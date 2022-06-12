BHS grad Gabriel Divers commits to P&HCC track program

Bassett High School multi-sport athlete Gabriel Divers committed this week to join the track and field program at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall.

Divers was part of the BHS outdoor track team as well as the Bengals football program. As a defensive lineman on the football team last fall, Divers was named First-Team All-Piedmont District and First-Team All-Region 3D.

In outdoor track this spring, he finished third in both the discus and shot put at the Piedmont District championship. He was sixth in the shot put at the Region 3D championship, and 17th in the discus.

“We’re totally excited that Gabe is going to be able to throw at PH this year,” Bassett track coach Kevin Underwood told reporters at Divers signing ceremony. “Excited to see him be able to grow as an athlete and have the opportunity possibly in the next couple years to move on from PH as it’s growing with their track program, and to be able to participate and grow as an athlete there.”

Divers said he chose P&HCC because he wanted to go to college close to home.

“I really love my family and friends here,” he said. “All my friends are staying here, so just the locality of it. And I’m looking forward to meeting a lot of new friends this fall as well because I made a lot of friends at the high school level in track.”

Divers said he looking forward to getting better as a thrower, and learning more about the sport.

He had a special message for the coaches who helped him become a better athlete during his time at Bassett.

“I’d like to thank my family for supporting me, and Johnny Miller for helping me get into weight lifting, as well as Coach Underwood for helping me in track and coach Dylan Johnson.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.