Bassett High School senior Hunter Goad competed in two events at the VHSL Class 3 State Swimming Championship over the weekend, coming away with two top 20 finishes.

Goad swam the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard backstroke at states, which were held at Swim RVA, Collegiate School Aquatics Center, in Richmond.

The Bengal placed 16th in the 200 free with a time of 2:16.16, shaving more than four seconds off his previous best time and qualifying him for the finals.

He placed 17th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:08.84, shaving more than two seconds off of his best time. He missed the finals cut by one.

"It has been a pleasure working with Hunter these last four years and watching him cut his times down each time he swam and qualify for the state meet the past two seasons," Bassett swim coach Jay Joyce said in an email to the Bulletin.