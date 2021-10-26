Bassett sweeps Piedmont District cross country championship for second straight season

The Bassett High School boys and girls cross country teams both won Piedmont District titles Tuesday, sweeping the top of the podium for the second time in three seasons. The Bengals boys scored 36 points to best Tunstall by 21, and the Bengals girls team scored 31 points to best Halifax County by 29 Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex.

In the girls race, Bassett had three of the top-5 finishers. Sophomore Sienna Bailey won the 5K after running 19:55.55. Bengals senior Alheli Ramos-Garcia (22:18.48) was third, and senior Zoe Kinkema (23:29.71) was fifth.

This is the third straight season Bassett has won a PD girls title.

Tunstall's Sophia Hearp finished second in the girls race, running 20:47.96. Patrick County freshman Sadie Martin (23:35.13) finished sixth.

Tunstall's Charles Hearp won the boys race, running the 5K in 16:44.29. G.W.-Danville junior Jalyn Jones (18:10.88) was second. Bassett's Shawn Foley (18:16.85) was third, and Patrick County's Moises Cisneros (18:17.37) was fourth.

Bassett senior Nathan Morrison rounded out the top five, running 18:24.91.