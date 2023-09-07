A rivalry volleyball game, three non-district football contests, and another volleyball doubleheader on Saturday highlight a busy weekend for area teams.

Here’s a look at what to watch on the fields and courts over the next couple of days.

THURSDAY Magna Vista at Bassett volleyball

Another contest in the Smith River Rivalry between Magna Vista and Bassett will take place on the volleyball court at Bassett High School on Thursday night.

Bassett has won the last four meetings against their rivals, including a sweep of both regular season matches last fall. Before that, Magna Vista won four straight meetings against the Bengals from 2019-2021.

Since 2008, Bassett leads the overall matchup, going 15-8 against MVHS.

Both teams will be looking to turn the season around on Thursday. Bassett is currently 3-3 on the year, and 1-0 in Piedmont District play.

As of Tuesday, Magna Vista is 2-3 on the year, and 0-1 in PD play, after starting the fall with two straight wins. The Warriors took on Chatham High School on Wednesday at home. Results were too late for publication.

Thursday’s match at BHS will begin at 7 p.m.

- G.W.-Danville at Martinsville volleyball

In another match between Piedmont District rivals, the Martinsville High School volleyball team will come home on Thursday to take on G.W.-Danville.

The Bulldogs (2-3, 0-1) will look to snap a three game losing streak after starting the season 2-0.

Martinsville is 11-4 against G.W. since 2008, having won the last four meetings.

As of Tuesday, G.W. is 0-3 on the year. The Eagles traveled to Roanoke to take on William Fleming on Wednesday, but results were too late for publication.

Thursday match at Martinsville Middle School will begin at 7 p.m.

- Radford at Patrick County volleyball

The Patrick County High School volleyball team lost to Glenvar on Tuesday in its first match against a team in the Three Rivers District, the district the Cougars moved to this season.

PCHS will look to get its first Three Rivers victory on Thursday when they travel for a match at Radford High School.

The Cougars (2-4, 0-1) will be looking to snap a three game losing streak after starting the season 2-1.

Patrick County has played Radford just one time in the last 15 years, a game the Bobcats won, 3-1, in November, 2021.

Radford is 1-3 this fall with two straight losses.

Thursday’s match at RHS will begin at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY - Bassett at Dan River football

In the first of three local non-district road games on Friday, The Bassett High School football team will travel to Dan River to take on the 1-1 Wildcats.

Bassett (1-1) is coming off of a 34-10 road win over Patrick County last Friday, a bounce back victory after starting the season with a home loss to Franklin County.

Dan River won Game 1 of the fall, 43-7, against Tunstall, but is coming off of a 53-6 loss to Magna Vista in Ridgeway last Friday.

The Bengals have won two straight contests against Dan River, including a 63-7 win last fall, and a 56-0 victory in 2021.

Kickoff on Friday at DRHS is at 7 p.m.

- Martinsville at Chatham football

The Martinsville High School football team will also go on the road this Friday to a familiar home for Bulldogs coach Joe Fielder. MHS will face Chatham, the team Fielder coached last fall before joining the Bulldogs in the spring.

Martinsville has faced Chatham five times since 2017, and is 4-1 against the Cavaliers in that span.

Chatham is 2-0 this season with a 44-30 win over Prince Edwards County in Week 1, and a 30-6 victory over Tunstall last week.

The Bulldogs (0-2) will be looking for win No. 1 under Fielder. They’ve lost to Patrick County and Gretna so far this fall.

Kickoff on Friday at CHS is at 7 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at North Stokes football

Patrick County will go across the North Carolina border to face rival North Stokes on Friday.

The Vikings are 1-2 this fall, with two straight shutout losses in which they’ve allowed 47 and 42 points in each game.

Patrick County started the season with a 21-15 road win over Martinsville, but is coming off of a 34-10 loss to Bassett last Friday in Stuart.

The Cougars have faced North Stokes 12 times in the last 16 seasons, going 5-7 against the Vikings in that span.

Kickoff on Friday in Eden is at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY - Knights Crossing at Green Hill Park

The Bassett, Magna Vista, and Patrick County High School cross country teams will all travel to Salem on Saturday to compete in the annual Knights Crossing XC Invitational, hosted by Cave Spring High School.

The meet will welcome more than 100 schools from four states to Green Hill Park, just off of I-81 in Salem. The day will include an elementary school 1K, middle school 4Ks for girls and boys, and eight different high school 5K races for boys and girls in four separate divisions.

Varsity races will begin at 10:45 a.m.

- Volleyball doubleheader at P&HCC

The Patrick & Henry Community College volleyball team will come home for a doubleheader on Saturday. The Patriots will take on Sandhills Community College at 11 a.m., and Louisburg College at 3 p.m.

P&HCC comes into Saturday 1-4 on the season. They previously defeated Louisburg, 3-1, on Friday in North Carolina behind 13 digs and 10 kills by Gracie Rigney (Tunstall HS). Madison Arbaugh (Rockingham HS) added 34 assists and 17 digs in the win. Makayla Rumley (Bassett HS) had 14 kills and four blocks, and Emma Hankins (Magna Vista HS) had five service aces.

Louisburg is 0-2 on the fall.

Sandhills comes into Saturday’s doubleheader 6-5 on the year.

Louisburg and Sandhills will also face off on Saturday at P&HCC at 1 p.m.