'Battle tested' PHCC softball prepares for Game 3 of postseason

"The second game, we just never could adjust to the speed of their second game pitcher," Campbell said. "That's just the bottom line. We just hit pop-ups and ground balls. We couldn't ever really adjust."

With their backs against the wall heading in Game 3, Campbell has seen what his squad can do when they're down. The Patriots have seven walk-off victories this season, so he's feeling confident heading into Wednesday's elimination game.

"Get a good nights rest and come out ready to play because the season's on the line," he said. "We're prepared for it. We've been battle-tested. I'm still not worried, to be honest. I still feel fine. I just hate we have to go an extra day because the tournament in Burlington is on Friday so it doesn't give us many days to rest, but that's us. That's the way we play. That's our ball. I feel confident we'll come out tomorrow and do what we're supposed to do and take care of business."