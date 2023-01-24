Bassett's Ja'Ricous Hairston to play football at Virginia Tech in the fall

Enter Sandman. Enter a Bengal.

Four-year Bassett High School quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston announced on Tuesday his commitment to play football at Virginia Tech in the fall.

The senior made his announcement before Bassett's boys basketball game against Patrick County on Tuesday night at BHS. As the starting lineups were being announced, BHS announcer Brandon Johnson - who is also the Bengals football coach - told the crowd his quarterback had a special announcement about his college choice. Johnson said Hairston "is going to run out to this for the next four or five years," as they began playing Metallica's Enter Sandman, the song the Hokies play before the running onto the field at every home football game.

Hairston, who is also a starter for the Bengals basketball team, was named Piedmont District Co-Offensive Player of the Year this fall after finishing the regular season with more than 2,000 total yards of offense, scoring eight rushing and 16 passing touchdowns for the Bengals. He averaged just under 10 yards per carry on 69 runs this season, and completed 63.5% of his passes for more than 1,400 yards.

He was named First Team All-PD and First Team All-Region 3D as both a quarterback and linebacker. On defense, Hairston had 46 solo tackles and two interceptions this season. He had one defensive touchdown, recovered a fumble, and had seven tackles for loss.

Hairston was a 4-year starter as the Bengals quarterback, and broke school records for single season touchdown passes (18) and single-game passing touchdowns (5).

According to 247 Sports, a college football recruiting website, Hairston also had an offer from Navy, and drew interest from Maryland and North Carolina, among others.

For more on Hairston's commitment, see www.MartinsvilleBulletin.com/sports and Thursday's edition of The Bulletin.