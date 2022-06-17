Bassett's Jade Hylton named region player of the year; All other All-PD and all-region selections this spring

Bassett High School 2022 graduate Jade Hylton had one of the best seasons imaginable in her senior campaign with the Bengals softball team this spring.

In 61 at-bats this season, Hylton had 43 hits for a .705 average at the plate. Sixteen of those hits were home runs, six were doubles, and three were triples. She had 34 RBIs, 37 stolen bases, and 19 walks.

Most impressively, Hylton only struck out twice all season. She finished with an on-base percentage of .778.

Defensively, as the Bengals shortstop, she had 30 putouts and just two errors.

It was those incredible numbers that helped Hylton during awards season. The Bengal was named Region 3D Player of the Year and Piedmont District Player of the Year for her efforts at the plate and in the infield.

Bassett finished the season 8-12. The Bengals reached the semifinals of the Piedmont District Tournament and fell in the first round of the Region 3D Tournament.

Hylton will now take her talents to Charlottesville. She is committed to join the softball team at the University of Virginia this fall.

The future Cavalier wasn’t the only local standout to take home awards for her play this season. Nine local athletes were named first team all-region, and another was named Piedmont District Player of the Year:

- Hylton’s Bassett teammate Trinity Gilbert was also named First Team All-Region 3D as an outfielder. Gilbert hit .460 this season with 23 hits, 25 runs, and 18 stolen bases.

- Magna Vista’s Kaylee Hughes joined Hylton and Gilbert on the All-Region 3D first team as an at-large selection. As a two-way player, Hughes hit .453 with 29 hits, three home runs, 26 RBIs, and 18 runs. She also led the Warriors in the pitching circle with a 3.03 ERA. She added 20 strikeouts.

- Patrick County softball seniors Laine Hopkins and Abigail Epperson were both named First Team All-Region 2C.

Epperson, also a two-way player, had 77 strikeouts with a 3.0 ERA in the circle. At the plate, she hit .519 with 27 hits, 16 RBIs, and two home runs.

Hopkins, an outfielder, led the Cougars with five home runs and 21 RBIs while hitting .400 this season.

- Fellow Cougar Tucker Swails was named to the First Team All-Region 2C baseball list as a pitcher. Swails led the Cougars with six wins on the mound this season. He struck out 81 and finished the regular season with a 2.51 ERA.

– Daniel Silva was a fourth Cougar named first team all-region. Silva was named First Team All-Region 2C as a midfielder with the PCHS boys soccer team this spring. The senior was also named Second Team All-Piedmont District.

- Magna Vista soccer standouts Morgan Smith, Ava Walker, and Eduardo Sandoval-Perez were all named First Team All-Region 3D. As members of the Warriors girls soccer team, Smith led MVHS with 43 goals, including 11 games with at least three goals scored. Walker was the only MVHS player with at least 20 goals and 20 assists, finishing both categories with 21.

Sandoval-Perez led the Warriors boys soccer team’s offensively with 17 goals and added eight assists.

- Sandoval-Perez’s teammate Ian Betton was named Piedmont District Boys Soccer Player of the Year, and was also named Second Team All-Region 3D for his play with the Warriors this spring. Betton had 12 goals and four assists as a junior with the Warriors this spring.

- MVHS boys soccer coach John Athey was named Piedmont District Coach of the Year after leading the Warriors to a 15-5 record and PD regular season and tournament championships. Magna Vista reached the Region 3D Tournament quarterfinals before falling to Christiansburg in overtime.

The full list of All-Piedmont District softball, baseball, and soccer selections, as well as local all-region selections are listed below.

The VHSL will announce all-state selections throughout the next couple of weeks.

