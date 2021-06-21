BOYS SOCCER: Magna Vista falls to Spotswood in state semifinals

Magna Vista's boys soccer season came to an end Monday night with a 3-0 loss to Spotswood in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals.

The Trailblazers scored first in the ninth minute on a goal by Nick Johnson, and nearly had a second goal in the 33rd minute when the Warriors were assessed a penalty in the box, giving Spotswood a penalty kick. Edwin Joya lined up for the kick, but Magna Vista keeper Daizhawn Giggetts made the save to keep the score 1-0, a score that would hold until the half.

Spotswood added to the lead about five minutes into the second half on a goal by Esau Selaya Leiva.

The Trailblazers continued to control the game throughout the second half. A lightning delay with just under 18 minutes to play took the teams off the field for a hour, but the Trailblazers again came out swinging once the game resumed. Selaya Leiva got past the Magna Vista defense for his second goal of the night less than two minutes after returning to the field to take the score to 3-0.

Magna Vista reached the state tournament after defeating Cave Spring on Friday to win the Region 3D championship. The Warriors finish the season 12-2 overall.