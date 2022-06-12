Bassett's Jaeda Manns to play two sports at P&HCC

Bassett High School 2022 graduate Jaeda Manns is used to being a 2-sport athlete in high school.

Now, the Bengal will get a chance to be a multi-sport athlete in college.

Manns committed this month to attend Patrick & Henry Community College this fall, where she’ll be a part of both the women’s basketball and track and field programs.

As a member of the Bengals girls basketball team this winter, Manns was named Second Team All-Piedmont District and honorable mention All-Region 3D.

With the Bassett outdoor track team this spring, she finished eighth in the shot put and ninth in the discus at the Region 3D championship. She was second at in the shot put at the Piedmont District championship, and fifth in the discus throw.

“I chose both sports because not many people do it,” Manns told reporters at her signing ceremony. “It’s an experience.”

Manns said she chose P&HCC because they have a good program and it’s close to home.

“It’s something new. I played basketball before, but this is college, I’ve neve done that. Never been close to it,” she said. “So being able to have this opportunity means a lot.

“I’m excited to grow in track and shot and discus.”

BHS track coach Brandy Arnold said she’s excited whenever any of her players get to sign to college programs, but she said, “Jaeda is special.”

“She’s special to me because she was one of my middle school girls when I coached girls middle school track at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, so she started with me there,” Arnold added. “Just seeing her progress and grow from seventh grade through school… For her to come back to Bassett and I get to work with her, and talk to her, and see her, and watch her progress and grow has been really special.”

Bassett girls basketball coach Shirley McCall said Manns was instrumental in helping the Bengals in McCall’s first full season with the program, and she gained a lot of confidence in her final high school season.

“We broke up a two year losing streak with the help of Jaeda, and it was only her first year with our program,” McCall said. “Even thought was her last year, I do wish she would have stayed a little longer or I would have gotten her a little earlier in the process.

“But I’m just excited to see her grow. At first she was really doubtful of herself if she could play at the next level, and I really had a lot of talks with her about what caliber player she was, what I saw as far as just her growth when it comes to her overall presence on the court, how much she loved to play, how dedicated she was to the game. And I really feel like all of those attributes would be very beneficial for any athletic program on any collegiate level, so I’m just happy to see her play at P&H, and she’s going to be local, so I can go and support her as well.”

Manns had a message to those who helped her in her high school career.

“I’d like to thank my mom,” she said. “She’s done a lot for me to get me here. So thank her, and my coach as well. She’s done a lot.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.