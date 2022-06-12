 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BHS grad Ramos-Garcia to run track at P&HCC

Alheli Ramos-Garcia

Bassett High School 2022 graduate Alheli Ramos-Garcia recently committed to join the track and field program at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall. Ramos-Garcia (front, left) was joined at the ceremony by, her mom, Hilda Garcia Wuerta, (back) BHS activities coordinator Jay Gilbert, BHS principal Tiffiny Gravely, BHS track coach Brandy Arnold, P&HCC track coach Andre Kidd, and BHS coach Kevin Underwood.

 Contributed photo

Bassett High School 2022 graduate Alheli Ramos-Garcia committed earlier this month to join the track and field program at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall.

Ramos-Garcia, who was the class president for the BHS Class of 2022, was a decorated runner across cross country, indoor, and outdoor track during her time with the Bengals. As a senior, she finished third at the Piedmont District cross country championship, was tenth in the 1,000 meter race at the Region 3D indoor track championship, and this spring was part of the Bengals 4x800 meter relay team that qualified for states after finishing third at the Region 3D outdoor track championship. The relay finished 16th at this weekend’s VHSL Class 3 state championship at Liberty University.

Ramos-Garcia said she chose P&HCC because she could take advantage of the Seed Grant which allows Henry County students to attend the school for free.

She’s also very family with P&HCC track coach, Andre Kidd.

“Coach Kidd actually got to coach my sister, so him being able to coach me also is kind of exciting,” Ramos-Garcia told reporters at her signing ceremony. “And I already know a little about him and I was comfortable with him.”

The Bengals senior is one of several runners who began with Bassett track coach Brandy Arnold at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School.

“Alheli is one of my seventh grade middle school track girls... and I’ve gotten to see her from the very beginning, running and developing a wonderful work ethic,” Arnold said. “She’s such a hard worker, she listens, she’s very coachable. She’s such a pleasure to work with... I’ve watched her grown, I watched her become a leader, a co-captain. She’s come into her own and I’m excited for her. I’m excited for this next step.”

Ramos-Garcia had several people in her life she thanked for helping her get to the college level.

“I would 100 percent like to thank my uncle first since he’s the one who got me into running ever since I was in elementary school,” she said. “And then coach Arnold who has been with me since I was in middle school, my seventh grade year. And then coach Kevin (Underwood) who also got to coach my sister and then knows a lot of my family and also got to coach me.”

The P&HCC cross country team will begin competition this August. They will then move into indoor track this winter.

