Bassett's Simeon Walker-Muse signs with E&H football program

Bassett High School 2022 graduate Simeon Walker-Muse saw what fellow Bengal Devontae Jordan was able to achieve on the football field at Emory & Henry College, and wanted to try to emulate that success.

Walker-Muse committed earlier this month join the Wasps football program this fall. Emory & Henry is an NCAA Division II school in Emory, Virginia that competes in the South Atlantic Conference.

As a senior, Walker-Muse was named Piedmont District and Region 3D Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for more than 1,900 yards and 27 touchdowns last fall. He averaged 176 rushing yards per game and 10.15 yards per carry, and added seven catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He was also named First Team All-Region 3D as a linebacker, and was named Second Team All-VHSL Class 3 all-state as a running back.

The Bengal said his brother recently graduated from E&H, and was part of the reason he chose the school.

He also saw how successful Jordan was with the Wasps, and the doors it opened. Jordan, a 2016 BHS graduate, won the Willie Lanier Award, as awarded by the Richmond-Times Dispatch and selected by a panel of state media members to the best non-Division I football player in Virginia. He was also named the 2021 VaSID State Offensive Player of the Year, and was twice named ECAC Division II Football Offensive Player of the Month. He now plays professionally in Austria.

"Devontae, he’s been a big reason for me going because I saw how good he did and saw what the college can do for him, so it made me want to go," Walker-Muse told reporters at his signing ceremony.

"I’m excited to just see the way the style football has changed from high school to college. I’m excited to see what the new family is going to be like because I know it’s going to be different at the school, and I know I’ll fit in very well."

Walker-Muse has been working with Bassett football coach Brandon Johnson since he was in seventh grade, the same year Johnson got to BHS.

"He’s another kid like quite a few that have come through and gone on," Johnson said. "He’s worked hard. He’s been a part of our program since I started here. I had his older brother in the program. So he’s just been a program guy.

"He’s always been a guy that’s going to work hard, going to show up to workouts. And he’s gotten better every year. This year I think he reached a point where he wanted to be a leader and he wanted the ball in his hand in crunch time. So he kind of took over and he did that and built himself up in the weight room. Just the determination he had is unmatched as far as a football player, and now I’m excited to see him going to the Division II level."

Walker-Muse is the second Bengals to commit to a Division II school this spring. Fellow 2022 graduate Ty Cline will be heading to Concord University this fall. Concord and E&H will open the season against one another on September 3 in Emory.

"That’s pretty awesome to think about," Johnson said. "These kids, they’ve earned it, they deserve it. He’s (Walker-Muse) getting a chance to go away from home and go find himself in college and grow into the young man I know he can be."

Walker-Muse concluded his signing day with a special message to his former and future coaches.

"I’d like to thank Coach Johnson and Emory’s head coach," he said. "Both of them are a big part of me going to that school."

