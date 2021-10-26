Bassett sweeps Piedmont District cross country championship for second straight season

The Bassett High School boys and girls cross country teams both won Piedmont District titles Tuesday, sweeping the top of the podium for the second time in three seasons. The Bengals boys scored 36 points to best Tunstall by 21, and the Bengals girls team scored 31 points to best Halifax County by 29 Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex.
In the girls race, Bassett had three of the top-5 finishers. Sophomore Sienna Bailey won the 5K after running 19:55.55. Bengals senior Alheli Ramos-Garcia (22:18.48) was third, and senior Zoe Kinkema (23:29.71) was fifth.
This is the third straight season Bassett has won a PD girls title.
Tunstall's Sophia Hearp finished second in the girls race, running 20:47.96. Patrick County freshman Sadie Martin (23:35.13) finished sixth.
Tunstall's Charles Hearp won the boys race, running the 5K in 16:44.29. G.W.-Danville junior Jalyn Jones (18:10.88) was second. Bassett's Shawn Foley (18:16.85) was third, and Patrick County's Moises Cisneros (18:17.37) was fourth.
Bassett senior Nathan Morrison rounded out the top five, running 18:24.91.
Bassett and Magna Vista will next run in the Region 3D championship on November 3 at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol. The girls race will be at 1 p.m., and the boys race will be at 1:45 p.m.
Martinsville and Patrick County will also race on November 3 in the Region 2C championship at Green Hill Park in Salem. The girls varsity race is at 3 p.m., and the boys race is at 3:45 p.m.
Full results from Tuesday's race are listed below.
Piedmont District Championship
Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex
Varsity Boys 5000 Meter Run
1 Charles Hearp 12 Tunstall 16:44.29
2 Jalyn Jones 11 George Washington 18:10.88
3 Shawn Foley 12 Bassett 18:16.85
4 Moises Cisneros 10 Patrick County 18:17.37
5 Nathan Morrison 12 Bassett 18:24.91
6 Ethan Kirkhart 12 Halifax County 18:25.51
7 Michael Foley 9 Bassett 18:53.58
8 Benjamin Stafford 10 Magna Vista 18:57.63
9 Will van Opstal 12 Halifax County 19:09.20
10 Riley Brim 12 Patrick County 19:13.04
11 Chase Smith 10 Bassett 19:17.23
12 Benjamin Flores 11 Bassett 19:20.53
13 Azael Quintero 11 Tunstall 19:24.22
14 Ben Barnett 11 Tunstall 19:30.51
15 Jackson Snow 10 Tunstall 19:32.38
16 Justin Pool 12 Halifax County 19:33.40
17 Oliver Lopez 12 Bassett 19:34.19
18 Edwin Diaz 10 Tunstall 19:45.58
19 Nikolas Hearp 12 Tunstall 19:56.31
20 Jc Gonzalez 11 Tunstall 19:59.38
21 Ethan Roldan 9 Bassett 20:53.78
22 William Overby 9 Patrick County 20:54.52
23 Henry Midkiff 10 Halifax County 21:29.09
24 Erik Hudgins 12 Halifax County 21:40.59
25 Preston Simpson 11 Halifax County 21:41.12
26 Daniel Ronan 9 George Washington 21:41.96
27 Charlie Hungerland 9 George Washington 21:45.16
28 Riley Hubbard 9 Patrick County 22:30.51
29 Ryan Overby 11 George Washington 23:11.02
30 Cristian Ramirez 12 George Washington 23:24.10
31 Brett Foley 9 Patrick County 23:26.25
32 Ramierz Axel 11 Magna Vista 26:39.27
33 John Nguyen 9 Martinsville 26:49.14
34 Bryson Broadnax 9 Magna Vista 26:49.63
35 Gabriel Haley 10 Martinsville 27:27.35
36 Naun Paredes 9 Martinsville 27:58.99
37 Skyler Spence 10 Martinsville 28:21.23
38 Camyron Walton 11 George Washington 30:17.85 31
Varsity Boys 5000 Meter Run Team Scores
1 Bassett 36
2 Tunstall 57
3 Halifax County 74
4 Patrick County 91
5 G.W.-Danville 110
Varsity Girls 5000 Meter Run
1 Sienna Bailey 10 Bassett 19:55.55
2 Sophia Hearp 12 Tunstall 20:47.96
3 Alheli Ramos-Garcia 12 Bassett 22:18.48
4 Bethani Bishop 11 Halifax County 23:06.71
5 Zoe Kinkema 12 Bassett 23:29.71
6 Sadie Martin 9 Patrick County 23:35.13
7 Abby Eades 11 Tunstall 23:38.28
8 Irene Smith 11 Patrick County 23:54.15
9 Claire Howe 10 Bassett 24:21.58
10 Lydia Wenzel 12 Halifax County 25:02.60
11 Chloe Wright 11 Patrick County 25:20.66
12 Morgan Crenshaw 11 Halifax County 25:33.20
13 Brittany Cruz 9 Bassett 25:34.42
14 Amanda Goad 11 Bassett 25:42.24
15 Mallory Salley 11 Halifax County 26:10.29
16 Destiney Edwards 9 George Washington 26:25.74
17 Brittany Dalton 11 Tunstall 26:38.42
18 Briana Qunitero 9 Tunstall 27:12.23
19 Ashley Irby 12 Halifax County 27:33.49
20 McKensie Williams 9 Patrick County 27:36.23
21 Alayna Newby 10 Halifax County 27:47.95
22 Kyra Alexander 10 George Washington 28:15.80
23 Khamauri Mays 9 Tunstall 28:56.43
24 Jenna Hall 11 Halifax County 29:23.58
25 Emily Rangel 12 Magna Vista 29:25.37
26 Zakiyah Williams 10 George Washington 30:25.21
27 Emmaree Barnes 11 George Washington 30:25.43
28 Sophia Barker 11 Tunstall 30:53.67
29 Abigail Jimenez 11 Magna Vista 31:01.32
30 Analuisa Frias-Alvare 11 Magna Vista 31:39.76
31 Annette Santiago 12 Bassett 33:48.85
32 Makiah Tarply 11 Tunstall 36:58.53
33 Alyssa Callahan 9 Patrick County 37:09.80
34 Brianna Scales 11 Magna Vista 37:12.09
35 Kirstan Ramirez 12 George Washington 47:55.00
Varsity Girls 5000 Meter Run Team Scores
1 Bassett 31
2 Halifax County 60
3 Tunstall 67
4 Patrick County 75
5 George Washington 120