All-Piedmont District

Softball

Player of the Year – Jade Hylton (BHS)

Co-Pitchers of the Year – Emma Payne (HCHS)/Madison Barnes (HCHS)

Coach of the Year – Woody Bane (HCHS)

First Team

Pitcher – Emma Payne (HCHS)

Pitcher – Madison Barnes (HCHS)

Pitcher – Emily Gilley (BHS)

Catcher – Jaydyn Harlow (HCHS)

First Base – Shelby Rigney (MVHS)

Second Base – Sarah Watts (HCHS)

Third Bae – Lynia Reed (HCHS)

Shortstop – Jade Hylton (BHS)

Outfielder – Trinity Martin (HCHS)

Outfielder – Trinity Gilbert (BHS)

Outfielder – Kaylee Hughes (MVHS)

Outfielder – Lainie Hopkins (PCHS)

DP/Flex – Heidi Ellis (THS)

At-Large – Kamryia Woody-Giggetts (HCHS)

At-Large – Shamya Hankins (HCHS)

At-Large – Abigail Epperson (PCHS)

Second Team

Pitcher – Abby Bender (MVHS)

Pitcher – McKenzie Holt (PCHS)

Pitcher – Katie Tuck (THS)

Catcher – Carlee Ashworth (MVHS)

First Base – Gaby Elliott (THS)

Second Base – Samantha Harris (PCHS)

Third Base – Kailee Newcomb (MVHS)

Shortstop – McKenzie Vaught (MVHS)

Outfielder – Brooke Meade (PCHS)

Outfielder – Zoie Pace (BHS)

Outfielder – Delaney Burris (MVHS)

Outfielder – Greenly Elliott (THS)

At-Large – Colby Eastwood (THS)

Baseball

Player of the Year – Mason Hatcher (HCHS)

Coach of the Year – Ken Day (HCHS)

First team

Pitcher – Mason Hatcher (HCHS)

Pitcher – Raymond Ladd (THS)

Pitcher – Tucker Swails (PCHS)

Catcher – Elijah Byrd (THS)

First Base – Trevor Hazelwood (HCHS)

Second Base – Colin Saunders (HCHS)

Third Base – Joshua Gunn (HCHS)

Shortstop – Evan Clark (HCHS)

Outfielder – Jacob Ryan (BHS)

Outfield – Kolby Walthall (MVHS)

Outfield - Carter Richardson (THS)

Designated Hitter – Kamron Turbeville (HCHS)

At-Large – Cam Nowlin (PCHS)

At-Large – Caulier Barker (THS)

Second Team

Pitcher – Trever Barnes (BHS)

Pitcher – Trey Comer (HCHS)

Pitcher – Paxton Tucker (MVHS)

Catcher – Hunter Whitlow (BHS)

First Base – Aiden Watlington (THS)

Second Base – Luke Haynes (MVHS)

Third Base – Jacob Gilbert (BHS)

Shortstop – Tucker Swails (PCHS)

Outfield – Stuart Callahan (PCHS)

Outfield – William Eaton (THS)

Outfield – Jai Penn (PCHS)

Designated Hitter – Paxton Tucker (MVHS)

At-Large – Cole Compton (BHS)

At-Large – Mason Hatcher (HCHS)

Girls Soccer

Player of the Year – Morgan Smith (MVHS)

Coach of the Year – Bert Cuffley (HCHS)

First Team

Forward – Alanis Osgood (BHS)

Forward – Leah Wright (HCHS)

Forward – Morgan Smith (MVHS)

Forward – Alondra Vera (MVHS)

Forward – Sofia Miller (THS)

Midfield – Madison Barker (BHS)

Midfield – Ella Morrison (HCHS)

Midfield – Ava Walker (MVHS)

Midfield – Camille Underwood (MVHS)

Midfield – Bayley Coleman (MVHS)

Defense – Zoe Kinkema (BHS)

Defense – Zakiyah Williams (GWHS)

Defense – Kelsey Reece (MVHS)

Defense – Jenny Ruiz (MVHS)

Defense – Emma Howell (THS)

Goalkeeper – Kaley Fry (THS)

Second Team

Forward – Shanyah Spencer (MVHS)

Forward – Ashlynn Patten (MHS)

Forward – Sadie Vernon (PCHS)

Forward – Jackie Delgado (GWHS)

Forward – Makira Thomas (THS)

Midfield – Callie Ferguson (BHS)

Midfield – Katie Miner (BHS)

Midfield – Pan Pan Yang (HCHS)

Midfield – Maddie Heath (PCHS)

Midfield – Valeria Ramirez (THS)

