Bassett Where Are They Now: Kinkema named ODAC Swimmer of the Week at Roanoke College

Bassett High School graduate Connor Kinkema was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s swimmer of the week, the conference announced Monday morning.
In a dual meet at Lynchburg last week, the Roanoke College junior, from Collinsville, won three individual events and swam a leg of one of the winning relay teams.
In the 100 breaststroke, Kinkema posted a 59.90 mark, making him the only swimmer in the conference to best one minute in the event. In the 200 breaststroke, Connor finished in 2:12.36 before coming back later in the meet to win the 400 Individual Medley in a time of 4:24.31. All three times were ODAC best times in those event this season.
Kinkema was also a member of the Maroons’ 200 medley relay team that won their event in a time of 1:37.19, also an ODAC best for 2021.
Kinkema came into the 2021 season as 2-time defending ODAC champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke, and 400 IM.
Here’s a look at other Bassett High School graduates competing at the next level:
(Editor’s note: This list is not exhaustive)
Abbie Laine is a sophomore on the cross country and track teams at The University of Lynchburg. As a member of the Hornets indoor track team, she finished second in the 1000-meter race at the Roanoke Invitational Challenge on Jan. 30.
Logan Kinkema is a freshman on the track teams at Roanoke College. Most recently, she finished 16th in the mile run at the Roanoke Invitational Challenge indoor track meet on January 30.
Justin France is a junior on the cross country and track teams at Guilford College. He finished fourth for the Quakers at the 2019 ODAC cross country championship.
Nate Perry is a minor league baseball player with the Houston Astros organization. Perry was named No. 30 on the Astros’ top prospects list by MLB.com late last year, and is the second highest rated catcher in the team’s organization.
Hunter Cassady is a sophomore on the Virginia Tech swim team. So far this season, he’s finished seven in both the 100 and 200 free against Duke, and ninth in the 50 free at the UNC Janis Hape Dowd Invitational. He competed in the 50 free and 50 fly at the CSCAA National Invitational Championships last season as a freshman, and had two third place finishes in two separate meets.
Christian Easley is a junior on the baseball team at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. He transferred from Patrick Henry Community College, where he was named Patriot of the Year last year as the school’s best student-athlete. The Retrievers will open the season on February 21.
Cara Helbert is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team at Bridgewater College. She played in 14 games and made the Dean’s List last season.
Cameron Blankenship is a sophomore volleyball player at Guilford College. She played in 24 matches for the Quakers last season, finishing second on the team in kills and kills per set. She was also named to the Spring 2020 Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll. Guilford will begin a spring volleyball season on March 18.
Fisher Athey is a junior goalkeeper on the Guilford College men’s soccer team. He made four starts and four appearances for the team in 2019, and had a career-high 12 saves against nationally-ranked Washington & Lee. He is a two-time ODAC All-Academic Team selection and four-time Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll member. The Quakers will open the season on February 16.
Kailynn Parks is a junior on the softball team at Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia. She played in 10 games in the shortened 2020 season, hitting .318 with two doubles, three stolen bases, and four runs scored. Parks was also named MEC Academic All-Conference the last two years. The Senators will open the season on March 20.
Bryce Varner is a senior on the golf team at UVA Wise. He was the team’s highest finisher at their most recent match in March 2020. The Cavaliers will open the 2021 spring season on March 21.
Jenifer Silva is a junior on the women’s soccer team at Averett University. She made 12 starts for the Cougars in the 2019 season, and earned USA South Academic All-Conference honors.
Yani Montesinos is in her first year on the women’s soccer team at Averett University after transferring from Patrick Henry Community College. The Cougars will begin the 2020 season on February 13.
Jessica Beam is a sophomore on the volleyball team at Averett University. She is in her first season with the Cougars after transferring from Bridgewater College. The team will open their spring season in March.
Dylan Cassell is a sophomore baseball player at Eastern Mennonite University. After missing the 2020 season due to the coronavirus, the Royals will open the 2021 season on March 13.
Jacob Glass and David Bishop are juniors on the men’s tennis team at Ferrum College. The Panthers will open the season on February 26.
Kendall Varner is a senior on the softball team at Emory & Henry College. Varner was named First Team All-ODAC as a sophomore in 2019, and started all 17 games for the Wasps last season before games were canceled due to the coronavirus. The Wasps opened the season last week.
Devontae Jordan is a junior football player at Emory & Henry. He sat out the 2019 season after transferring from UVA-Wise. The Wasps will play a spring season beginning this month.
Raekwon Parker is a senior on the men’s basketball team at Ferrum College. This is his first year playing for the Panthers.
Roy Garcia is a freshman on the men’s soccer and track and field teams at Ferrum College. The Panthers indoor track team will run in three meets in February.
Geovannia Garcia is a junior on the men’s soccer team at Ferrum College. The Panthers will begin the spring season on Thursday.
Demontay Wimbush is a junior on the wrestling team at Ferrum College.
Lacey Flanagan is a freshman on the women’s soccer team at Ferrum College. The Panthers will opened the season last week.
Jordan Smith is a senior baseball player at Emory & Henry. He threw 1.2 innings out of the bullpen in the shortened 2020 season, and made 11 appearances as a sophomore in 2019.
Cameron Langhorne is a junior football player at Ferrum College. He played three games for the Panthers in 2019.
Dominic Gil and Kevon Smith are freshmen on the football team at Ferrum College. The Panthers will play a spring season beginning on February 26.
Carly Nelson is a junior on the softball team at Ferrum College. She appeared in 14 games and had 10 hits, scoring seven runs in the shortened 2020 season.
Erin Nelson is a sophomore on the softball team at Ferrum College. She made one pitching appearance, striking out two in one inning during the shortened 2020 season. The Panthers will open the season on February 21.
Madeline Bishop is a freshman on the cross country and track teams at Emory and Henry. The Wasps will compete for the first time on March 6.
Breanna Watson, Caitlyn Tolbert, Jessica Martinez, and Krista Martin are sophomores on the women’s soccer team at Patrick Henry Community College.
Nancy Turner is a freshman on the women’s cross country and soccer teams at Patrick Henry Community College. Turner finished 33rd at the NJCAA cross country national championship this season.
Johanna Vivanco is a freshman on the women’s cross country and track teams at Patrick Henry Community College. Vivanco won the Region X Division III cross country championship last fall, and finished 32nd at the NJCAA national championship.
Aubrey Davis a freshman on the cross country and track teams at Patrick Henry Community College. Davis was the top finisher for the Patriots at the Region X cross country championship, and finished 29th at the NJCAA national championship last season.
Jake Arnold is a freshman on the cross country and track teams at Patrick Henry Community College. He finished third on the team at the Region X cross country championship last fall.
Megan Smith is a sophomore on the volleyball team at Patrick Henry Community College. Smith was second on the Patriots with 232 assists during the 2019 season. The team will play the 2020 season starting this week.
