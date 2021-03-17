Bassett volleyball's bounce back mentality carries them to victory

In all three sets Bassett defeated Magna Vista on the volleyball court in Ridgeway Tuesday night, the Bengals bounced back from big early deficits.
Bassett came away with a 4-set win over the Warriors by scores of 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21.
The Bengals started the first set down 8-2, battling back to a 9-9 tie. The two teams went back-and-forth for much of the night, but Bassett was able to string points together at the end of each set when it mattered.
That bounce-back play became a theme for Bassett throughout the night.
“I’ve been talking to them about having more consistent play and not backing down,” said Bassett coach Julie Firebaugh. “They just don’t want to give up. They just fight back.”
The Bengals have a saying, “One point at a time,” that Firebaugh said she says to her players when they need to come from behind in big moments.
“We’re just going to get one point at a time and work that play and be consistent,” she said. “Sometimes when we get down it takes a little while for us to snap out of it, but normally when we snap out of it the momentum switches to our side and they get going.”
Firebaugh said her team’s bounce-back ability was also evident of their ability to come back from a loss to Tunstall last week, the team’s first loss of the season.
“We weren’t playing consistent at all in the Tunstall game, and it’s kind of like how we played in the third set today,” Firebaugh said. “They just kind of got down and didn’t want to move their feet, got a little tired, and they just kind of snapped out of it and they come back and they corrected their passes, corrected their play, and once they get a couple hits in it gets them going.”
“it was a really good game. We worked hard as a family,” said Bassett senior Allie Laine. “We got our confidence back up since the loss... We really needed to focus and play our game and not focus on that Tunstall game, and what we did wrong in that game. Just leave it in the past and come in to this game ready to play.”
Tuesday’s win featured a lot of long volleys between the two squads. Bassett senior Makayla Rumley said the key was playing smart and passing really well. Laine added that keeping focus was key in coming back each time.
Laine led the Bengals with 24 kills and 10 digs. Zoie Pace added 14 digs. Rumley had 15 kills, and Sydney Martin had 41 assists.
Morgan Smith led Magna Vista with 18 digs, 12 kills, four points, and two aces. Carlee Ashworth added seven digs and five kills. Elivia Harder had 12 assists, five digs, three points, an ace, and a kill, and Danielle Draper had 16 digs, six points, an ace, a kill, and an assist.
Magna Vista (1-4) will take on Halifax County High School at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Bassett (3-1) will travel to Vinton to take on William Byrd on Tuesday.
“I think this is going to start our season and get us going,” Laine said.
“If we play like we can play we’ll be good the rest of the season,” Firebaugh said. “If we get into those moments where we just kind of stand around and we watch and we’re not playing up to our level of play then it might be a long season. But I think coming back like we did in all three sets tonight... they realized that even if we’re down that much they can fight back one point at a time.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com