Bassett's Maddie Barker signs with P&HCC women's soccer

Bassett senior Madison “Maddie” Barker signed her letter of intent this week to continue her soccer career at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall.

Barker is a midfielder and one of the Bengals leaders in assists this season.

“I’ve been playing soccer since I was, like, three and I’ve always loved it,” Barker told reporters at the signing ceremony. “There’s been a few years and a few times where I’ve gotten burned out and stuff, but I’m really excited to play.”

“I’m really excited about being able to maybe get over there and see some games Maddie is going to get to play here locally,” said Bassett girls soccer coach John Miner.

The Bengal said she’ll miss getting to play with her teammates at Bassett.

“Two of my closest friends, we’re like inseparable, so having them on my team has been the best part,” she said. “The bus rides and just going out to eat after the games, that’s the stuff that’s really stuck with me.”

Miner said Barker will be an asset to whatever program she joins.

“She’s a tenacious player. Puts her heart into it,” he said. “I’ve had to drag her off the field at times because she wants to give everything she can out there. She’s a fantastic teammate, super supportive to all her other teammates that have surrounded her.”

Barker thanked those who helped her reach this point.

“My mom and dad, and my stepdad and my stepmom, and my coach because he’s really encouraged me a lot this season to keep going and not give up,” she said.

The Patriots will begin play this fall.