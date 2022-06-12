Bassett's all-state volleyball player Makayla Rumley commits to UVA Wise

Bassett High School 2022 graduate Makayla Rumley attracted a lot of attention from college coaches for her stellar play in her senior season. And earlier this month she made her decision official.

Rumley signed her letter of intent to join the volleyball team at UVA Wise this fall. Wise is an NCAA Division II school in Wise, Virginia that plays in the South Atlantic Conference.

As a senior, Rumley was named First Team All-VHSL Class 3 after leading the team with 405 kills, an average of 15 kills per game. She had a kill percentage of 48 percent this season, and added 131 blocks on the season. She also has a passing average of 77 percent on the season, added 268 digs, and an 81 percent service average with 31 aces and 99 points.

Rumley was also named First Team All-Region 3D and was the Piedmont District Player of the Year in her senior season.

"As a whole I’m really proud of her and the way that she’s tackled the challenge in front of her from her sophomore to her junior year and being the dynamic player her senior year," BHS volleyball coach Julie Lacy told reporters at Rumley's signing ceremony. "Every year she got a little bit better, she worked a little bit harder in the summer and the offseason.

"She's just a dynamic player, and she does it all with a smile on her face. From covering the back line to the front line to going up and hitting the ball to covering another person, she was on the court the whole time with a smile on her face just having fun and loving the game."

The Bassett volleyball team finished the year 19-7, and won 10 of their last 11 games. The Bengals won the Piedmont District regular season and tournament championships, and reached the Region 3D tournament semifinals. It was Bassett’s most successful season under head coach Julie Firebaugh, who was named co-PD Coach of the Year.

Rumley said she chose the Cavaliers because it felt like a natural fit. She plans to study to one day become a veterinarian.

"It seemed like me. It fit me perfectly," Rumley said of the school. "Being by itself and alone in a secluded area, I’m not really big on bigger schools and people and stuff like that so that was why I chose UVA Wise.

"I’ve always loved volleyball. That’s always what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. On the other side, I’ve always wanted to be a veterinary and work with animals, so I’m going there to pursue that."

Rumley thanked her mom and her dad for always pushing her to get better.

Lacy said she's excited to hopefully take future Bengals to see Rumley play.

"I’m really excited to watch her play. I’m kind of excited to go and take the team as a whole," Lacy said. "Hopefully she plays close, we can have a little team trip to go and encourage her on and cheer her on."

"Just follow your dreams. Work hard. Never give up," Rumley said.

