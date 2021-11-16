Bassett's Jade Hylton signs with UVa softball

Bassett High School senior Jade Hylton verbally committed last fall to play softball at the University of Virginia, but she made the commitment official last week.
Hylton signed her letter of intent to the play for the Cavaliers in a ceremony last Wednesday at BHS, in front of family, coaches, and fellow Bengals who cheered as she put pen to paper.
"I just felt so blessed," Hylton told reporters at the ceremony. "I'm happy that all the work paid off. There's always room for improvement, so I just hope for the best and I'm really honored."
Hylton hit .681 with 15 home runs, 36 RBIs, 36 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases in her freshman season with the Bengals. She didn't play her sophomore year because it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and her junior season was shortened this spring.
Even though the Bengals shortstop's high school softball career has been cut short, Bassett softball coach Bill Parks said it was always apparent Hylton would stand out to college coaches.
"After her freshman year she was projected, in my opinion, to break some state records in the state of Virginia," Parks said at the ceremony. "Unfortunately for her, with the situation of COVID, it didn't work out.
"Her dad, Greg, has taken her all over the country basically and she showed her skills. And I'm glad a Division I program such as UVa saw what she could possibly do and gave her an opportunity. We're very proud of that fact for her."
Hylton said choosing UVa was a no-brainer because she and her dad are both big fans of the school. So when the Cavaliers offered her the opportunity to play there, "I had to take it," she said.
"It's huge. Very huge," Parks said. "Division I program. Obviously a state school, an ACC program. She deserves it. She didn't get a lot of the accolades probably on the state level that she deserved."
Hylton and the Bengals will play again this spring, with the season set to begin in March.
"I love Bassett softball and the environment as a whole," Hylton said. "I feel like we're just a big family and the support system is crazy. I really do love everyone here.
"Just follow your dreams. Work for what you want... I hope I have an impact on other people. if you want to reach your goals just work hard and it'll pay off."
"Jade is the epitome of what we want as a student-athlete," Parks said. "She's been dedicated to the sport that she's played since she was a little kid basically... I've been fortunate to have the opportunities to work with her when she came to our program as an eighth grader playing JV. And she's far above and beyond what people think of her. Outstanding young lady, tremendous amount of athletic ability. Just can do basically anything. it's a pleasure to have been able to coach a kid like that."