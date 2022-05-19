 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BREAKING: Martinsville High School boys basketball coach Jeff Adkins relieved of duties; School to 'go in a different direction' this winter

After nine seasons as the boys basketball coach at his alma mater, Martinsville High School's Jeff Adkins will not be back with the team this upcoming winter, officials at the school confirmed to the Bulletin on Thursday.

MHS Athletic Director Tommy Golding said in a phone call that, while he has nothing but high praise for what Adkins did with the Bulldogs program, the school will simply be going in a different direction for the upcoming school year.

"I have nothing but high praise for Jeff," Golding said in a phone call. "Nothing but great things to say about him."

In 10 years as head coach of the Bulldogs, Adkins led the Bulldogs to seven state tournament appearances, four final fours, and back-to-back state titles in 2015 and 2016.

Martinsville went 12-10 this season, reaching the Region 2C semifinals before falling to Radford. 

The Bulldogs didn't play during the 2020-2021 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The season before, Martinsville also lost in the Region 2C semifinals.

In a prepared statement to the Bulletin, Adkins said he plans to continue coaching somewhere this winter.

“While I’m saddened with Martinsville’s decision to go into a different direction with the men’s basketball program, I’m grateful that the school system has afforded me this unique opportunity to return to my alma mater to do my small part to contribute to Martinsville High School’s rich history of basketball greatness," the statement read. "It has been an honor to represent Martinsville since 2012. I’m most of all grateful for the players, who believed that I could lead them to be their best, and to my assistant coaches and our great boosters, who gave everything they had to help our players succeed on and off the court.”

“In my 36 years of coaching and 30 years as head coach, I always made coaching decisions in the best interest of the team and players. Even though I will cherish the relationships that I have made while at Martinsville, my coaching days aren’t over. I look forward to what my next coaching experience may be and bring.”

In his more than three decades of coaching - including six years as an assistant at his alma mater, the University of Maryland - Adkins he has won eight total state championship. He won six while serving as head coach at Carlisle School, a position he held from 1992 until leaving for Martinsville 20 years later.

Adkins won two state titles while he was a student at MHS. He was named a McDonald's All-American in 1981, and went on to play a then-record 118 consecutive collegiate games with the Terrapins.

He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1985. 

Martinsville has won 15 boys basketball state championships, a record for the state of Virginia.

This story will be updated.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

