Bassett High School senior Trinity Gilbert was named Second Team All-State for VHSL Class 3, it was announced on Monday.

Gilbert was previously named First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District as an outfielder for the Bengals this season.

The Bengals outfielder was a three year varsity starter. This is her first time named to the All-State team. She was named First Team All-Region in 2022 as a junior.

Bassett finished the season 11-10 overall, and fell in the region quarterfinals.