Cole Scarce and Ian Martin combined to throw a one-hitter, and Carlisle had 14 hits as a team, on the way to a decisive 17-0 win over Eastern Mennonite on Tuesday at Carlisle School.

Scarce started the game on the mound, throwing four one-hit innings while striking out six.

Martin, the Chiefs regular catcher who is committed to play at King University in the fall, played the role of closer on Tuesday, striking out the side in his one inning of work.

Carlisle got on the board quick, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. They added six more in the second, and seven in the fourth.

All but one Chiefs starter had at least one hit and one run on Tuesday, and seven starters had at least one RBI.

Martin, Casey Thomas, Luke Carter, Terrance Hairston, and Jacob Simpson had two hits each. Thomas had two doubles and four RBIs. Bryson Brady and Luke Carter scored three runs and had two RBIs each.

Scarce had a double and two walks, and added three runs and three RBIs.

Carlisle also had nine stolen bases, including three by Bryson Brady and two by Luke Carter.

The Chiefs 17 runs gives them 41 over the last two games, both of which were shutouts. Carlisle defeated Roanoke Catholic, 24-0, last Thursday to snap a three game losing streak.

“Today everybody played loose and together,” said Carlisle coach Terry Carter. “We’ve had a few games where we made a lot of mistakes defensively and I could tell the players were a little uptight, but today they were loose.

“The last couple of games they’ve played the same as they played today. They came with a lot of confidence on the mound and in the box. Defensively we made the simple plays simple, and didn’t turn the simple plays into a hard play. And they were just relaxed and loose.”

Carter is hopeful the momentum from the last couple games can carry over into Thursday when his squad will take on rival North Cross (11-4, 6-2) in the final regular season game of the season.

The two teams were supposed to play on Monday, but it was rescheduled because the field was too waterlogged from the heavy rain over the weekend.

Carter said lefty Styles Geramita will start on the mound on Thursday. He’ll be one of five Chiefs seniors playing their last regular season home game.

“Hopefully he (Geramita) can go the distance. If not we’ll have Casey Thomas come in and relieve him,” Carter said. “Two of my guys who have pitched really well this year, so I feel really confident about where we stand going into Thursday.”

Carlisle was scheduled to play Highland School on a neutral field on Saturday, but Carter said they canceled because it isn’t a conference game and he wants to save his pitching for the Virginia Independent Conference tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week.

“We have two pitchers with arm injuries, so right now we’re making this work with only three pitchers,” Carter said.

As the Chiefs, who have reached the VISAA Division III state finals the last two seasons, look towards the postseason, Carter said “overall, I feel confident in the guys that I have.”

“We’re starting to get it together, and this is the time when we need to get it together heading into the postseason, going into conference play,” he added. “I feel good about it. The guys are swinging the bat well, the guys are making defensive plays, and we’re throwing strikes. We’re not a team that has a lot of velocity. We’re based on hitting our spots, changing our speeds, and we do that well, so I feel good heading into the conference tournament next week and getting ready for states. Hopefully we can make it back there again this year, and hopefully we can get the results we’re looking for.”

Carlisle 17, Eastern Mennonite 0

WCA 000 00—0 1 2

CS 460 7X—17 14 2

Carlisle hitters: Bryson Brady 1-2, 3R, 2RBI, BB, 3SB; Ian Martin 2-4, 2R; Luke Carter 2-3, 2B, BB, 3R, 2RBI, 2SB; Cole Scarce 1-2, 2B, 2BB, 3R, 3RBI, SB; Terrance Hairston 2-4, 2B, R, RBI, SB; Casey Thomas 2-4, 2 2B, R, 4RBI; Styles Geramita 1-2, 2BB, 2R, SB; Jacob Simpson 2-4, 3B, R, 2RBI; Tyler Spencer 0-1, BB, RBI; Josh Carter 1-1, R, RBI, SB

Carlisle pitchers: Cole Scarce 4IP, H, 6K; Ian Martin IP, 3K