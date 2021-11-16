Bassett's Jade Hylton signs with UVa softball

Hylton said choosing UVa was a no-brainer because she and her dad are both big fans of the school. So when the Cavaliers offered her the opportunity to play there, "I had to take it," she said.

"It's huge. Very huge," Parks said. "Division I program. Obviously a state school, an ACC program. She deserves it. She didn't get a lot of the accolades probably on the state level that she deserved."

Hylton and the Bengals will play again this spring, with the season set to begin in March.

"I love Bassett softball and the environment as a whole," Hylton said. "I feel like we're just a big family and the support system is crazy. I really do love everyone here.

"Just follow your dreams. Work for what you want... I hope I have an impact on other people. if you want to reach your goals just work hard and it'll pay off."

"Jade is the epitome of what we want as a student-athlete," Parks said. "She's been dedicated to the sport that she's played since she was a little kid basically... I've been fortunate to have the opportunities to work with her when she came to our program as an eighth grader playing JV. And she's far above and beyond what people think of her. Outstanding young lady, tremendous amount of athletic ability. Just can do basically anything. it's a pleasure to have been able to coach a kid like that."