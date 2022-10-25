Bassett's Bailey, PC's Cisneros win PD cross country titles

Bassett’s Sienna Bailey won the girls race and Patrick County’s Moises Cisneros won the boys at Tuesday’s Piedmont District Cross Country Championship.

The races were held at the Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Bailey ran the 5K in a time of 20:29. Cisneros finished in 17:57.

Patrick County High School came away with the team title in the girls championship, scoring 40 points to best Bassett by seven. The Cougars had four runners finish in the top 10: Callie Wood (4th), Irene Smith (5th), Mackenzie Williams (6th), and Ellianna Montgomery (8th).

Bassett's Claire Howe finished third with a time of 22:58.71.

Martinsville was led by Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston, who finished 26th with a time of 29:34.85.

Magna Vista was led by Abigail Jimenez, who finished 35th with a time 32:43.33.

In the boys team race, Bassett High School scored 31 points to beat Patrick County by 25. The Bengals had four runners finish in the top 10: Michael Foley (2nd), Tyress Wiltz (3rd), Chase Smith (6th), and Benjamin Flores (10th).

Magna Vista's Benjamin Stafford finished fourth with a time of 18:53.49, and Ian Hale was ninth with a time of 19:18.42.

Patrick County's Noah Hiatt finished fifth with a time of 19:02.14.

Martinsville was led by Gabriel Haley, who finished 29th with a time of 21:50.09.

Patrick County and Martinsville will next compete in the Region 2C championship on Wednesday at Green Hill Park, in Salem. The girls varsity race will begin at 3 p.m., and the boys will begin at 3:45 p.m.

Bassett and Magna Vista will return to SRSC on Thursday for the Region 3D championship. The girls varsity race will begin at 1 p.m., and the boys will race at 1:45 p.m.

Full results from both races on Tuesday are listed below.

2022 Piedmont District XC Championships

Tuesday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex

Martinsville

Varsity Girls 5000 Meter Run

1 Sienna Bailey - Bassett 20:29.87

2 Cassie Currin - Mecklenburg County 22:42.18

3 Claire Howe - Bassett 22:58.71

4 Callie Wood - Patrick County 23:31.96

5 Irene Smith - Patrick County 23:38.27

6 Mackenzie Williams - Patrick County 23:56.99

7 Bethani Bishop - Halifax County 24:01.18

8 Ellianna Montgomery - Patrick County 24:50.17

9 Madison Walton - Tunstall 25:02.68

10 Abby Eades - Tunstall 25:11.29

11 Olivia Hayes - Mecklenburg County 25:17.19

12 Brittany Cruz - Bassett 25:19.75

13 Kira Thomas - Tunstall 25:36.40

14 Cheyenne Cline - Halifax County 25:46.46

15 Kayleigh Spencer - Bassett 25:49.40

16 Gracie Ratcliff - Bassett 25:56.41

17 Eden Nickelson - Patrick County 26:15.27

18 Amanda Goad - Bassett 26:48.85

19 Leighton Clark - Halifax County 26:58.99

20 Katelyn Brooks - Tunstall 27:21.51

21 Sarah Merricks - Tunstall 27:37.79

22 McCall Hollie - Tunstall 27:44.65

23 Isabella Beatty - Mecklenburg County 27:51.49

24 Greta Spaeh - Patrick County 28:03.33

25 Grace Castle - Mecklenburg County 28:48.64

26 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston - Martinsville 29:34.85

27 Hailee Layne - Halifax County 29:48.38

28 April Jordan - Tunstall 30:23.28

29 Savannah Overby - Halifax County 30:32.75

30 Heaven Brown - Bassett 30:36.55

31 Lauren Lipscomb - Mecklenburg County 30:39.39

32 Zaniah Dillard - Martinsville 30:49.27

33 Adriana LaMagno - Mecklenburg County 31:08.14

34 Kathryn Griffin - Mecklenburg County 31:08.47

35 Abigail Jimenez - Magna Vista 32:43.33

36 Lilly Rose - George Washington 40:55.25

37 Kyndell Walker - George Washington 44:44.13

38 Essence Ballard - George Washington 50:36.74

Girls Team Scores

1 Patrick County 40

2 Bassett 47

3 Tunstall 73

4 Mecklenburg County 91

5 Halifax County 94

Boys 5000 Meter Run

1 Moises Cisneros - Patrick County 17:57.72

2 Michael Foley - Bassett 18:15.50

3 Tyress Wiltz - Bassett 18:32.61

4 Benjamin Stafford - Magna Vista 18:53.49

5 Noah Hiatt - Patrick County 19:02.14

6 Chase Smith - Bassett 19:05.67

7 Jackson Snow - Tunstall 19:16.74

8 Edwin Diaz - Tunstall 19:18.08

9 Ian Hale - Magna Vista 19:18.42

10 Benjamin Flores - Bassett 19:24.38

11 Conner Malone - Mecklenburg County 19:26.81

12 Brennan Hunt - Halifax County 19:31.08

13 Ethan Cobbler - Patrick County 19:40.31

14 Jude Shaughnessy - Halifax County 19:42.16

15 Garry Hagwood - Bassett 19:46.39

16 Daniel Howell - Bassett 19:58.83

17 Ethan Howell - Tunstall 20:00.36

18 Colin Turner - Bassett 20:07.24

19 William Overby - Patrick County 20:09.30

20 Daniel Ronan - George Washington 20:17.33

21 Azael Quintero - Tunstall 20:44.99

22 River Stafford - Halifax County 20:50.38

23 Nicholas Vaughan - Mecklenburg County 20:58.52

24 Henry Midkiff - Halifax County 21:09.02

25 Brett Foley - Patrick County 21:19.03

26 Xavier Torres-Seda - Patrick County 21:30.43

27 Xavier Christian - Tunstall 21:41.04

28 Alejandro Baladermma - Tunstall 21:45.15

29 Gabriel Haley - Martinsville 21:50.09

30 Joel Layne - Halifax County 22:08.21

31 Greely Terry - Patrick County 22:10.40

32 Mark Betts - Halifax County 22:12.34

33 Charlie Hungerland - George Washington 22:25.09

34 Miguel Ballesteros - Mecklenburg County 22:35.76

35 Preston Simpson - Halifax County 22:53.99

36 Jc Gonzalez - Tunstall 22:56.68

37 John Nguyen - Martinsville 23:51.65

38 Naun Andrade - Martinsville 23:51.90

39 Reid Blackwell - Mecklenburg County 24:07.18

40 Koehen Gill - Mecklenburg County 24:42.27

41 Axel Jimenez - Magna Vista 24:54.76

42 Kaden Mellott - Magna Vista 24:58.60

43 Logan Vandenburg - Mecklenburg County 26:20.18

44 Tyler Sykes - Mecklenburg County 26:59.98

45 Joshua Gunter - George Washington 27:40.74

46 NyQuis Bradley - Martinsville 27:54.74

47 Fabian Rose - George Washington 27:57.24

48 Johnathan Walker - George Washington 28:46.52

49 Zechariah Taylor - Martinsville 42:29.00

Boys Team Scores

1 Bassett 31

2 Patrick County 56

3 Tunstall 72

4 Halifax County 92

5 Mecklenburg County 137

6 George Washington 177

7 Martinsville 185