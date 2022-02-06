Bassett's Kinkema again the king of the pool at Roanoke College

When Connor Kinkema graduated from Bassett High School in 2018, he had no concrete plans of playing any sports in college.

The Bengal, who excelled in cross country and swimming in high school, planned to attend Roanoke College, and wasn’t sure if he wanted to do either sport for the Maroons.

Kinkema and Roanoke College are both glad he changed his mind.

Kinkema is now a senior for the Maroons swim team, and has nine individual Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships to his name. As a junior he was named an all-American in the 100 and 200 breaststroke and was Old Dominion Athletic Conference swimmer of the meet at last year’s championship.

His success in the pool brought a new love of the sport to Kinkema.

“I decided to swim and I wasn’t sure if it was going to like it because I was pretty burned out from high school, Kinkema said in a recent phone interview. “But it quickly turned me back on to it and I love it now.”

When Kinkema started at Roanoke the school’s swim team was only one year old. Maroons coach Scott Thacker said the Bengal and those in his class “provided a really solid foundation” for the direction Thacker wanted to take the team, both from an athletic and culture standpoint.

Thacker has been wowed by Kinkema’s consistency both in training and competition. He called the former Bengal a solid swimmer with high character and integrity.

“I’m very lucky to be his coach and we’re also very lucky for him to be a leader in our program,” Thacker said. “Someone we got in early and someone who’s definitely helped us dig and set a foundation for our program.”

Both Thacker and Kinkema agree the Maroon has grown as a swimmer in his last four years.

“The coaching program here at Roanoke is absolutely phenomenal,” Kinkema said. “I came in, I wasn’t a bad swimmer in the college world, but I wasn’t great. I was probably mid-to-low, I wasn’t anything outstanding. But thanks to Scott Thacker and (assistant coach) Brandon (Ress), I’ve been able to far exceed where I thought I was going to end up for my whole career.”

“He came in pretty good but not at the top of the conference,” Thacker said. “So in a sports sense we’ve watched him grown into a 9-time ODAC champion and a 3-time ODAC record holder. He very quickly rose to the top of his conference and has stayed there, and that says a lot about his willingness to continue to work hard and continue to trust our process.

“Just from a general growth position he’s grown into a captain of our program and someone who has become incredibly confident in his ability to compete, his ability to be a really high-caliber student-athlete, and be a really high-quality leader.”

Thacker called Kinkema a “student of the sport” who has set the standard for the Maroons with his dedication and work-ethic.

In addition to his awards in the pool, Kinkema was also Roanoke’s first Academic All-American for swimming.

Kinkema will graduate in May with degrees in physics and health and exercise science and a minor in math. He won’t join the workforce right away, though. He’ll actually continue swimming… and running, and biking.

Kinkema qualified to get his professional license in triathlons over the summer, and will accept it as soon as Roanoke’s swim season is over, allowing him to compete as a triathlete for money.

Next on Kinkema’s triathlon schedule is the Blue Ridge Half Ironman in Roanoke on June 5.

Until he begins his career as a professional athlete, Kinkema has one more record he’s going for in the pool at Roanoke College. He’ll compete in three individual events at the ODAC championships. If he wins one, he’ll be in a tie for the most individual gold medals in conference history. Two wins would give him the record.

“The closer I get the more motivated I get to really go after that because I would really like that,” Kinkema said of the ODAC record. “But at the end of the day, as a senior I really want to just enjoy the process and enjoy the meet as a whole.”

The ODAC championships, scheduled for February 10-13 at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C., will be the first in two years that will feature all schools in the conference. The meet was shrunk down last season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With Kinkema’s time at Roanoke College coming to an end, the decision he made to become a college athlete looks better and better every day.

“Connor is one of those guys that whatever he touches is going to turn to gold,” Thacker said. “He’s very talented and very intelligent, but also he’s always willing to grow and learn. Definitely the future is bright whatever direction he chooses to go.”

“Just the environment in which we trained, the environment during the practice is very high energy and everyone is just happy to be there because at the end of the day we choose to be there,” Kinkema said. “As a college athlete you choose to be there, especially at the DIII level. You’re not required, you have no scholarships or anything. You do it because you love it and it definitely shows.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

