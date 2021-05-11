'Battle tested' PHCC softball prepares for Game 3 of postseason

Playing a best of three series for a spot in the second round of the Region X tournament Tuesday, the Patrick Henry Community College softball team did what they needed to do in Game 1, but Southeastern Community College did what they needed to do in Game 2 to force a rubber match.
PHCC (21-17, 13-7) had 10 hits in Game 1 of Tuesday's Region X Tournament first round series, scoring three runs in the first inning and holding on from there for a 4-2 victory at Martin Field in Martinsville.
In Game 2, the Patriots outhit Southeastern 7-5, but didn't have the big blast power of the Rams. With the score tied 0-0 in the top of the third, a grand slam put Southeastern up, and PHCC couldn't recover in a 6-2 loss.
The two teams will now face off in Game 3 on Wednesday, with the winner moving on to the Region X tournament this weekend in Burlington, North Carolina.
In Game 1, Patriots pitcher Madison Lemons settled the Rams bats, allowing just five hits and two runs with nine strikeouts.
"She handled their lineup really well," said PHCC coach Robbi Campbell. "We were in charge all the way."
The Patriots scored three runs in the first inning, and put a stamp on the victory with another run in the bottom of the sixth.
PHCC's bats settled in Game 2, with all just one extra-base hit in the game.
"The second game, we just never could adjust to the speed of their second game pitcher," Campbell said. "That's just the bottom line. We just hit pop-ups and ground balls. We couldn't ever really adjust."
With their backs against the wall heading in Game 3, Campbell has seen what his squad can do when they're down. The Patriots have seven walk-off victories this season, so he's feeling confident heading into Wednesday's elimination game.
"Get a good nights rest and come out ready to play because the season's on the line," he said. "We're prepared for it. We've been battle-tested. I'm still not worried, to be honest. I still feel fine. I just hate we have to go an extra day because the tournament in Burlington is on Friday so it doesn't give us many days to rest, but that's us. That's the way we play. That's our ball. I feel confident we'll come out tomorrow and do what we're supposed to do and take care of business."
First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for noon at Martin Field.
Game 1: PHCC 4, Southeastern 2
SCC 000 110 0 - 2 5 0
PHCC 300 001 X - 4 10 0
Carley Gravely 2-2, 2B, HBP, BB, 2R; Savannah McDaniel 2-3, 1B, R; Kallie Garland BB; Makenzie Wilmoth 0-1, HBP, BB, R; Elizabeth Parrish 3-4, 3RBI; Jaden Hurdle 1-4, RBI; Sidney Foster 0-3; Caston Garland 1-1, HBP; Emily Fugate 0-3; Elizabeth Corcoran 1-3
Game 2: Southeastern 6, PHCC 2
SCC 004 110 0 - 6 5 0
PHCC 001 000 1 - 2 7 1
Carley Gravely 0-4; Makenzie Wilmoth 0-2, HBP, R; Madison Lemons 0-1; Elizabeth Parrish 3-4; Jaden Hurdle 1-3, RBI; Emily Fugate 0-2; Sarah Knight 0-1; Dori Hicks 3-3; Elizabeth Corcoran 0-2; Caston Garland 0-1; Sidney Foster 0-1; Kallie Garland 0-1; Savannah McDaniel 0-2; Jayden Keatts 1-1, 2B, R
