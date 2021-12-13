Bassett's Makayla Rumley named to first team all-state volleyball team

The awards keep coming for Bassett High School senior Makayla Rumley.

Rumley was named First Team All-VHSL Class 3, the highest state honors for a player, the Virginia High School League announced on Monday.

Rumley recorded 405 kills, an average of 15 kills per game, with a kill percentage of 48 percent this season. She had a season-high 28 kills in a win over Halifax County on Sept. 16.

She added 131 blocks on the season, with a season-high 13 blocks in a game against Tunstall on October 14.

Rumley also has a passing average of 77 percent on the season and added 268 digs. She had an 81 percent service average with 31 aces and 99 points.

The Bengals senior was also named named First Team All-Region 3D and was the Piedmont District Player of the Year after leading Bassett this season to the Piedmont District regular season and tournament championships and a final record of 19-7.

All postseason PD, region, and state awards are voted on by a panel of coaches.