayemar Hodge 11 Martinsville 33-04.50

13 Michael Dudley 11 Bassett 33-01.00

14 Keyonte Akeridge 10 Bassett 32-06.00

14 Deandre Watson 10 Mecklenburg County 32-06.00

16 Tayvion Penn 10 Bassett 32-01.00

17 Cavis Martin 12 Martinsville 31-11.00

18 Jeremiah Saunder 10 G.W.-Danville 31-04.00

19 Zoey Lewis 12 G.W.-Danville 28-04.00

20 Nicholas Pell 11 Patrick County 28-01.00

Girls Long Jump

1 Markeria King 12 Mecklenburg County 17-00.00

2 Hanna Sutphin 10 Halifax County 16-08.00

3 Destiny Jackson 9 Halifax County 16-01.00

4 Egypt Phillips 9 Bassett 15-05.50

5 Naideea Jones 12 G.W.-Danville 14-07.50

6 Ava Williams 10 Halifax County 14-07.00

7 Xzareyah Tucker 12 Mecklenburg County 14-06.00

8 Nyasia Herndon 9 Bassett 14-00.00

8 Brianna Taylor 10 Bassett 14-00.00

10 Ayah Inge 9 G.W.-Danville 13-08.00

11 Jordan Caldwell-McGee 11 Magna Vista 13-07.50

Boys Long Jump

1 Koby Alexander 12 Mecklenburg County 20-11.25

2 Jamal Bellamy 10 Halifax County 20-09.00

3 Marquez Duvernay 9 Bassett 20-00.50

4 Amauriyen Jones 12 Halifax County 19-08.50

5 J'Meriyon Osborne 10 Mecklenburg County 19-07.25

6 Rayshawn Dickerson 12 Martinsville 19-00.25

7 Jaylen Womack 12 Halifax County 18-11.25

8 Bronson Ross 9 Mecklenburg County 18-11.00

9 Christopher Stone 10 G.W.-Danville 18-10.00

9 Lathan Witcher 11 Tunstall 18-10.00

11 Jamarcus Brown 11 Tunstall 18-01.50

12 Javin Hairston 12 Magna Vista 18-01.25

13 TyQuerion Preston 10 Magna Vista 18-00.75

14 Jousha Pritchett 11 G.W.-Danville 17-10.00

15 Denyiran Hodge 9 Martinsville 17-05.00

Girls Triple Jump

1 Hanna Sutphin 10 Halifax County 36-04.00

2 Fonshay Moyer 11 Martinsville 31-04.00

3 Ava Williams 10 Halifax County 30-05.00

4 Egypt Phillips 9 Bassett 30-01.00

5 Talia Townes 10 Halifax County 27-10.50

6 Amanda Goad 12 Bassett 24-10.00

Boys Triple Jump

1 Koby Alexander 12 Mecklenburg County 41-04.00

2 Jamal Bellamy 10 Halifax County 41-01.00

3 Marquez Duvernay 9 Bassett 40-02.00

4 Bronson Ross 9 Mecklenburg County 39-06.00

5 Brendon Easley 12 Bassett 38-04.00

6 Lathan Witcher 11 Tunstall 37-03.00

7 Karmen Smith 12 Mecklenburg County 36-04.00

8 Jaylen Lide 11 Bassett 34-01.00

9 Denyiran Hodge 9 Martinsville 33-07.00

10 Amauriyen Jones 12 Halifax County 33-01.00

10 Ronnie Jackson 12 Martinsville 33-01.00

Girls High Jump

1 Brooklyn Brooks 12 Tunstall 4-10.00

2 Olivia Hayes 10 Mecklenburg County 4-08.00

3 Egypt Phillips 9 Bassett 4-06.00

4 Rihanna Robertson 10 Mecklenburg County 4-04.00

4 Xzareyah Tucker 12 Mecklenburg County 4-04.00

6 Nyasia Herndon 9 Bassett 4-02.00

6 Jordan Caldwell-McGee 11 Magna Vista 4-02.00

8 Sasha Dukes 10 Magna Vista 4-02.00

9 Yoshikoe Moyer 9 Martinsville 4-02.00

10 Destiny Flores 10 Tunstall 4-00.00

Boys High Jump

1 Jamarcus Brown 11 Tunstall 6-00.00

2 Jaylen Lide 11 Bassett 5-10.00

3 Javin Hairston 12 Magna Vista 5-10.00

4 Marquez Duvernay 9 Bassett 5-08.00

5 Kingston Ross 12 Mecklenburg County 5-08.00

6 Koby Alexander 12 Mecklenburg County 5-06.00

7 Deonte Hairston 11 Bassett 5-04.00

7 Jordan Smith 11 Martinsville 5-04.00

9 Karmen Smith 12 Mecklenburg County 5-02.00

9 Lathan Witcher 11 Tunstall 5-02.00

High School Girls Team Scores (16 Events Scored)

1 Bassett 121

2 Halifax County 103

3 Mecklenburg County 87

4 Patrick County 49

5 Magna Vista 42

6 Tunstall 41

7 Martinsville 26

8 G.W.-Danville 23

High School Boys Team Scores (16 Events Scored)

1 Bassett 116

2 Mecklenburg County 94

3 Martinsville 70

4 Halifax County 65

5 Patrick County 56

6 Tunstall 50

7 Magna Vista 29

8 G.W.-Danville 16