Defense – Aleisha Hagwood (BHS)

Defense – Stephanie Villalobos (GWHS)

Defense – Paula Schellert (PCHS)

Defense – Isabella White (THS)

Defense – Emma Dowdy (THS)

Goalkeeper – Mckayla Meadows (HCHS)

Boys Soccer

Player of the Year – Ian Betton (MVHS)

Coach of the Year – John Athey (MVHS)

First Team

Forward - Eduardo Perez-Sandoval (MVHS)

Forward – Nick Bokman (MVHS)

Forward – Aaron Flores (MHS)

Forward – Brandon Hill (THS)

Forward – Noah Mills (THS)

Midfield – Casey Ferguson (BHS)

Midfield – Nathan Morrison (BHS)

Midfield – Juan Rodriguez (GWHS)

Midfield – Ian Betton (MVHS)

Midfield – Jadon Hawker (THS)

Defense – Jacob Saligan (BHS)

Defense – Gael Ortega (MVHS)

Defense – Andy Garcia (MHS)

Defense – Caleb Jenkins (MVHS)

Defense – Zachary Payne (THS)

Goalkeeper – Nathaniel Pearson (MVHS)

Second Team

Forward – Riley Evans (BHS)

Forward – Ethan Zangari (BHS)

Forward – Jeb Byrnes (GWHS)

Forward – Lukas Newton (HCHS)

Forward – Gustavo Vera-Carillo (MVHS)

Midfield – Hector Maya (BHS)

Midfield – Ian Sechrist (BHS)

Midfield – Colin Gravitt (HCHS)

Midfield – Jaxon Britton (MVHS)

Midfield – Daniel Silva (PCHS)

Defense – Freddi Lopez (BHS)

Defense – Jason Overby (GWHS)

Defense – Noah Crews (HCHS)

Defense – Tristan Hardy (PCHS)

Defense – John Mills (THS)

Goalkeeper – Alex Hernandez (BHS)

All-Region 2C

Softball

First Team

Outfield – Laine Hopkins (PCHS)

At-Large – Abigail Epperson (PCHS)

Baseball

First Team

Pitcher – Tucker Swails (PCHS)

Second Team

Pitcher – Jai Penn (PCHS)

Boys Soccer

First Team

Midfielder – Daniel Silva (PCHS)

Second Team

Forward – Aaron Flores Flores (MHS)

Forward – Benjamin Hylton (PCHS)

Defense – Andy Garcia (MHS)

Defense – Tristan Hardy (PCHS)

Goalkeeper – Peyton Cambron (PCHS)

All-Region 3D

Softball

Player of the Year – Jade Hylton (BHS)

First Team

Shortstop – Jade Hylton (BHS)

Outfield – Trinity Gilbert (BHS)

At-Large – Kaylee Hughes (MVHS)

Second Team

Pitcher – Emily Gilley (BHS)

Pitcher – Abby Bender (MVHS)

Shortstop – McKenzie Vaught (MVHS)

At-Large – Delaney Burris (MVHS)

Honorable Mention

First Base – Shelby Rigney (MVHS)

Outfield – Zoie Pace (BHS)

Baseball

Second Team

Kolby Walthall (MVHS)

Honorable Mention

Trever Barnes (BHS)

Girls Soccer

First Team

Forward – Morgan Smith (MVHS)

Midfield – Ava Walker (MVHS)

Second Team

Forward – Alondra Vera (MVHS)

Midfield – Baylie Coleman (MVHS)

Defense – Kelsey Reece (MVHS)

At-Large – Alanis Osgood (BHS)

Boys Soccer

First Team

At-Large – Eduardo Sandoval-Perez (MVHS)

Second Team

Midfield – Casey Ferguson (BHS)

Midfield – Ian Betton (MVHS)

Defense – Freddi Lopez (BHS)

Defense – Gael Ortega (MVHS)

(Guide: BHS = Bassett High School; GWHS = G.W.-Danville High School; HCHS = Halifax County High School; MVHS = Magna Vista High School; MHS = Martinsville High School; PCHS = Patrick County High School; THS = Tunstall High School)

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

