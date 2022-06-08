Bassett's Nate Perry assigned to Charleston RiverDogs in Tampa Bay Rays organization

Bassett High School graduate Nate Perry has a new home this baseball season.

Perry, a 2017 graduate of Bassett High School, was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason, and reported on Monday to the Rays Single-A affiliate, the Charleston RiverDogs, in Charleston, South Carolina.

Perry was drafted by the Houston Astros in the eighth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, and played in the team’s farm system for four seasons before getting released in March.

Perry, who was drafted as a catcher and has played some first base in his career, signed a minor league contract with the Rays on April 4, and had been working with the team’s Florida Coast League team before getting assigned to Charleston this week.

In his first game with the team on Tuesday, Perry started the game and played first base. He was 0-2 at the plate with two walks.

By playing in Charleston this summer, Perry is joining another familiar figure in Martinsville baseball. The RiverDogs bench coach is former Patrick & Henry Community College baseball coach Frank Jagoda. Jagoda is in his third season with the Rays organization.

For his minor league career, Perry has a .227 average over 642 at bats. He has 21 career home runs and 96 RBIs. He was an all-star in the New York-Penn League in 2019 while playing with the Tri-Cities ValleyCats, a short season team of the Astros located in Troy, New York.

The RiverDogs started a 6-game series with the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday in Charleston. The team is currently 35-17 and second in the Carolina League South standings. They’ll next play a 6-game series in Augusta, Georgia against the Augusta GreenJackets.

Perry will get a chance to play close to home on July 12-17 when the RiverDogs play a 6-game series in Lynchburg against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

