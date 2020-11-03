Breaking down the biggest changes to sports for the 2020-21 VHSL season

There will be no spectators on the first row of bleachers in order to maintain six feet of social distancing between the players and the fans. When team personnel occupy rows in the bleachers, there must be at least one row between them and any spectator.

BaseballChewing seeds or gum and spitting will not be allowed this season by players or coaches. No physical contact, i.e. high-fives, chest bumps and hand slaps, will be allowed either.

Players will not be allowed to lick their fingers and wipe them off on their uniform. Additionally, pitchers will not be permitted to put their hands to their mouths or blow in their hands prior to a pitch. If this happens, umpires are expected to call time and the ball will be taken out of play for sanitizing.

Cross CountryInstead of one big start, meets will be expected to include staggered, wave or interval starts for the 2020-21 school year.

Schools are encouraged to use FAT timing for larger meets and the use of finish corrals or alternative ways to avoid congestion at the finish line.

Pre- and post-race handshakes will be eliminated and race results should be available online for coaches.