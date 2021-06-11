BREAKING: Martinsville High School boys soccer coach Pete Scouras resigns after 33 seasons

Scouras said he struggled with not being able to coach the last two years.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I can honestly say, you get to a point where you kind of know what your team is going to be like, and last year’s team was going to be really special, and this year’s team was going to be really special, and it never got to unfold,” Scouras said in an interview with the Bulletin this week. “Last year, I understand. This year, I struggle with that a little bit.”

The Bulldogs lost just five starters off of the 2019 team, and had 11 seniors this season, including three who started in the state semifinal game as sophomores.

Scouras said there were seven players on the Junior Varsity team that season he was excited about getting to coach at the varsity level.

“They never got to play a varsity game, and that really upset me because they had worked,” Scouras said. “I was on Zoom meetings with the kids when we couldn’t meet together, and there was one in particular, he’s at Planet Fitness on the treadmill with his headphones on at the Zoom meeting getting in shape. They didn’t even know if we could play. That’s how bad they wanted it.