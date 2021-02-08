Bassett Where Are They Now: Kinkema named ODAC Swimmer of the Week at Roanoke College

Logan Kinkema is a freshman on the track teams at Roanoke College. Most recently, she finished 16th in the mile run at the Roanoke Invitational Challenge indoor track meet on January 30.

Justin France is a junior on the cross country and track teams at Guilford College. He finished fourth for the Quakers at the 2019 ODAC cross country championship.

Nate Perry is a minor league baseball player with the Houston Astros organization. Perry was named No. 30 on the Astros’ top prospects list by MLB.com late last year, and is the second highest rated catcher in the team’s organization.

Hunter Cassady is a sophomore on the Virginia Tech swim team. So far this season, he’s finished seven in both the 100 and 200 free against Duke, and ninth in the 50 free at the UNC Janis Hape Dowd Invitational. He competed in the 50 free and 50 fly at the CSCAA National Invitational Championships last season as a freshman, and had two third place finishes in two separate meets.

Christian Easley is a junior on the baseball team at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. He transferred from Patrick Henry Community College, where he was named Patriot of the Year last year as the school’s best student-athlete. The Retrievers will open the season on February 21.